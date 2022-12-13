ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

BTS member Jin begins military duty at front-line boot camp

YEONCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp Tuesday as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. Six other younger BTS members are to join the military in coming years one after another, meaning that the world’s biggest boy band must take a hiatus, likely for a few years. Their enlistments have prompted a fierce domestic debate over whether it’s time to revise the country’s conscription system to expand exemptions to include prominent entertainers like BTS,...
BBC

Thai princess collapses from heart condition, palace says

The Thai King's eldest daughter collapsed from a heart condition on Wednesday evening, Thailand's royal palace says. Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the eldest daughter of King Vajiralongkorn, collapsed while training her dogs north-east of Bangkok, the palace said. The 44-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, then taken by helicopter to Bangkok,...
Ars Technica

TikTok would be banned from US “for good” under bipartisan bill

In September, President Joe Biden announced that TikTok would remain accessible in the US once a deal could be worked out to assuage national security concerns. At that time, Biden said it would take months for his administration to weigh all the potential risks involved in inking the deal. Among detractors of the brewing deal, Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) emerged, alleging in a Washington Post op-ed that any deal that Biden arranged with the Chinese-owned social media platform “would dangerously compromise national security.”
AFP

UN removes Iran from women's rights body over protest crackdown

The UN on Wednesday voted to remove Iran from a women's rights body, following a concerted campaign by the United States, over Tehran's brutal crackdown of women-led protests. "This vote against Iran was pretty unprecedented to my knowledge and that is why quite a lot of states have felt queasy about it," he told AFP. Nations on the women's commission are elected by the UN Economic and Social Council, whose members in turn are voted on by the General Assembly.
WASHINGTON STATE
Gizmodo

Nigeria Terrorist Attack Video Restored on Instagram

Meta’s Oversight Board restored a video of the Nigeria church attack on Wednesday showing motionless bodies on the floor, covered in blood. The video, shared on Instagram, had ultimately been removed because the hashtags the user added could be portrayed as glorifying the attack and minimizing the suffering the people endured.
The Jewish Press

43 Thousand Israelis Called by Names Related to the Chanukah Holiday

Ahead of the Hanukkah holiday, data from the Population and Immigration Authority show that 43,002 first names of residents in Israel are related to the holiday. The most common name associated with Hanukkah is Or – 38,707. In second place is the name Tzur – 2,307. In third...
Amusing Planet

The Curse of King Casimir IV Jagiellonian

Casimir IV Andrew Jagiellonian was one of the most successful rulers of Poland, who, having defeated the Teutonic Knights in the Thirteen Years' War, reclaimed one of Poland’s most important cities off the coast of the Baltic Sea, the city of Pomerania. It was under Casimir’s tenacious rule that the Jagiellonian dynasty became one of the leading royal houses in Europe. Upon his death in 1492, Casimir’s wife, Elizabeth of Austria, commissioned the German sculptor Veit Stoss to carve a tomb for the dead king. Casimir was interred in the Wawel Cathedral’s Holy Cross Chapel, and in 1496, Stoss completed the tomb. Elizabeth herself was interred in the same tomb beside her husband when she died in 1505.

Comments / 0

Community Policy