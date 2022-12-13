Read full article on original website
KULR8
Dyauni Boyce, Chloe Williams lead Montana State Billings women's basketball to win
LAS VEGAS — Dyauni Boyce and Chloe Williams each pumped in 17 points to lead Montana State Billings past Texas A&M University-Kingsville 68-57 at the Holiday Hoops Classic here Friday. With the win, the Yellowjackets improved to 11-1. Texas A&M-Kingsville fell to 5-4. Cariann Kunkel chipped in 12 points...
KULR8
Hardin boys basketball hopes to make it back to state with new coach
BILLINGS--Hardin boys basketball is looking to get back on top of Class A once again this season after missing out on the state tournament last year. This year's bunch returns four seniors, but overall, it's a young roster. Chemistry and team building will be key the guys say, and you can expect to see the great shooting and ball movement we're used to seeing from the Bulldogs.
KULR8
New Bronc basketball squad looking to 'Protect the Palace'
BILLINGS--Billings Senior boys basketball made a good run to the semifinal round of the state tournament last season. This year, they're hoping to build on that success with a new squad. They have nearly an entirely new team this season. The only varsity returner is Jaiden Turner, their senior guard.
KULR8
'We love playing in Billings.' Fergus flies past Billings Central 78-49
BILLINGS- Not long ago, if Fergus basketball beat Billings Central in the Magic City, it was a historic occasion. Things come and go, and on Friday night, it was Fergus who looked like Goliath as they beat Billings Central 78-49 for their third straight win in the Nelles Center. "It...
montanasports.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Lewistown boys blow out Billings Central
2022 Class A runner-up Lewistown looked mighty impressive on Friday night, blowing out Billings Central on the road 78-49. Highlights can be found in the video above.
KULR8
Bridger boys basketball rebuilding with new lineup and new coach
BRIDGER--Bridger basketball graduated most of their starting lineup last season, leaving them with only two players on the roster with true varsity experience, and a coach who was hired less than a month ago. "I've been coaching in this area for years, I used to coach at Reed Point-Rapelje and...
KULR8
Former Hardin star Famous Lefthand scores 49 points in United Tribes triumph
BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Hardin standout Famous Lefthand scored a career-high 49 points in 25 minutes Saturday to lead the United Tribes Technical College men's basketball team to a 128-70 win over Sisseton Wahpeton College. The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard was 10-for-14 from the field on his way to 30...
KULR8
'It's fun!' Mom of twin MSU football players loves watching her sons play the game
BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings mom said it's fun to watch her twin sons Caden and Taco Dowler play football. They've played from the time they were young, up through today, where they are part of the Montana State University Bobcats team. "It's fun! Their entire high school, it was...
Blizzard hits eastern Montana
While plow crews were hard at work clearing the roads, it didn’t take long in many places for drifting snow to cover them once again.
The Top 10 BEST Tattoo Shops in Billings, Montana To Get Tattooed
Here in Billings, we have no shortage of options for a tattoo. Over the years, I've gained a bunch of random ones... and recently it's been on my mind to get more done. So, instead of researching and keeping my findings to myself... why not share them with you?. We've...
Single Digit Highs Will Plunge Billings into a Super Deep Freeze
Most of Montana has gone through a massive snowstorm recently but it seems like Billings got a pretty small amount of that snow in comparison to other areas. However, the snow isn't going to be a massive issue this weekend; instead, we're about to see some frigid temperatures starting this weekend that will continue into next week. We hope you'll like single digit highs and negative teens for lows.
Montana state veterinarian reports rise in canine brucellosis
The rise is alarming for area animal shelters and rescue operations like Dog Tag Buddies, which pairs dogs with veterans to help treat invisible injuries.
KULR8
Veterans Park opens its seasonal rink for ice skating
BILLINGS, Mont. - In the Magic City, Parks and Recreation have opened their seasonal ice rink at Veterans Park. Mike Pigg, the Superintendent of Parks, said that setting this ice rink is one of his staff’s favorite seasonal activities. “Every year, we try and provide a skate rink and...
tsln.com
Vermilion Ranch “Meating Industry Demands” Fall Performance Sale
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs, Greg Goggins, Bill Cook, Ty Thompson. 15 Diamond Ring 4 Year Old Commercial Bred Cows – $2,000. It was a great day for the Goggins family at the Annual Vermilion Ranch “Meating Industry Demands” Fall Performance Sale, held Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at the Public Auctions Yards-Billings, Montana. Congratulations on a great sale!
Billings craftsman turns wood into kitchen masterpieces
From charcuterie to custom-made cutting boards, your holiday shopping became much easier thanks to a Made in Montana entrepreneur.
These 4 Restaurants in Billings Are the Fanciest According to You
The meaning of the word "fancy" is extremely vague because everybody has a different meaning of the word. It could mean the most expensive, or even having the most extravagant experience. Billings doesn't have a whole lot of fancy places in the traditional sense, but we did ask you on Facebook where you think our fanciest restaurants are in town, and we found your top four.
catcountry1029.com
Clueless Arizonan Thinks Winter in Billings Might Kill Them?
Reddit has become one of my favorite internet time wasters. It's not as toxic as Twitter, pleasingly less-polished than Instagram, and way more entertaining than Facebook. A recent question in the r/Billings thread had me cracking up. A person from Arizona asked if they would die from the cold while visiting Billings in December. It reads,
U.S. Highway 212 in SE Montana closed
The storm system that moved through the region on Tuesday has forced the closure of U.S. Highway 212 in southeast Montana.
EWW! Billings Area Has Some of the Absolute Worst Stinky Places
Have you ever woken up in Billings and just hated the smell? I'm talking some awful stenches that make it seem like something awful is burning up, or maybe even something much viler, depending on where you live of course. I think I have a few places in and around Billings that are just awful smelling. This is not to say that these places are bad, just stinky.
montanaoutdoor.com
Statewide MT Fishing Report Compilation 12.14.22
Please let us know if you would like to see your weekly fishing report included in this Montana fishing report compilation by emailing your report to us before the end of the day on Tuesday of each week here along with your business website/email address. Bighorn River News via Bighorn...
