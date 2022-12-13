ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF’s Taylor Hendricks is as Good as Advertised

By Jack Edwards
 3 days ago

UCF's Taylor Hendricks earning his praise with impressive freshman season.

It’s not often that a UCF Knights basketball player is showing NBA-level potential, especially as a freshman.

Taylor Hendricks is defying that notion, however. Hendricks is the highest rated recruit in UCF history, and has now won an AAC record four consecutive Rookie of the Week awards in the conference. Immediately upon his arrival he has cemented himself as the best player on the team.

Hendricks is averaging 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. He leads the Knights in all three categories. He is among the team’s most efficient scorers, including from beyond the arc. Defensively he hounds opponents, and has shown an ability to guard in the paint, or on the perimeter, at a high level. The athleticism is off the charts, too.

There are beginning to be whispers about Hendricks potentially becoming a one-and-done prospect with a chance to be selected in the NBA draft after his freshman season. If he can continue to improve his craft, and more importantly contribute to winning, that scenario could be closer to becoming a reality.

The Knights have gotten off to a great start, compiling a 7-2 record to this point, heading into back-to-back SEC matchups against Ole Miss and Missouri. UCF won’t win the conference, as Houston is just a dominant force in the AAC, but any path into the NCAA tournament for the Knights will almost definitely go through Taylor Hendricks.

UCF fans should take every chance they have to go out and watch this UCF basketball team. It’s darn good, with Hendricks leading the way.

