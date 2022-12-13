ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

VIPS members recognized at Buckhannon City Council meeting

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Volunteers in Policing Service (VIPS) members were recognized at the Buckhannon City Council meeting that took place in council chambers on Thursday. Members were recognized for the hours they have spent as a member of VIPS during the past year. Buckhannon Police Chief Matthew...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Community Theatre looking for directors for 2023 season

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon Community Theatre is looking for directors for its 2023 performance season, which will consist of three shows. The springtime show will be “The Red Velvet Cake” war by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Lewis County balanced in win over Fairmont Senior

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County placed four players in double digits for the third consecutive game as they seized control early against Fairmont Senior and never looked back, rolling to a 72-45 victory. Bryn Hunt got Lewis County off to a strong start in front of the...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Buckhannon-Upshur's Savion Farmer, Ryan Kelley earn Class AAA all-state honors

Buckhannon-Upshur senior running back Savion Farmer and junior offensive lineman Ryan Kelley earned Class AAA all-state football honors as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. The Buccaneers finished the season 5-5 with Farmer being the team's top offensive weapon while Kelley was key up front.
Luke David Stout

ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County law enforcement continued on Wednesday the search …
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Search for man missing since 2012 rekindles with dig

ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — It's clear that the search for a 24-year-old man who went missing 10 years ago from Buckhannon is still very much active. West Virginia State Police and Upshur sheriff's deputies were at a dig site earlier this week in Ellamore, and it was confirmed that they'd obtained a search warrant revolving around the whereabouts of missing man Luke Stout.
ELLAMORE, WV
Grafton, W.Va. man arrested on multiple burglary, theft warrants

OAKLAND — According to a report from Garrett County Sheriff Bryson Meyers, a Grafton, W.Va. man was arrested for multiple counts of burglary and theft in Garrett County. On Dec. 9, Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, was arrested on the strength of multiple arrest warrants charging him with multiple counts of burglary and theft.
GRAFTON, WV
Holiday high jinks in store at Leonard's Grill

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Christmas is inching closer and closer, families will soon gather near, but one nasty skunk will try to steal people’s cheer. His heart grew three sizes but then shrunk right back small, so a local establishment needs your help to fix the Grinch, once and for all!
GRAFTON, WV
Faith & Hope service schedule

First Christian Apostolic Church, near Tunnelton Post Office. Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday School, 6 p.m. worship, Rev. Ray Frankhouser, 304-329-3040, 304-568-2662.
TUNNELTON, WV
Robert C. Byrd slows Bridgeport, Childers scores 20 in win

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles scored 15 straight points and kept the Bridgeport Indians off the board for the better part of a quarter and a half, capturing a 42-30 road win on Friday night. “For us to stay in man-to-man for every...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
South Harrison blows out Petersburg behind 32 from Boulden

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison boys basketball’s biggest mistake against Petersburg on Friday may have happened before the game began. An illegal dunk during pregame warmups by the Hawks granted the visiting Vikings two free throws and possession to start the game. Petersburg scored the first two points of the contest as a result, but that would be its only lead of the night as South Harrison looked dominant the rest of the way in an 89-42 home win.
PETERSBURG, WV
Elkins' defense stifles Liberty

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — To the surprise of Liberty girls basketball coach Dennis Hutson, Elkins didn’t press. The Tigers didn’t need to.
ELKINS, WV
WVU to appeal denial for immediate eligibility for Perez

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The NCAA has denied a waiver for immediate eligibility for guard Jose Perez at West Virginia, coach Bob Huggins announced Friday. The 6-foot-5 Perez transferred from Manhattan after his coach, Steve Masiello, was fired by the Jaspers on Oct. 25, two weeks before the start of the season. Perez enrolled at West Virginia in November for the spring semester.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Trinity girls sharp early in defeat of Notre Dame

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The girls took the court first in Friday’s doubleheader between Trinity and Notre Dame, and it was the Warriors who came out on top, besting the Fighting Irish, 63-14, at Trinity Christian School. Trinity led wire-to-wire, grabbing a 26-7 lead after the first...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Notre Dame boys give up halftime lead in loss at Trinity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Behind a red-hot shooting performance from Chayce Adams and a strong effort on the offensive glass, the Trinity Warriors overcame a 2-point halftime deficit to defeat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 66-42, on Friday at Trinity Christian School. Adams set the tone all night...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Perez waiver denied by NCAA

The waiver for immediate eligibility for West Virginia University men’s basketball student-athlete Jose Perez has been denied by the NCAA, coach Bob Huggins announced Friday evening. Perez, a 6-foot-5 guard from the Bronx, New York, transferred from Manhattan and enrolled at WVU in November for the spring semester.
MORGANTOWN, WV
No. 22 Troy rallies past No. 22 USTA 18-12 in Cure Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gunnar Watson's 12-yard scoring pass to RaJae’ Johnson in the third period put No. 23 Troy ahead to stay, and the Trojans forced five turnovers in an 18-12 come-from-behind win over No. 22 USTA in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on Friday. Troy (12-2)...
TROY, WV

