Congress Works to Protect Electoral Count Ahead of Session End
(TNS) — A bipartisan Congressional effort to prevent anyone from trying to replay former President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the results of a presidential election during the ceremonial counting of Electoral College votes is looking very likely to get across the finish line before the current Congress ends Jan. 3.
Texas Still Wants to Become Nation’s Cryptocurrency Leader
(TNS) — The high-profile collapse of FTX might have tainted cryptocurrency trading platforms, but it isn’t slowing advocates’ plans to make Texas a leader in the still-growing industry. The Texas Work Group on Blockchain Matters recently released a master plan to establish the state as a leader...
Boston Reparations Task Force Receives Council Support
(TNS) — The Boston City Council unanimously approved a task force that would spend the next two years exploring reparations for Black people. The council did so with an uncharacteristic lack of conflict, as no one really spoke against what’s a high-profile and societally controversial matter and councilors didn’t take even veiled shots at each other.
A Look Back on the Connecticut Laws That Took Effect in 2022
(TNS) — In the months leading up to the November 2022 election, Connecticut became a safe haven for Americans seeking abortions, the third state to pass a captive audience law and a supporter for legal recreational marijuana users. Here are some of the dozens of state laws that took effect throughout the year.
