Battle Creek, MI

WILX-TV

Police seek man in Hillsdale County indecent exposure incident

JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jonesville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with an indecent exposure incident that happened at a Walmart. Further details were not revealed. Photos of the man can be...
JONESVILLE, MI
WWMTCw

Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

Burd sent to prison on drug and fleeing from police charges

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Homer man was sent to the Michigan Department of Corrections on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after entering guilty pleas to being in possession of a controlled substance and third degree fleeing from a police officer. 27-year-old Bradley Earl Burd was ordered to...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Jackson Police need help identifying shoplifting suspect

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Do you know this person? The Jackson Police Department is looking to identify the person pictured. Police say the subject stole merchandise from the store on December 6, 2022. Jackson Police did not state what the suspect stole nor which store he allegedly stole the items from. Anyone with information is […]
JACKSON, MI
jack1065.com

Jackson woman dies after being struck by vehicle on I-94 near Verona Road

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP (WNWN/WTVB) – A 26-year-old woman from Jackson died Saturday morning when she was struck by a vehicle on I-94 near Verona Road. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched at about 4:30 a.m.. They determined that the unidentified woman was walking east when she was struck by a vehicle also traveling east. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
JACKSON, MI
jack1065.com

Former WMU football player being charged with assault after incident near campus in October

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Former Western Michigan University football player La’Darius Jefferson is being charged with two counts of assault and battery. According to WOOD-TV 8, court records show the 23-year-old running back Jefferson has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault or assault and battery for an incident that happened October 15. According to court documents, Jefferson and a woman assaulted three people walking down Lafayette Avenue near the WMU campus.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

Driver escapes serious injury in roll over crash near Bronson

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater resident escaped serious injury Friday afternoon in a roll over crash on U.S. 12 near Cavanaugh Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Deputies say a westbound car driven by 19-year-old Graciela Cano went out of control. It then went off of U.S. 12 and rolled over three times before coming to rest on its roof.
BRONSON, MI

