Arizona State

New York Post

WH insists it’s ready for Title 42 migrant border rush — despite own track record

WASHINGTON — What, them worry? White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday insisted that the Biden administration — which has already seen historic numbers of migrants cross the southern border with Title 42 in place — is “taking the steps to prepare” for an anticipated surge next week when the restricitive COVID-19 policy ends. “Look, what the American people should know is that we have taken the steps, we are taking the steps to prepare for when Title 42 is lifted next week,” Jean-Pierre said at her regular press briefing, adding, “this is an administration that has taken this very, very...
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Odyssey

Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend

The migrant problem at the US border is a complex and multifaceted issue. It is primarily driven by people from Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, who are fleeing violence, poverty, and lack of economic opportunity. As a result, many of these migrants seek refuge in the United States, often making dangerous and illegal crossings that involve significant risk. These migrants are often detained by US border agents and face deportation. The US government has responded to the migrant problem by increasing border security, constructing fences and walls, and enacting stricter immigration laws. The issue has become increasingly controversial, with many arguing for more humane treatment of migrants, while others argue for stricter enforcement.
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado asked for a barrage of immigrants | Denver Gazette

Busloads of immigrants. It was only a matter of time. It began last week with the arrival of at least 150 people. A shelter director says most escaped the scarcity and human rights atrocities of Venezuela’s socialist government. They need our compassion, guidance and care. Southern cities and states...
CBS Denver

Migrants search for work after arriving in Colorado

Hundreds of migrants have arrived in Colorado over the past few months, with dozens arriving in Denver and the surrounding metro area. Those from Venezuela are no different, searching for a chance at work."It is a little difficult. It's hard. But something always comes through. Not much, but there are jobs. Thank God," one man said translated from Spanish.The sign along Colfax Avenue indicates it as a day labor pick-up spot. They have come to this state mostly by bus often hearing the pay is better in Colorado. The circumstances vary depending on the person after crossing the border.Another migrant...
New York Post

With Title 42 ending in less than a week, Texas judge warns migrant crossings could surge to 4,500 a day

The tidal wave of migrants flooding over the US border and claiming asylum could double after Title 42 is lifted, a Texas judge has warned. El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego — who is in regular close contact with Border Patrol and local agencies dealing with the migrant crisis said the El Paso area, currently the nation’s busiest border crossing, could see a huge surge in less than a week. “From my understanding, starting after the 21st of December, it could be as high as 4,200 to 4,500 [people] a day — which would double the apprehensions we have right now,” Samaniego...
Washington Examiner

Biden's supposed compassion toward immigrants is backfiring

The Biden administration recently awarded a $172 million grant to the Vera Institute of Justice, an activist group backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros. The taxpayer funding will be used to provide lawyers to young illegal immigrants seeking to evade deportation. Administration officials and liberal activists view this legal aid...
