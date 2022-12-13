ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Words missing from Queen’s 21st birthday pledge in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show

Words are missing from the late Queen’s famous dedication of her life to service on her 21st birthday when it appears as part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary.In a radio broadcast from South Africa on April 21 1947, Princess Elizabeth pledged to serve people across the nation and the Commonwealth for the rest of her life.But in episode three of Harry and Meghan’s docuseries, the words “your service” are missing from the recording of the late monarch’s well known declaration.The princess’s actual words were: “I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be...
Tori Spelling Is Every Mom Right Now Battling Constantly Sick Kids

While we love sending our children off to learn new things and build social skills at school, the much-needed time apart comes with an unfortunate consequences: all. the. germs. Tori Spelling vented her frustrations on her Instagram story Sunday night, sharing that her kids have been out sick from school, only to return and get sick again within days, back to back.
‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Is Coming This Winter

Fans of How I Met Your Father, rejoice! A second season of How I Met Your Father is officially set to start streaming on January 24, 2023, on Hulu. Viewers have been wondering whether or not the How I Met Your Mother spinoff would have a second season after star Hilary Duff teased some behind-the-scenes photos earlier this month.
The 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' Trailer Is Here

It’s kind of nice not being the only spider-person around, isn’t it? A new trailer for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) just dropped, and fans of the original Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse just got a glimpse at what other spider-folk will be joining Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in the latest installment of the animated franchise.
I’m Navigating Christmas With A First-Time Non-Believer — And It’s Great

A few weeks ago, my son and I were sitting alone at the kitchen counter — a rare moment, as he has three younger siblings who are usually wrestling for my attention. He is nine, in the fourth grade, and was thumbing through an Amazon gift catalog that has just been delivered. His fingers flipped through the pages quickly, bypassing all of the toys until he came to the gaming section. I watched as his eyes scanned the systems, controllers, and accessories. Right before flipping the page, his head rose and his eyes locked with mine. “Mom, is Santa real?” he asked.
There's A New Show Coming Out That Judges Parenting Styles

If you’re like me, you prejudged this show concept and thought, “absolutely not.” Parents are tired of being criticized for how they parent, so the last thing we need is a show to glamorize it. However, I ate a big slice of humble pie when I watched the series trailer, revealing it actually might be amazingly insightful.
This Viral Story About A Macy's Santa Will Leave You Completely Wrecked, In A Good Way

I am calling it now: this story will be a modern Christmas classic, right up there with the likes of The Night Before Christmas, Love Actually, and Die Hard. Yesterday, Humans of New York (HONY), a website that collects powerful stories from regular people who live in New York City, shared the story of Johnny Tammaro, a regular guy who grew up in Brooklyn and who for years has been one of Macy’s department store Santa Clauses. This is a man who loves his family, loves magic, but most of all loves Christmas and everything it stands for.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The White Lotus

When The White Lotus premiered in 2021, it caught everyone off guard with its social commentary, inspired drama, and dark humor. Season 1 took place in the fictional White Lotus luxury resort in Hawaii. The show followed guests as they indulged their impulses to often-toxic degrees. As in, this wasn't just a blue skies vacation where people drank too much or flirted too hard; the guests of The White Lotus resort in Hawaii went hard. Then came Season 2, set in another fictitious location with an almost entirely new cast. This time, the often spoiled and entitled White Lotus guests tramped around an Italian resort and brought hell-on-earth to the lives of everyone in their way. And, just like the first season, it kept viewers riveted — bringing us here, all clamoring for any news about The White Lotus Season 3.
HAWAII STATE
