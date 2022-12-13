Read full article on original website
Related
BTS member Jin begins military duty at front-line boot camp
YEONCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp Tuesday as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. Six other younger BTS members are to join the military in coming years one after another, meaning that the world’s biggest boy band must take a hiatus, likely for a few years. Their enlistments have prompted a fierce domestic debate over whether it’s time to revise the country’s conscription system to expand exemptions to include prominent entertainers like BTS,...
BBC
Thai princess collapses from heart condition, palace says
The Thai King's eldest daughter collapsed from a heart condition on Wednesday evening, Thailand's royal palace says. Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the eldest daughter of King Vajiralongkorn, collapsed while training her dogs north-east of Bangkok, the palace said. The 44-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, then taken by helicopter to Bangkok,...
U.S. Offers Full Backing to India After China Border Clash
The Pentagon said it was watching closely, after both Beijing and New Delhi blamed the other side's troops for triggering a skirmish.
Ars Technica
TikTok would be banned from US “for good” under bipartisan bill
In September, President Joe Biden announced that TikTok would remain accessible in the US once a deal could be worked out to assuage national security concerns. At that time, Biden said it would take months for his administration to weigh all the potential risks involved in inking the deal. Among detractors of the brewing deal, Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) emerged, alleging in a Washington Post op-ed that any deal that Biden arranged with the Chinese-owned social media platform “would dangerously compromise national security.”
Pakistan accuses India of being behind 2021 bombing outside militant home
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan’s interior minister accused India on Tuesday of being behind a bombing in 2021 near the house of Hafiz Saeed, the founder of a militant Islamist group blamed for a deadly 2008 attack in Mumbai.
UN removes Iran from women's rights body over protest crackdown
The UN on Wednesday voted to remove Iran from a women's rights body, following a concerted campaign by the United States, over Tehran's brutal crackdown of women-led protests. "This vote against Iran was pretty unprecedented to my knowledge and that is why quite a lot of states have felt queasy about it," he told AFP. Nations on the women's commission are elected by the UN Economic and Social Council, whose members in turn are voted on by the General Assembly.
New Zealand imposes lifetime ban on youth buying cigarettes
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand on Tuesday passed into law a unique plan to phase out tobacco smoking by imposing a lifetime ban on young people buying cigarettes. The law states that tobacco can’t ever be sold to anybody born on or after Jan. 1, 2009.
Visa wait times of over 2 years are keeping Indian travelers out of the US
Some US consulates and embassies have wait times of more than two years to get an interview for a tourist visa. According to experts, that's hurting the country's tourism industry.
Gizmodo
Nigeria Terrorist Attack Video Restored on Instagram
Meta’s Oversight Board restored a video of the Nigeria church attack on Wednesday showing motionless bodies on the floor, covered in blood. The video, shared on Instagram, had ultimately been removed because the hashtags the user added could be portrayed as glorifying the attack and minimizing the suffering the people endured.
The Jewish Press
43 Thousand Israelis Called by Names Related to the Chanukah Holiday
Ahead of the Hanukkah holiday, data from the Population and Immigration Authority show that 43,002 first names of residents in Israel are related to the holiday. The most common name associated with Hanukkah is Or – 38,707. In second place is the name Tzur – 2,307. In third...
Exclusive: Pakistan FM Says Taliban Must Be Part of Asia Anti-Terror Fight
"I want to give them that chance to demonstrate that they can take on this issue," Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told Newsweek.
Amusing Planet
The Curse of King Casimir IV Jagiellonian
Casimir IV Andrew Jagiellonian was one of the most successful rulers of Poland, who, having defeated the Teutonic Knights in the Thirteen Years' War, reclaimed one of Poland’s most important cities off the coast of the Baltic Sea, the city of Pomerania. It was under Casimir’s tenacious rule that the Jagiellonian dynasty became one of the leading royal houses in Europe. Upon his death in 1492, Casimir’s wife, Elizabeth of Austria, commissioned the German sculptor Veit Stoss to carve a tomb for the dead king. Casimir was interred in the Wawel Cathedral’s Holy Cross Chapel, and in 1496, Stoss completed the tomb. Elizabeth herself was interred in the same tomb beside her husband when she died in 1505.
Comments / 1