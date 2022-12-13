Read full article on original website
Related
We saw a crawling demonic figure in ‘haunted’ woods — and we have proof
A British couple claimed to be joined by a “demonic figure” while on a walk with their dogs — and they seemingly have proof. Hannah and Dave Rowett, both 52, were recently taking their daily walk in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire, around 6:30 a.m. when Hannah “felt they weren’t alone,” as she told Kennedy News and Media. The park is said to be haunted by a female spirit dubbed “Grey Lady” who has reportedly been seen wearing a long, gray cloak. But while Dave fetched their labradors from the car, Hannah grabbed her phone and used a torch to follow a white ghostly figure...
‘Tulsa King’s Sylvester Stallone Facing Major Backlash From Fans Over Recent Event
Sylvester Stallone is in some major hot water with his fans. According to reports from TMZ, some of his fans were left empty-handed after the “Tulsa King” actor was involved with a company that reportedly sold more photo-op packages than could realistically be accommodated. Now, those fans will receive refunds.
Comments / 0