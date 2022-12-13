ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is ‘The Voice’ On Tonight? How to Stream 2022 Finale

By Raven Brunner
Who will win this season of The Voice? Last night was the first part of the show’s Season 22 finale and it left viewers desperate to find out which of the finale contestants will take home the grand prize.

The reality hit is currently coached by Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, and John Legend has aired since 2011 in search of premier singing talent. With this season quickly coming to an end, not only will viewers have to bid adieu to their favorite contestants, but also Legend, who is stepping away to focus on his family and other career opportunities.

The “All of Me” singer told Entertainment Tonight, “My family’s growing, I have a new album out, I’m gonna do a little bit of touring, and so it’s probably better that I take a break.” He teased that he’ll be back on the show, just not for the next season.

Blake Shelton is also preparing to depart the NBC reality show. The country singer has been with the show since the beginning and will be stepping away after Season 23.

He said in a statement, “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me,” thanking everybody at NBC who has made the show possible.

Next season will welcome new coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper to the show, and Kelly Clarkson will reclaim her red chair from Cabello.

But don’t fret, Legend will be seeing viewers out with one last episode and Shelton may bag himself another win. Interested in watching The Voice‘s Season 22 Part 2 finale? Here’s everything you need to know about when the episode airs and how to watch it.

Is The Voice On Tonight? The Voice Finale Info

The Voice airs its two-hour Season 22 Part 2 finale tonight, Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

The episode will feature finalists Bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Baryden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood, and Morgan Myles battle it out for the grand prize. Billboard teases that the episode has some star-studded performances lined up, including Kane Brown dueting “Different Man” from his latest album with Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson singing the tune “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” from her 2021 Christmas album, and additional numbers by Maluma, Adam Lambert, Breland, and last season’s winner Girl Named Tom.

When Does The Voice Return With New Episodes?

The Voice Season 23 premieres Monday, March 6, 2023 at 8/7c on NBC with coaches Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton

How To Watch The Voice Live on NBC

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch The Voice live on NBC, NBC.com, or the NBC app. You can also stream the episode via a streaming service that offers NBC, including fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Will The Voice Be on Peacock?

Did you cut ties with cable? No worries, The Voice airs next-day on Peacock. This means you can watch the show’s Season 22 Part 2 finale Wednesday, Dec. 14 on Peacock. The streaming service offers subscriptions starting at $4.99 per month.

