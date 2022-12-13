ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arlnow.com

Mount Vernon Avenue bridge replacement to receive $17 million in state funds

Plans to replace the nearly 70-year-old Mount Vernon Avenue Bridge are set to move forward with more than $17 million in state funding. On Saturday, the Arlington County Board is slated to accept the state funding and adopt a resolution committing the county to pitch in local funding. The $28 million project is in an early design phase, according to the county’s project webpage.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

BREAKING: Arlington Public Schools to open on two-hour delay

Arlington Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay on Thursday due to expected freezing rain, the school system just announced. APS follows Fairfax County Public Schools in announcing a two hour delay tonight. Other Northern Virginia districts have announced weather plans ranging from two hour delays to closures. From...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
DCist

Metrorail And Bus Service Will Be Free After 8 P.M. On New Year’s Eve

Metro announced that all trips on rail and bus will be free after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The agency also extended all service until 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. The decision to make service free appears to be a first. Service is typically extended on New Year’s Eve, except in 2020 because officials were encouraging people to stay home.
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios DC

Road closures around the D.C. convention center are disrupting D.C. businesses

The U.S.-Africa Leaders summit being held in the center of downtown D.C. is a giant show of diplomacy — and a giant headache for locals who live, dine, and own businesses between Shaw and Mt. Vernon Square.Why it matters: The gathering hosted by President Biden has closed off more than a dozen blocks and erected eight-foot fences around the convention center. Street closures began Dec. 9 and are scheduled to end Saturday. Meanwhile, traffic detours have slowed commutes miles beyond the summit. What’s happening: I headed to the area on Wednesday, navigating the maze of fencing and restrictions, and saw...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Metro warns riders of delays due to freezing rain

WASHINGTON — The Washington Area Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) is warning riders that winter weather forecasted for Thursday, Dec. 15 may impact service. According to a release from WMATA, Metro is keeping a close eye on the sky as freezing rain may cause issues in D.C. and surrounding parts of Maryland and Virginia.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train

WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on N. Henry Street in Old Town

A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 100 block of N. Henry Street in Old Town Wednesday night. The incident was reported shortly before 10 p.m. and the driver stayed at the scene. No arrests were made. Police tweeted that the pedestrian was transported...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

18 men arrested for internet crimes against children in Northern VA, DC

RIVERDALE, Md. — Eighteen men across seven states, including Maryland and Virginia, have been arrested on more than 40 felony charges for internet crimes against children in the area. The Northern Virginia-Washington, D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force announced that 18 people from Maryland, New Hampshire,...
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Motel Demolished to Make Way for BRT on Route 1

It took just a few days for construction crews to demolish the old Alexandria Motel at 6411 Richmond Highway. The demolition of the motel, which was built in the 1930s, is one of the first truly visible signs that Bus Rapid Transit is coming to Route 1. The BRT system...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

An icy mess is expected across DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Thursday. Here's how you can prepare.

WASHINGTON - A winter storm system is expected to bring freezing rain, ice, and sleet to the D.C. region beginning early Thursday. Here's what to expect and how to stay safe. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says an area of low pressure will push moisture into the D.C. region beginning sometime after 2 a.m. The rain that falls is expected to freeze on contact with the surface creating an icy mess on area roadways through the morning commute. This will likely be the first significant winter weather event of meteorological winter.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

5-week-old bulldog puppy stolen during Southeast DC break-in

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Police are searching for a 5-week-old bulldog puppy that was stolen from a Southwest, D.C. residence. DC Police say three suspects forced entry into an occupied home in the 100 block of Irvington Street SE around 7:24 p.m. on Thursday. The suspects took out a...
WASHINGTON, DC
theburn.com

HomeGoods closing Ashburn store, moving focus to Leesburg

The news we expected appears to be coming true. The HomeGoods home decor store in Ashburn will be closing as a new HomeGoods store in Leesburg gets ready to open. The Burn first broke the news about the Leesburg HomeGoods store back in September. It’s taking over part of the former JoAnn Fabrics store space in the Fort Evans Plaza II shopping center. Construction is already well underway.
ASHBURN, VA
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy