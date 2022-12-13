The Microsystems Technology Laboratories (MTL) at MIT has a new director. Maria Zuber, vice president of research and the E.A. Griswold Professor of Geophysics, and Anantha Chandrakasan, dean of the School of Engineering and the Vannevar Bush Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS), recently announced that Tomás Palacios assumed the role of director of MTL on Dec. 1. Palacios has served as director of the 6-A MEng Thesis Program; industry officer; and professor of electrical engineering within the Department of EECS. He succeeds Advanced Television and Signal Processing (ATSP) Professor Hae-Seung (Harry) Lee, who has been the director of MTL since 2019.

22 HOURS AGO