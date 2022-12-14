Police chase: Suspect slams reported stolen car into South LA fruit, flower stand at end of pursuit

A suspect fleeing police in a reportedly stolen car slammed the vehicle into a stand selling fruit and flowers at the end of a chase in South Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Flower Street at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday. It's not clear where the pursuit, which involved LAPD, originated.

Eyewitness News obtained video of the moment the vehicle slammed into the street vendor's stand.

The suspected driver ended up becoming trapped inside the wrecked vehicle. He was eventually extricated and rushed to the hospital in serious condition, fire officials said. No other injuries were reported.

The suspect was not immediately identified, though fire officials described him as being in his 30s. LAPD said he was in police custody.