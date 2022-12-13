When The White Lotus premiered in 2021, it caught everyone off guard with its social commentary, inspired drama, and dark humor. Season 1 took place in the fictional White Lotus luxury resort in Hawaii. The show followed guests as they indulged their impulses to often-toxic degrees. As in, this wasn't just a blue skies vacation where people drank too much or flirted too hard; the guests of The White Lotus resort in Hawaii went hard. Then came Season 2, set in another fictitious location with an almost entirely new cast. This time, the often spoiled and entitled White Lotus guests tramped around an Italian resort and brought hell-on-earth to the lives of everyone in their way. And, just like the first season, it kept viewers riveted — bringing us here, all clamoring for any news about The White Lotus Season 3.

