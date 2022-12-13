Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
Words missing from Queen’s 21st birthday pledge in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show
Words are missing from the late Queen’s famous dedication of her life to service on her 21st birthday when it appears as part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary.In a radio broadcast from South Africa on April 21 1947, Princess Elizabeth pledged to serve people across the nation and the Commonwealth for the rest of her life.But in episode three of Harry and Meghan’s docuseries, the words “your service” are missing from the recording of the late monarch’s well known declaration.The princess’s actual words were: “I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be...
Rihanna Just Gave Fans A First Look At Her And A$AP Rocky’s Baby Boy
Rihanna just made her TikTok debut — but fans didn’t see much of the pop icon. Instead, fans got to see Rihanna’s 7-month-old son for the first time since she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed him on May 13, 2022. “Hacked,” the Fenty mogul captioned a video...
Tori Spelling Is Every Mom Right Now Battling Constantly Sick Kids
While we love sending our children off to learn new things and build social skills at school, the much-needed time apart comes with an unfortunate consequences: all. the. germs. Tori Spelling vented her frustrations on her Instagram story Sunday night, sharing that her kids have been out sick from school, only to return and get sick again within days, back to back.
‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Is Coming This Winter
Fans of How I Met Your Father, rejoice! A second season of How I Met Your Father is officially set to start streaming on January 24, 2023, on Hulu. Viewers have been wondering whether or not the How I Met Your Mother spinoff would have a second season after star Hilary Duff teased some behind-the-scenes photos earlier this month.
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Are Blended Family Goals In Their Heartwarming Family Photo
Whenever celebrity couples call it quits, there’s always the question of how they’re going to make it all work when there are children involved. For actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, that has never been an issue. Since the couple split in 2000 after 13 years of marriage,...
The 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' Trailer Is Here
It’s kind of nice not being the only spider-person around, isn’t it? A new trailer for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) just dropped, and fans of the original Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse just got a glimpse at what other spider-folk will be joining Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in the latest installment of the animated franchise.
Meghan Markle Says Her Family Was “Fed To The Wolves” By The Royal Family In New Trailer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have already made waves with the first installment of episodes on their new Netflix series Harry & Meghan. Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are revealing even more about their decision to step back from the royal family and why they decided to make the move to California.
I’m Navigating Christmas With A First-Time Non-Believer — And It’s Great
A few weeks ago, my son and I were sitting alone at the kitchen counter — a rare moment, as he has three younger siblings who are usually wrestling for my attention. He is nine, in the fourth grade, and was thumbing through an Amazon gift catalog that has just been delivered. His fingers flipped through the pages quickly, bypassing all of the toys until he came to the gaming section. I watched as his eyes scanned the systems, controllers, and accessories. Right before flipping the page, his head rose and his eyes locked with mine. “Mom, is Santa real?” he asked.
There's A New Show Coming Out That Judges Parenting Styles
If you’re like me, you prejudged this show concept and thought, “absolutely not.” Parents are tired of being criticized for how they parent, so the last thing we need is a show to glamorize it. However, I ate a big slice of humble pie when I watched the series trailer, revealing it actually might be amazingly insightful.
This Viral Story About A Macy's Santa Will Leave You Completely Wrecked, In A Good Way
I am calling it now: this story will be a modern Christmas classic, right up there with the likes of The Night Before Christmas, Love Actually, and Die Hard. Yesterday, Humans of New York (HONY), a website that collects powerful stories from regular people who live in New York City, shared the story of Johnny Tammaro, a regular guy who grew up in Brooklyn and who for years has been one of Macy’s department store Santa Clauses. This is a man who loves his family, loves magic, but most of all loves Christmas and everything it stands for.
The White Lotus
When The White Lotus premiered in 2021, it caught everyone off guard with its social commentary, inspired drama, and dark humor. Season 1 took place in the fictional White Lotus luxury resort in Hawaii. The show followed guests as they indulged their impulses to often-toxic degrees. As in, this wasn't just a blue skies vacation where people drank too much or flirted too hard; the guests of The White Lotus resort in Hawaii went hard. Then came Season 2, set in another fictitious location with an almost entirely new cast. This time, the often spoiled and entitled White Lotus guests tramped around an Italian resort and brought hell-on-earth to the lives of everyone in their way. And, just like the first season, it kept viewers riveted — bringing us here, all clamoring for any news about The White Lotus Season 3.
'Wednesday' And Jenna Ortega Just Got Their First Golden Globe Nominations
Everyone’s new favorite goth teenager (and her show) just got Golden Globe nods. On Monday morning, the awards show dropped its list of nominations and both Wednesday and titular star Jenna Ortega are on the list. Wednesday is up for Best Musical or Comedy Series — TV and Ortega...
Ben Affleck Sits Courtside With Son Samuel At Celtics vs. Lakers Game
One for the memory books! Ben Affleck and his 10-year-old son Samuel had a guys night out on Tuesday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where the LA Lakers lost to the actor’s hometown basketball team: the Boston Celtics. The dad-son duo looked to be having a great...
Scary Mommy
20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0