Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in Opelika will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Opelika-Auburn News
Christmas Tree Project helps provide baby needs for local women's clinic
Each Christmas season, an army of small Christmas trees appear in local businesses across the Opelika-Auburn area. Each one is adorned with white paper ornaments trimmed in eye-catching gold. Each ornament also has a single specific baby-related item listed on it. The ornaments are part of the Christmas Tree Project,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn University receives grant from Gov. Kay Ivey to promote highway safety
Auburn University will be one of three entities to receive a grant from Gov. Kay Ivey with a goal to promote highway safety in Alabama. Ivey has awarded a total of $3.4 million to Auburn University, the University of Alabama and the Alabama Department of Public Health to promote safety on the state’s road, according to a release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for December 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn High’s Hardin runs in San Diego at Champs Sports championship
Auburn High senior and Auburn University signee Maxwell Hardin traveled the country to run in San Diego at the Champs Sports Cross Country Championships last week. Hardin finished 20th in 15:33, middle of the pack in a field of 40 runners — but the AHS senior and future AU runner plans to use his experience with travel for his upcoming collegiate career.
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: See Suni Lee debut straddle jaeger at Auburn’s preview meet
And she appeared to be as strong as ever on bars in her return to the college gym Friday at Auburn’s preseason intrasquad meet. Lee debuted a retooled bar routine, featuring the implementation of the straddle jaeger, as the Tigers hosted fans for an open preview meet on Dec. 16 in Neville Arena.
Opelika-Auburn News
Kim Reeder: LCHS is hosting a Stocking Sponsor fundraiser for the holidays
From all of your furry friends and staff at the Lee County Humane Society, we would like to wish you a Happy Holiday season. The community of Lee County goes above and beyond with efforts to save, enrich, love and heal every single animal that crosses our path. This time of year is referred to as “The Giving Season,” but here at the Lee County Humane Society, The Loveliest Village celebrates year round!
Opelika-Auburn News
Loaded lineup: No. 5 Auburn to meet No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 UCLA at Super 16
Auburn’s session at the Super 16 is all top-10 teams, as Auburn has been placed in primetime with the last three national champions in college gymnastics. No. 5 Auburn is grouped with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 UCLA at the Super 16 on Jan. 7 in Las Vegas. First rotation for the session is set for 8 p.m. Central.
Opelika-Auburn News
Freshman Hagle competes in all-around, stars among Auburn newcomers in preview meet
The No. 5 Auburn gymnastics team brings back the vast majority of its routines from last season, but a class of freshmen newcomers will have a chance to make an impact this season. Hannah Hagle had her shot Friday at the team’s intrasquad preview meet. In the unscored intrasquad...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn fans bring in more than 2,000 toys for Toys for Tots drive
Auburn supporters brought in more than 2,000 toys this year at the annual Toys for Tots toy drive at Neville Arena, an Auburn spokesman estimated Wednesday night at halftime of the men’s basketball game between Auburn and Georgia State. Donated toys filled boxes by the hundreds as fans filed...
Opelika-Auburn News
Police working the Opelika Jane Doe case search for more leads in Virginia and North Carolina
New information in the Opelika Jane Doe case points police to search Virginia and North Carolina for more leads. Opelika Jane Doe is the unidentified young girl whose skeletal remains were found in a wooded area behind a mobile home off Hurst Street in Opelika on Jan. 28, 2012. Detectives believe she was killed in 2010 or 2011 and was between 4 and 7 years old.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn City Schools approves updated dress code proposed by local Girl Scouts
Starting on Jan. 5, 2023, Auburn City Schools will enforce a new, updated dress code. Tuesday night at the ACS Board of Education meeting, the board members approved the proposal that was created by four local Girl Scouts — eighth-grader Ella Carlson and ninth-grader Avery Moore from Troop 7018 and seventh-graders Maggie Blair and Virginia Meyer from Troop 7012.
Opelika-Auburn News
Montgomery to bring ‘exciting, up-tempo’ offense back to Auburn
Philip Montgomery will serve as the offensive coordinator on Hugh Freeze’s inaugural Auburn football staff, the program announced Wednesday. “Philip is one of the brightest offensive minds in college football and has had experience developing and coaching some great quarterbacks in the last 20 years, including a Heisman Trophy winner in Robert Griffin III,” Freeze said in a release. “He does a tremendous job schematically and has had success being multifaceted in both the running and passing games. I’ve known Philip for a long time and am excited to finally work with him.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn city council eyeing amendment to allow revocation of business licenses
Business owners in Auburn are scratching their heads over a potential new amendment to an ordinance that would allow the city to revoke business licenses. A draft of the updated ordinance — which has not been passed yet — was recently released to the public in the form of a city memorandum.
Opelika-Auburn News
Scott-Grayson scores career-high 31, Auburn tops North Carolina A&T
Honesty Scott-Grayson went off for 31 points and the Auburn women’s basketball team topped North Carolina A&T 79-63 on Thursday night in Neville Arena. Scott-Grayson had 16 points by halftime. Her 31 marked a career-high. The Tigers cruised, winning their fifth straight and moving to 7-2 on the season.
Opelika-Auburn News
Ron Roberts wants Auburn to 'fly to the football' with him as defensive coordinator
Auburn football finalized both its coordinator hires Wednesday with the announcement of Ron Roberts filling the role of defensive coordinator on Hugh Freeze’s inaugural Auburn staff. Roberts will join Philip Montgomery, who was announced as Freeze’s offensive coordinator earlier Wednesday. No additional assistant coaching hires have been made official....
