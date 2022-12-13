ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

cbs12.com

Students shop with Riviera Beach police officers at Walmart

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas came early in Riviera Beach. The police department held its annual "Shop with a Cop" event. Officers escorted more than a dozen students from Washington Elementary for some shopping at the Walmart in Lake Park. Photojournalist Erik Woytowitz followed along. One goal of...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Elderly Boca Raton Woman Says Daughter Beats Her With Wrench

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Susan Delaney After Finding 95-Year-Old Mom Beaten, Bruised In Boca Greens. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 95-year-old Boca Raton woman says her daughter beats her when she doesn’t follow “the rules,” hits her with a wrench, and […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in Palm Beach "Baby June" investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in the Baby June case. About four and half years ago, on June 1st, 2018, an unidentified baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet. Palm Beach County Sheriff's detectives believe the child might have floated into the area from Broward County. An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter was boating on the ocean side of the inlet last year when he saw the baby floating in the water. Investigators said the baby girl was between 4-7 days old and was floating in the ocean for six to 18 hours before being discovered. While it's...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a man admitted to leaving the scene and making repairs to his car after he struck and killed a pedestrian on Okeechobee Boulevard. The crash happened early Monday morning. Investigators said a man driving a Ford Explorer struck and killed 43-year-old...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Riviera Beach Police are looking for a man missing since September

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department is looking for a man hasn't been seen since September. Police say 25-year-old Joseph Clyde Havrilla was last seen in Riviera Beach on Sept. 29 near Broadway Ave. However, after a over week without contact, Havrilla was reported missing.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

PSLPD arrests 28-year-old for cocaine trafficking

Port St Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St.Lucie Police have reported they have arrested a 28-year old for cocaine trafficking. While some states are dealing with snow flurries, PSLPD Detectives are doing their best to keep this white powder off our streets. 28-Year-Old Alonzo McAdory was arrested yesterday evening for...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
WPBF News 25

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue water training

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach Fire Rescue and the Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue team partnered for training to simulate the rescue of a victim in dangerous, fast-moving water Thursday. "What we're trying to do is have a better response, you know, with what equipment is going to...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

