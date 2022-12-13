Read full article on original website
Poll: Majority of GOP voters in Miami-Dade oppose carrying concealed weapons without a permit
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that he expects the GOP-led Legislature to pass a bill next year that would allow people to carry guns without a concealed-weapons permit, but a new poll of voters taken in Miami-Dade County shows that the public – particularly Hispanic voters – strongly oppose that measure. The proposal is known […] The post Poll: Majority of GOP voters in Miami-Dade oppose carrying concealed weapons without a permit appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law
MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
Governor Ron DeSantis Suggests That Florida’s Legislators Will Approve Constitutional Carry of Guns in 2023: “I’m Ready”
On December 15, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis gave the clearest indication yet, that he intends to approve constitutional carry of handguns during the state's forthcoming legislative season. While speaking at a press event to announce relief on toll charges, DeSantis was pressed on the topic of constitutional carry and whether he'd finally be ready to approve it.
Same-sex marriage ban in state law targeted
While same-sex marriage has been legal in Florida for nearly eight years because of court rulings, a ban has remained in state law. But Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, filed a bill Wednesday, Dec. 14, that would change that. The bill (SB 80), filed for consideration during the 2023 legislative session, would repeal a section of law that includes the ban.
DeSantis signs 2023 toll relief program into law
Gov. Ron DeSantis and state officials are expected to speak at the District 4 FDOT office.
Largest Cuban exodus in decades, Miami’s FTX debacle and Florida's property insurance crisis
Cuba is currently seeing the largest and fastest exodus since Fidel Castro took power in 1959. Huge numbers of Cubans are showing up at the U.S.-Mexico border and many others are landing by boat in the Florida Keys. On the South Florida Roundup, we spoke to New York Times investigative...
‘There’s a zero gain’: DeSantis’ choice for vaccine grand jury a waste of money, attorney says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One of Orlando’s highest-profile criminal defense attorneys said he was baffled by Gov. DeSantis’ call for a grand jury investigation regarding COVID vaccines, adding that the decision will amount to a net loss for everyone except the governor himself. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
Florida House approves property insurance reform bill, DeSantis expected to sign
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are trying to fix in three days a home insurance problem that’s been stormy for three decades, approving legislation designed more to keep private insurers in the state than to immediately save property owners money. A massive bill seeking a $1 billion reinsurance...
Elderly Miami church couple defrauded out of over $18K by ex-pastor: police
MIAMI -- A former South Florida pastor has been arrested and is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly married couple she knew from church and who were both suffering from dementia, police said Thursday.Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center after she was charged with four felony criminal counts, including exploitation of the elderly, first- and third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest affidavit.It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Hampton Barley or if she was still in custody as...
Toll relief for families expands in Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis is speaking in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, December 15th. Speaker of the House Paul Renner and Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue will join Governor DeSantis.
Boca Raton man charged with written threats of mass shooting after posting on social platform
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Friday's headlines and weather. A Boca Raton man is charged with written/electronic threats of mass shooting or acts of terrorism for messages on a social media platform. Lowell Schoonmaker, 33, was under a username on Twitch, where people can talk...
Broward man, accused of killing woman found dead on I-95, captured in Georgia
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – U.S. Marshals arrested a Pembroke Pines man in Georgia Tuesday evening, after Broward County deputies accused him of killing a woman found dead along Interstate 95 in early December, officials said Wednesday. Authorities arrested Christopher Patterson Jr., 36, in Walton County, Georgia on a first-degree...
Dr. Tameka Hobbs Selected as Manager of African American Research Library
BROWARD COUNTY – Dr. Tameka Bradley Hobbs has been named the new Library Regional Manager for the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311. Dr. Hobbs’ first day at AARLCC was November 28. She has extensive expertise in African American history,...
Palm Beach Co. man sentenced for fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds
A Palm Beach County man is headed to prison after he was found guilty of fraudulently obtaining more than $800,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
Florida man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself over 18 pounds of meth
TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Florida has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine, officials say. Jason Ryan Hardy, 40, has been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Hardy pleaded guilty back on January 11, 2022.
Civil Rights Groups and Miami Residents File Lawsuit Challenging Miami City Commission’s Racially Gerrymandered Redistricting Map
The map divides neighborhoods along racial lines and packs Black and Hispanic voters into particular districts. Miami, FL — Today, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Florida and Dechert LLP filed a lawsuit on behalf of Grove Rights and Community Equity (GRACE), Engage Miami, the South Dade and Miami-Dade NAACP Branches, and four individual city residents challenging the Miami City Commission’s newly drawn redistricting map.
Study: Miami Is America’s Most Competitive Rental Market
According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Over $60 Million in Donations for the Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the Florida Disaster Fund has raised over $60 million in donations to help with recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “It has been heartwarming to witness individuals and organizations come together from all over the country to generously...
South Florida man arrested in Georgia for connection to a body found on I-95
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives said they've made an arrest for the murder of a woman on I-95. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said a FDOT Road Ranger found the woman while conducting a routine patrol along the interstate near Oakland Park Boulevard. First responders said the woman...
XXXTentacion murder: Rappers Drake, deceased member of Migos listed as possible witness in upcoming trial
FLORIDA - Multiple rappers, including Drake and all three members of the group Migos, have been added to the list of possible witnesses in the upcoming trial against one of the four men charged in the shooting death of South Florida rapper and social media sensation XXXTentacion. The defense for...
