Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina specialist, All-SEC selection, is put on scholarship
Hunter Rogers is about to wrap up his 3rd season with the South Carolina football team. The long snapper enter his 4th season as a scholarship athlete. Head coach Shane Beamer made the announcement at a team meeting while celebrating the team’s All-SEC picks. “The coaches, for the first...
South Carolina recruiting rewind
It’s one of the busiest recruiting times of the year for the South Carolina Gamecocks football coaches. TheBigSpur and 247Sports have written several stories and provided plenty of updates on some of the top targets for the 2023 class. But there’s also the NCAA Transfer Portal. And the 2024 cycle.
LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. UAB
South Carolina has a pivotal matchup against UAB, and Gamecocks Digest has readers covered with all the latest updates.
Monteque Rhames Violent Attitude Is What Carolina Needs At EDGE
Edge rusher Monteque Rhames brings a fiery attitude to the field and is dominant enough to back it up. He makes for an excellent addition to this South Carolina defensive line.
New SC bill proposes paying D1 college athletes
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A bill filed by a South Carolina state senator from Charleston aims to provide yearly stipends to certain college athletes who maintain good academic standing. For South Carolina State University basketball player Rahsaan Edwards, being a student-athlete is a full-time job. “Four to six hours per...
2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins
"I'm spending the fool out of my prize," said one lucky winner.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia REALTOR® Morris Lyles named South Carolina REALTOR® of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina REALTOR® (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor® with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 REALTOR® of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia.
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina airman who served in WWII accounted for decades later
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recently announced that U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Ralph E. Richardson, Jr., of Columbia has been accounted for after he was killed during World War II. Authorities say the 21 year-old radio operator was serving during Operation TIDAL WAVE...
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
This South Carolina City Is One Of The Fastest-Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including this town in South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
School District Five names new Lead Safety Officer
IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— School District Five announced Veteran law enforcement officer Ross Wise as their new Lead Safety Officer. Wise previously worked for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department as a senior deputy and school resource officer. He has served as a safety officer since 2019. The new Lead...
WIS-TV
Columbia’s plan to demolish blight is months behind schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eight months and half a million dollars later, some of Columbia’s most run-down buildings are still standing. In April 2022, the Columbia City Council set aside $571,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to expedite the demolition of “vacant, abandoned, & hazardous” properties in the city.
WIS-TV
Grand Opening of Fisher House Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS Anchor Judi Gatson will be on hand at the grand opening of Fisher House Columbia. The Fisher House will be located on the secure campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The event happens at the Fisher House location starting at 4 p.m....
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Restaurants in Colombia, South Carolina – (With CHEESY Photos)
Pizza Time! Let’s Gooo! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Columbia that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, the pizza chain cardboard won’t do.
WIS-TV
Man arrested in connection with ‘cold-blooded’ murder that happened outside Columbia nightclub
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with a brutal, execution-style murder in the parking lot of a Columbia nightclub last month. Deputies arrested 36-year-old Mikal Keller on Thursday. He is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during...
abccolumbia.com
Arrest made for execution-style murder outside of club Rose Gold
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — On November 16th, Richland County Deputies responded to a call after reports that a man had been shot in the parking lot of club Rose Gold on Broad River Road. Deputies say the victim, 34-year-old Ricardo Tucker, was walking through the parking lot when a...
WIS-TV
Columbia man sentenced for murder of roommate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been found guilty of multiple charges in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in February 2019. Senior Assistant Solicitor Dale Scott said 27-year-old Antonio Barnes will serve 35 years for the murder of Eric Griffin and five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The sentences will run concurrently.
WIS-TV
Railroad arm down in Columbia, blocking traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is advising drivers to avoid an area in Columbia due to a railroad arm falling on the road. Officials said the arm is down on Sunset Street and North Main Street and has been blocking traffic since at least 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13.
WLTX.com
Company to establish operations in Kershaw County with $13 million investment
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced plans to set up shop in Kershaw County by way of a $13 million investment that is also expected to create dozens of jobs. According to an announcement from the office of Governor Henry McMaster, Orion Performance Compounds Inc. plans to open a new location in the Heritage Pointe Industrial Park in the Lugoff area.
One dead in overnight shooting in Columbia; another hospitalized
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight in Columbia. According to a preliminary statement from Columbia Police, the shooting happened on Lorick Circle and came to the attention of officers after a system used by the department to locate gunfire, ShotSpotter, picked up on it.
Comments / 0