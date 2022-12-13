Philip Montgomery will serve as the offensive coordinator on Hugh Freeze’s inaugural Auburn football staff, the program announced Wednesday. “Philip is one of the brightest offensive minds in college football and has had experience developing and coaching some great quarterbacks in the last 20 years, including a Heisman Trophy winner in Robert Griffin III,” Freeze said in a release. “He does a tremendous job schematically and has had success being multifaceted in both the running and passing games. I’ve known Philip for a long time and am excited to finally work with him.”

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO