governing.com
Township Officials Confused by Reported 40% Population Decline
(TNS) — According to the Census data, Bath Twp. has lost 40.6 percent of its population from 2000 to 2020. In the 2000 Census, Bath Twp. had a population of 8,225, which has declined to a 2020 Census population of 4,883. "It's a head-scratcher," said Bath Twp. Administrator Pete...
governing.com
Texas Still Wants to Become Nation’s Cryptocurrency Leader
(TNS) — The high-profile collapse of FTX might have tainted cryptocurrency trading platforms, but it isn’t slowing advocates’ plans to make Texas a leader in the still-growing industry. The Texas Work Group on Blockchain Matters recently released a master plan to establish the state as a leader...
governing.com
Connecticut Orgs Receive $1M for Environmental Job Training
(TNS) — Two Connecticut organizations received a total of $1 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to provide environmental job training for city residents, the agency announced on Wednesday. The Workplace, Inc., based in Bridgeport, and the Northwest Regional Workforce Investment Board in Waterbury received grants through the...
governing.com
Audit Finds Significant Security Weaknesses in Kansas Gov
(TNS) — Roughly half of Kansas government agencies — including key departments, public universities and K-12 schools — investigated by state auditors in recent years have significant information security weaknesses, despite efforts to guard against a major hack or breach. The shortfalls collectively place Kansas at greater...
governing.com
Inslee’s $70B Budget Proposal Focuses on Homelessness, Housing
(TNS) — Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday, Dec. 14, proposed a state budget topping $70 billion for the next biennium that would invest money for homelessness and behavioral health services across Washington state, including a proposal for a voter-approved referendum to increase funding for housing. The proposal is intended...
governing.com
DeSantis Wants Grand Jury to Investigate COVID Vaccines
(TNS) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday, Dec. 13, vowed to hold accountable people in Florida who committed “wrongdoing” in relation to COVID-19 vaccines, announcing he plans to ask the Supreme Court of Florida to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate. “That will come with legal...
governing.com
A Look Back on the Connecticut Laws That Took Effect in 2022
(TNS) — In the months leading up to the November 2022 election, Connecticut became a safe haven for Americans seeking abortions, the third state to pass a captive audience law and a supporter for legal recreational marijuana users. Here are some of the dozens of state laws that took effect throughout the year.
