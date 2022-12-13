ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina specialist, All-SEC selection, is put on scholarship

Hunter Rogers is about to wrap up his 3rd season with the South Carolina football team. The long snapper enter his 4th season as a scholarship athlete. Head coach Shane Beamer made the announcement at a team meeting while celebrating the team’s All-SEC picks. “The coaches, for the first...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

South Carolina recruiting rewind

It’s one of the busiest recruiting times of the year for the South Carolina Gamecocks football coaches. TheBigSpur and 247Sports have written several stories and provided plenty of updates on some of the top targets for the 2023 class. But there’s also the NCAA Transfer Portal. And the 2024 cycle.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

New SC bill proposes paying D1 college athletes

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A bill filed by a South Carolina state senator from Charleston aims to provide yearly stipends to certain college athletes who maintain good academic standing. For South Carolina State University basketball player Rahsaan Edwards, being a student-athlete is a full-time job. “Four to six hours per...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina airman who served in WWII accounted for decades later

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recently announced that U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Ralph E. Richardson, Jr., of Columbia has been accounted for after he was killed during World War II. Authorities say the 21 year-old radio operator was serving during Operation TIDAL WAVE...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

School District Five names new Lead Safety Officer

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— School District Five announced Veteran law enforcement officer Ross Wise as their new Lead Safety Officer. Wise previously worked for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department as a senior deputy and school resource officer. He has served as a safety officer since 2019. The new Lead...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia’s plan to demolish blight is months behind schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eight months and half a million dollars later, some of Columbia’s most run-down buildings are still standing. In April 2022, the Columbia City Council set aside $571,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to expedite the demolition of “vacant, abandoned, & hazardous” properties in the city.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Grand Opening of Fisher House Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS Anchor Judi Gatson will be on hand at the grand opening of Fisher House Columbia. The Fisher House will be located on the secure campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The event happens at the Fisher House location starting at 4 p.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia man sentenced for murder of roommate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been found guilty of multiple charges in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in February 2019. Senior Assistant Solicitor Dale Scott said 27-year-old Antonio Barnes will serve 35 years for the murder of Eric Griffin and five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The sentences will run concurrently.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Railroad arm down in Columbia, blocking traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is advising drivers to avoid an area in Columbia due to a railroad arm falling on the road. Officials said the arm is down on Sunset Street and North Main Street and has been blocking traffic since at least 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Company to establish operations in Kershaw County with $13 million investment

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced plans to set up shop in Kershaw County by way of a $13 million investment that is also expected to create dozens of jobs. According to an announcement from the office of Governor Henry McMaster, Orion Performance Compounds Inc. plans to open a new location in the Heritage Pointe Industrial Park in the Lugoff area.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

