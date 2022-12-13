Read full article on original website
b93radio.com
Teacher Shortage? Lakeland U. Has SASD Covered
Teacher shortages are becoming the new norm, but an innovative agreement between Lakeland University and the Sheboygan Area School District aims to make that more the exception and less the rule. A program announced on Monday will guarantee a job in the Sheboygan Area School District to Lakeland students who...
b93radio.com
Consolidated Construction Co., Inc. Breaks Ground on New Facility to be Built in Sheboygan’s SouthPointe Industrial Park Campus
Consolidated Construction Company in conjunction with NAI Pfefferle and Sheboygan SouthPointe Development, LLC, broke ground on a new facility that will be leasable for manufacturing on December 8. The 100,000 square-foot located in the SouthPointe Industrial Park campus at 3327 Horizon Drive in Sheboygan plans on being complete by July 2023, with potentially an additional 100,000 square-feet of expansion also planned to double the facilities developed. New North, Inc., a regional marketing and economic development firm, says that there is urgent need for the additional capacity to support the Sheboygan area’s burgeoning manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and light- and heavy industrial markets.
wtaq.com
Outagamie County Public Health Announces Immunization Clinics
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Immunization clinics have been announced by Outagamie County Public Health. These immunization clinics offer vaccines to those that are eligible under the Vaccines for Children program. Under this program, your child is eligible if they are enrolled or eligible for Medicaid, are American Indian or Alaska Native, don’t have health insurance, have health insurance that doesn’t pay for all vaccines, or.
94.3 Jack FM
School Districts Battle Absentee Challenges
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It’s that time of year again where many students are staying home sick from school. Several school districts are seeing quite a few absences due to RSV, COVID-19 and influenza. “Although COVID-19 is not spread very well on contact or surfaces, influenza can spread...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Eventually a significant player in the Midwest’: Appleton International sets big goals for the future
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Airport officials held a community report event on Wednesday morning to talk about the economic impact of the improvements made over the past few years. The airport is now the third busiest airport in the state of Wisconsin, respectively behind Milwaukee and Madison. 2022...
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
Door County Pulse
Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
First major snowfall hits northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- On Thursday morning, several inches of wet, heavy snow blanketed northeast Wisconsin communities. The snow began for most around 2 a.m., and roads were hazardous for several hours for very-early morning commuters. By around 5:30 a.m., snowplow crews had cleared most major highways, although some local roads remained covered in snow […]
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Ice Shove, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson
I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80-mile-long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities in every season but my favorite time is winter when ice creates magic in many forms, but big ice shoves are what I always anticipate the most. They occur almost every winter but rarely in the same place. In the late winter, usually late February to early April, the bay ice sheet begins to break up. The conditions needed for ice shove formation are a strong wind which breaks up the ice and sets it in motion. The mass and momentum of the ice are tremendous and when the front of the moving ice is stopped by the shore or a shallow reef, the ice behind keeps moving and it begins to pile up into a shove. They form in a matter of just a few hours and may end up being just a few feet high or up to 40 feet high of very unstable ice. To me, they are highly photogenic but just until the next snowstorm covers them so the window to photograph them might be very short.
Green Bay firefighters go shopping for Brown County teenagers in need
Green Bay firefighters and some volunteer helpers are shopping for Brown County teenagers in need at Meijer in Howard.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay's second Kwik Trip gets hearing
You will learn more about Sturgeon Bay's long-rumored second Kwik Trip location at the Aesthetic Design and Site Plan Review Board meeting. Located near the intersection of Green Bay Road (State Highway 42/57) and Duluth Avenue, the proposed Kwik Trip will occupy much more space than the recently opened location along Egg Harbor Road. The 20.7-acre development will include gas station pumps, a convenience mart, a car wash, and an area for diesel trucks to fill up and rest. To make room for the development, a commercial building and a home with its outbuildings would have to be demolished.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Leaders Discuss Front Yard Vegetable Gardens
The Two Rivers leadership team is looking over a proposed front yard gardens pilot program. We spoke with City Manager Greg Buckley who explained that City Council Vice President and Environmental Advisory Board Chair Darla LeClair brought the program before the plan commission on Monday. “That would be front yard...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Property Tax Bills Have Been Mailed, What Citizens Can Expect
The City of Manitowoc has mailed out the 2022 Property Tax bills. We spoke with Mayor Justin Nickels about what homeowners can expect in this year’s bills, and he said citizens should be pretty happy overall. “This year, we are looking at, when all is said and done, your...
doorcountydailynews.com
First major snow causes issues throughout peninsula
The first significant snowfall this winter, coupled with the rainy weather in front of it, made for an interesting 24-hour stretch for Door County emergency personnel. According to the Door County Dispatch report on Thursday, six accidents were reported on Wednesday, two resulting in injuries. The overnight snow of three to five inches caused its own issues, including a semi-truck jackknifing near Spruce Street in Fish Creek just before 6:30 a.m., blocking traffic on State Highway 42 for approximately two hours. Ephraim Fire Chief Justin MacDonald says the heavy snow was responsible for its brief fire call Thursday morning when it fell on a powerline and knocked it out. He added that the fire was out upon their arrival and was not a traffic hazard.
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday
The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
WBAY Green Bay
Man rescued at Pierce Manufacturing meets his out-of-state heroes
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A life-saving incident comes full circle at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton Wednesday as a cardiac arrest survivor gets to thank his out-of-state heroes. Back in February, Director of Manufacturing Mike Lyle suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at work. Three Arkansas firefighter paramedics were in the...
wtaq.com
Opening of Menasha’s Racine Street Bridge Delayed Again
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The opening of Menasha’s Racine Street Bridge is delayed again. The bridge is now expected to open in mid-January, the state Department of Transportation says. Adverse weather is being blamed for the delay. When the $33 million project began, the bridge was initially scheduled...
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Axel brings heavy snow to the area
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Axel is here and will bring a variety of precipitation to Northeast Wisconsin. A wintry mix will continue through early Wednesday evening, then the rain turns to snow later in the evening with heavy snow overnight. Most of the snow falls between 9 p.m. Wednesday and...
seehafernews.com
A Lengthy Boys High School Basketball Slate Tonight
It’ll be a full night of action for area Boys High School Basketball teams in the Big East and Eastern Wisconsin Conferences. In the EWC, Kiel invades Two Rivers for the all-Raiders matchup, Roncalli visits Sheboygan Falls, state-ranked Brillion (#2 in the state division-3 Coaches poll) is at Valders to tangle with the Vikings and New Holstein seeks a win at Chilton.
