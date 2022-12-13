Read full article on original website
Springfield firefighters to hold 2 drive-thru toy giveaways for families in need
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Fire Department and the Springfield Association of Firefighters (I.A.F.F. Local 648) have teamed up to host two drive-thru toy giveaways for families in need this holiday season. Both events will be held on Monday, December 19th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families can...
Springfield Jewish Community Center’s Hannukah kickoff celebration holds deeper meaning after recent fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday marked the first night of Hannukah and dozens gathered at the Springfield Jewish Community Center to ring in the holiday with a menorah lighting ceremony. The JCC community gathered together for an annual tradition, but this year the festival of lights held a deeper meaning many...
Heavy police presence on High St. in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday night, a heavy police presence on High Street. Western Mass News crews arrived after 9 P.M., with several police cruisers and police tape outside the Unicorn Holyoke Nightclub. The road was closed in the area while police worked on the scene, but it has...
First annual toy giveaway at the Boys and Girls Club
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Saturday, the first annual Karla Kares toys giveaway was held at the Springfield Boys and Girls Club Family Center. Thanks to the community’s support, 250 families will receive toys or gift certificates this holiday season. Karla Neal Pierce, a former educator and program director for...
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Dec. 18
A Dry, Breeze, And Seasonable Weekend Is Expected. Big Storm Before Christmas?. Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene.
West Springfield Fire crews respond to rollover crash
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Saturday, the West Springfield Fire Department responded to a 2 car rollover crash. The crash happened around 6:30 P.M. in the area of Piper Road between Kings Highway and Amostown Road. The area was closed for a few hours while crews worked to clear the...
Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
Last-minute shoppers keeping retailers busy on the last weekend before Christmas
Suspect flees after man is shot inside The Unicorn on High Street. Crews respond to structure fire on King Street in Hatfield.
Suspect flees after man is shot inside The Unicorn on High Street
Crews respond to structure fire on King Street in Hatfield. Annual Wheelchair Basketball Classic brings athletes together. Last-minute shoppers keeping retailers busy on the last weekend before Christmas.
Springfield students make holiday cards for Miravista residents
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Students of all grade levels at DeBerry Elementary School in Springfield have created cards for patients and staff of a health center in Holyoke and that facility picked up the cards Monday with Hanukkah underway and Christmas right around the corner. After weeks of hard work...
Agawam crews respond to 2-car crash in area of North Street and Avalon Place
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police responded to a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of North Street and Avalon Place Friday night, which sent four to the hospital with minor and serious injuries. Officials said that the crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday night. According to Agawam Police,...
Saturday morning news update
In this update, there was heavy police presence on High Street in Holyoke last night, the West Springfield Fire Department responded to a rollover car accident in the area of Piper Road between Kings Highway and Amostown Road last night, and community members gathered yesterday in Agawam to lay remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans. Plus, Meteorologist Liam Murphy has your latest forecast.
Arraignment held for South Hadley man accused of murdering father
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A South Hadley man, charged with the murder of his father, faced a judge Monday morning. Police were called to 37 Lawn Street in South Hadley around 4 p.m. on September 9. A home health care agency had called them after finding a dead body inside the home. That’s when police found 70-year-old David Weise’s body and evidence that someone had attempted to burn down the home.
Latke and Shop event brings the community together for Hanukkah festivities
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As Jewish communities celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah, the community of Longmeadow held a latke and Shop event Sunday. The event took place at the Congregation B’Nai Torah on Eunice Street. It included a pre-Hanukkah celebration, latkes, and then a shopping trip to buy gifts for Baystate Children’s Hospital Patients.
Wreaths Across America honoring fallen veterans during holiday season
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Community members gathered in Agawam Saturday morning to lay remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery. This comes on December 17th, also known as National Wreaths Across America Day. “There are 3 tenants to wreaths across America,” said Paul...
Two people found dead in Huntington home
HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Huntington and State Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home on Wednesday. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the bodies of 70-year-old Gary Rom and 59-year-old Evelyn Korfias were found inside their home on Nagler Cross Road Wednesday afternoon by a friend who had stopped by.
McCray’s Farm holiday lights attraction gaining popularity
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A new holiday attraction this year at a popular farm in South Hadley is attracting attention on social media. “Short of the word.. magical it’s been pretty special to be involved,” says team member, Matthew Murdza. McCray’s Farm in South Hadley is being...
‘Super Saturday’ rush is on ahead of Christmas
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local shoppers are making a list and checking it twice, as they gear up for the last Saturday before Christmas, also known as ‘Super Saturday’. “My family. I’m getting them Christmas presents,” says Emma Dragon, from Easthampton. Western Mass News stopped by...
