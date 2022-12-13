Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Mount Vernon Avenue bridge replacement to receive $17 million in state funds
Plans to replace the nearly 70-year-old Mount Vernon Avenue Bridge are set to move forward with more than $17 million in state funding. On Saturday, the Arlington County Board is slated to accept the state funding and adopt a resolution committing the county to pitch in local funding. The $28 million project is in an early design phase, according to the county’s project webpage.
BREAKING: Arlington Public Schools to open on two-hour delay
Arlington Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay on Thursday due to expected freezing rain, the school system just announced. APS follows Fairfax County Public Schools in announcing a two hour delay tonight. Other Northern Virginia districts have announced weather plans ranging from two hour delays to closures. From...
Metrorail And Bus Service Will Be Free After 8 P.M. On New Year’s Eve
Metro announced that all trips on rail and bus will be free after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The agency also extended all service until 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. The decision to make service free appears to be a first. Service is typically extended on New Year’s Eve, except in 2020 because officials were encouraging people to stay home.
Road closures around the D.C. convention center are disrupting D.C. businesses
The U.S.-Africa Leaders summit being held in the center of downtown D.C. is a giant show of diplomacy — and a giant headache for locals who live, dine, and own businesses between Shaw and Mt. Vernon Square.Why it matters: The gathering hosted by President Biden has closed off more than a dozen blocks and erected eight-foot fences around the convention center. Street closures began Dec. 9 and are scheduled to end Saturday. Meanwhile, traffic detours have slowed commutes miles beyond the summit. What’s happening: I headed to the area on Wednesday, navigating the maze of fencing and restrictions, and saw...
Metro warns riders of delays due to freezing rain
WASHINGTON — The Washington Area Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) is warning riders that winter weather forecasted for Thursday, Dec. 15 may impact service. According to a release from WMATA, Metro is keeping a close eye on the sky as freezing rain may cause issues in D.C. and surrounding parts of Maryland and Virginia.
Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train
WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on N. Henry Street in Old Town
A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 100 block of N. Henry Street in Old Town Wednesday night. The incident was reported shortly before 10 p.m. and the driver stayed at the scene. No arrests were made. Police tweeted that the pedestrian was transported...
Pregnant woman hospitalized after stabbing near Northeast, DC Metro station
WASHINGTON - A pregnant woman is hospitalized after being stabbed near a Northeast, D.C. Metro station on Friday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the stabbing happened around 2:25 p.m. in the 4500 block of Benning Road, near the Benning Road Metro Station. Police say a woman was stabbed...
Restaurant offers a new way to brunch in DMV
For those who may like breakfast or brunch.
Virginia Department of Transportation gears up for winter weather and icy road conditions
BURKE, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation is mobilizing crews ahead of the projected frozen rain and sleet that could impact parts of the commonwealth on Wednesday night heading into Thursday morning. The agency's Northern Virginia District spokesperson told WUSA9 that by 3 p.m. Wednesday, they had completed...
18 men arrested for internet crimes against children in Northern VA, DC
RIVERDALE, Md. — Eighteen men across seven states, including Maryland and Virginia, have been arrested on more than 40 felony charges for internet crimes against children in the area. The Northern Virginia-Washington, D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force announced that 18 people from Maryland, New Hampshire,...
Metro Will Stay Open Late For The Commanders Game This Weekend
Metro will stay open later to accommodate Commanders fans attending a key game vs. the Giants on Sunday night. The team is paying Metro $100,000 to cover the service and make fares free for fans after the game. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Metrorail will run a normal...
Motel Demolished to Make Way for BRT on Route 1
It took just a few days for construction crews to demolish the old Alexandria Motel at 6411 Richmond Highway. The demolition of the motel, which was built in the 1930s, is one of the first truly visible signs that Bus Rapid Transit is coming to Route 1. The BRT system...
D.C. could become the largest U.S. city to experiment with free transit
Washington D.C. could soon become the largest U.S. city where you can ride the bus for free. There are a couple of caveats, though: The free fare only applies to trips within city limits, and metro riders will still have to pay. That measure would cost the city around $42...
An icy mess is expected across DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Thursday. Here's how you can prepare.
WASHINGTON - A winter storm system is expected to bring freezing rain, ice, and sleet to the D.C. region beginning early Thursday. Here's what to expect and how to stay safe. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says an area of low pressure will push moisture into the D.C. region beginning sometime after 2 a.m. The rain that falls is expected to freeze on contact with the surface creating an icy mess on area roadways through the morning commute. This will likely be the first significant winter weather event of meteorological winter.
Rental assistance possibly coming to Prince George’s County
OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — Help for people in Prince George’s County struggling to pay their rent could be on the way. Affordable housing is a big issue for many cities, including Laurel, Bladensburg and Greenbelt. Now, leaders are hoping to make changes on the county level through rent stabilization. “Prices of rent […]
5-week-old bulldog puppy stolen during Southeast DC break-in
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Police are searching for a 5-week-old bulldog puppy that was stolen from a Southwest, D.C. residence. DC Police say three suspects forced entry into an occupied home in the 100 block of Irvington Street SE around 7:24 p.m. on Thursday. The suspects took out a...
Former ‘Night Mayor’ Shawn Townsend To Lead Local Restaurant Association
Mayor Muriel Bowser and Director of the Office of Nightlife and Culture Shawn Townsend. Shawn Townsend, D.C.’s first “night mayor,” will take over as the president and CEO of the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, the regional trade association that represents the D.C. area’s food industry. Washingtonian...
At Project Soapbox, D.C. Students Urge Local Officials To Take Action On Issues Close To Home
The sound of fingers snapping in appreciation echoed across the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library auditorium. On the stage was Jasmine McNeil, a student at Capital City Public Charter School. She was giving a speech on teen suicide. As she began to talk about her own experiences with self-harm, McNeil paused, overcome with emotion.
HomeGoods closing Ashburn store, moving focus to Leesburg
The news we expected appears to be coming true. The HomeGoods home decor store in Ashburn will be closing as a new HomeGoods store in Leesburg gets ready to open. The Burn first broke the news about the Leesburg HomeGoods store back in September. It’s taking over part of the former JoAnn Fabrics store space in the Fort Evans Plaza II shopping center. Construction is already well underway.
