Todd McShay reveals Patriots' 2023 first-round mock draft pick

We haven’t even reached the finish line of the 2022 season, but the 2023 NFL draft board is already beginning to take shape, which means it’s about to be mock drafts galore from now until late April.

What’s a mock draft without ESPN’s Todd McShay chiming in on the noise with his future first-round projections?

On Tuesday, he released his predicted list of where the best players in college football would end up. The Patriots, who were positioned at No. 15, stayed on the offensive side of the ball and upgraded at a serious position of need at offensive tackle with University of Georgia standout Broderick Jones.

Going with an offensive lineman isn’t the sexiest pick in the world, especially after New England drafted offensive guard Cole Strange in the first round in 2022. However, after seeing the constant struggles along the offensive front this season, you’d be hard-pressed to find a single Patriots fan that would argue with the move.

Trent Brown has been inconsistent all season with health issues, on-field struggles and penalties. It has been the same with Isaiah Wynn at right tackle. That has led to quarterback Mac Jones running for his life or getting powerslammed to the ground by opposing defenses.

McShay wrote:

“[Broderick] Jones has the size, quick feet and upper-body strength to improve this unit. He hasn’t allowed a single sack this season in 13 starts at left tackle, and Isaiah Wynn is on an expiring contract, so there will be a need at one of the team’s tackle spots in the offseason.”

What better way to upgrade the slumping Patriots offense than adding one of the best left tackles in the country? Mac Jones’ blindside would certainly thank them for it.