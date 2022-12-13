Read full article on original website
Professor Emeritus Robert Balluffi, multifaceted materials scientist, dies at 98 | MIT News
Robert W. Balluffi, professor emeritus in the MIT Department of Materials Science and Engineering (DMSE), died Dec. 8 at his home in Ithaca, New York. He was 98 years old. Described by colleagues as the last of an era of materials scientists with a holistic understanding of the field, Balluffi was renowned for both his expertise and publications in a broad range of topics, including crystal defects, solid-state diffusion, and crystalline interfaces.
Robert Shin receives NDIA Combat Survivability Award for Leadership | MIT News
The National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) has recognized Robert T-I. Shin of MIT Lincoln Laboratory with the 2022 Rear Admiral Robert H. Gormley Combat Survivability Award for Leadership. Shin, principal staff in the laboratory’s Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Tactical Systems divisions and director of the Beaver Works Center,...
An AI-based platform to enhance and personalize e-learning
Researchers at Universidad Autónoma de Madrid have recently created an innovative, AI-powered platform that could enhance remote learning, allowing educators to securely monitor students and verify that they are attending compulsory online classes or exams. An initial prototype of this platform, called Demo-edBB, is set to be presented at...
Tomás Palacios named new director of the Microsystems Technology Laboratories | MIT News
The Microsystems Technology Laboratories (MTL) at MIT has a new director. Maria Zuber, vice president of research and the E.A. Griswold Professor of Geophysics, and Anantha Chandrakasan, dean of the School of Engineering and the Vannevar Bush Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS), recently announced that Tomás Palacios assumed the role of director of MTL on Dec. 1. Palacios has served as director of the 6-A MEng Thesis Program; industry officer; and professor of electrical engineering within the Department of EECS. He succeeds Advanced Television and Signal Processing (ATSP) Professor Hae-Seung (Harry) Lee, who has been the director of MTL since 2019.
Space-frequency-polarization-division multiplexing of information metasurface for powerful wireless communication
Since the concepts of digital coding metasurfaces and programmable metasurfaces were put forward in 2014, the physical world of electromagnetics has been closely connected to the digital world of information, thus producing the unique advantages of metasurface-based wireless communications. In recent years, the proposal and development of time-domain coding metasurfaces...
Making math fun by prepping for friendly competition | MIT News
Mark Saengrungkongka, a first-year MIT undergraduate student, stood at the blackboard and explained his solution to a math problem similar to the ones that might appear on the William Lowell Putnam Mathematics Competition, a prestigious annual math competition for college students in the United States and Canada administered by the Mathematical Association of America (MAA). After he finished presenting his proof, the class gave a round of applause. “That was a very nice solution,” math professor Yufei Zhao told the class.
Climate Change Is Harming Physical and Mental Health
Dec. 16, 2022 — Laken Brooks, a 27-year-old PhD student at the University of Florida, has dealt with the skin condition psoriasis since she was a preteen. It’s always been a painful and difficult condition to manage, but over the past several years, Brooks has struggled even more. She suspects her psoriasis is worse thanks to climate change.
Advancing AI that is more aware of our emotional and cultural context
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) has shown for the first time with a large-scale dataset how emotions may vary in response to visual stimuli over several languages and cultures. ArtELingo is a multilingual dataset with emotional explanations constructed from exposure to 80,000 visual stimuli (visual artworks) in...
Quadruped robot with magnetized feet can climb on metal buildings and structures (video)
A trio of researchers at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, working with a colleague at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, has designed and built a working quadruped robot with magnetized feet that can climb on the walls and ceilings of metal buildings and structures. In their paper...
