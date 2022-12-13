The U.S.-Africa Leaders summit being held in the center of downtown D.C. is a giant show of diplomacy — and a giant headache for locals who live, dine, and own businesses between Shaw and Mt. Vernon Square.Why it matters: The gathering hosted by President Biden has closed off more than a dozen blocks and erected eight-foot fences around the convention center. Street closures began Dec. 9 and are scheduled to end Saturday. Meanwhile, traffic detours have slowed commutes miles beyond the summit. What’s happening: I headed to the area on Wednesday, navigating the maze of fencing and restrictions, and saw...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO