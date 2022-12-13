Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Two women suspected of stealing man's $25,000 Rolex watch in South Florida
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office needs help identifying two women accused of stealing a man’s Rolex watch. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, detectives responded to South Ocean Boulevard in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea to investigate a theft. The victim told detectives...
3 arrested in connection with 61 boat propeller thefts in Fort Pierce
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested three suspects wanted in connection with 61 stolen boat propellers valued at nearly $73,000.
cbs12.com
New video released in West Palm Beach shooting investigation, shows panicked patrons
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New video has been released of a drive-by shooting in West Palm Beach, and while police were investigating the incident they also seized various weapons and drugs. The West Palm Beach Police Department released the video of the suspect vehicle speeding past a...
cbs12.com
Hit-and-run suspect left driver's license at crash scene: Sheriff
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The description of the hit-and-run driver included a bit about yellow hair and pink dinosaur shorts. But the wallet left behind at the crash scene is all that police needed to arrest their suspect. The crash happened Dec. 12 at the corner of Westgate Avenue...
cbs12.com
Students shop with Riviera Beach police officers at Walmart
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas came early in Riviera Beach. The police department held its annual "Shop with a Cop" event. Officers escorted more than a dozen students from Washington Elementary for some shopping at the Walmart in Lake Park. Photojournalist Erik Woytowitz followed along. One goal of...
Police find modified handguns at scene of drive-by shooting
Police found modified handguns at the scene of a drive-by shooting. What they saw was five guns inside of an abandoned building.
cbs12.com
Former Treasure Coast nurse accused of switching vials of liquid fentanyl with saline
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — A former nurse on the Treasure Coast faces serious charges after investigators say she tampered with vials liquid fentanyl and replaced them with saline. A federal grand jury charged 54-year-old Catherine Shannon Dunton with tampering a consumer product. According to the indictment, from February...
cbs12.com
Snowfall in Florida: SWAT arrest man in Port St. Lucie for cocaine possession
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A different kind of "snow" was falling in Port St. Lucie when SWAT arrested a man for selling cocaine. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said on Facebook, "while some states are dealing with snow flurries, PSLPD Detectives are doing their best to keep this white powder off our streets."
ATLANTIC HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT “FATBOY” CHARGED WITH KIDNAP, LED COPS ON CHASE
HIGH-SPEED CHASE ENDS IN FIRE NEAR PALMETTO PARK AND I-95 IN BOCA RATON. STARTS IN DELRAY BEACH. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 4:48 p.m: As we suspected, Fatboy does NOT go to Atlantic HS, despite what Delray Beach Police wrote in the official arrest report. It’s unclear if he ever did. Fatboy is 28 […]
Elderly Boca Raton Woman Says Daughter Beats Her With Wrench
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Susan Delaney After Finding 95-Year-Old Mom Beaten, Bruised In Boca Greens. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 95-year-old Boca Raton woman says her daughter beats her when she doesn’t follow “the rules,” hits her with a wrench, and […]
Click10.com
Broward man, accused of killing woman found dead on I-95, captured in Georgia
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – U.S. Marshals arrested a Pembroke Pines man in Georgia Tuesday evening, after Broward County deputies accused him of killing a woman found dead along Interstate 95 in early December, officials said Wednesday. Authorities arrested Christopher Patterson Jr., 36, in Walton County, Georgia on a first-degree...
Arrest made in Palm Beach "Baby June" investigation
FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in the Baby June case. About four and half years ago, on June 1st, 2018, an unidentified baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet. Palm Beach County Sheriff's detectives believe the child might have floated into the area from Broward County. An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter was boating on the ocean side of the inlet last year when he saw the baby floating in the water. Investigators said the baby girl was between 4-7 days old and was floating in the ocean for six to 18 hours before being discovered. While it's...
WSVN-TV
Drunk driver may face life prison after killing 18-year-old tourist in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drunk driver is closer to learning his punishment years after a crash on a well known South Florida road took the life of a young tourist. The victim was with a group of baseball fans. They traveled to South Florida for spring training when tragedy struck.
cbs12.com
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a man admitted to leaving the scene and making repairs to his car after he struck and killed a pedestrian on Okeechobee Boulevard. The crash happened early Monday morning. Investigators said a man driving a Ford Explorer struck and killed 43-year-old...
niceville.com
Florida men sentenced for robbery on Big Cypress Reservation, shooting death
Florida – Three Florida men have been sentenced to decades in federal prison in connection with an attempted robbery on the Big Cypress Reservation that resulted in the killing of a man, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. District Judge...
Murderer of two local women released from prison; “Watch out for your daughters”
Deerfield Beach – The man who killed two young pregnant women here in 1986 has been released from prison after serving only 15 years of a 30-year sentence. Gary Troutman left the Everglades Correctional Institute Dec. 1. He had been incarcerated there for only nine years. DNA evidence presented in 2015 matched him to both murders.
cbs12.com
Riviera Beach Police are looking for a man missing since September
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department is looking for a man hasn't been seen since September. Police say 25-year-old Joseph Clyde Havrilla was last seen in Riviera Beach on Sept. 29 near Broadway Ave. However, after a over week without contact, Havrilla was reported missing.
treasurecoast.com
PSLPD arrests 28-year-old for cocaine trafficking
Port St Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St.Lucie Police have reported they have arrested a 28-year old for cocaine trafficking. While some states are dealing with snow flurries, PSLPD Detectives are doing their best to keep this white powder off our streets. 28-Year-Old Alonzo McAdory was arrested yesterday evening for...
fox29.com
XXXTentacion murder: Rappers Drake, deceased member of Migos listed as possible witness in upcoming trial
FLORIDA - Multiple rappers, including Drake and all three members of the group Migos, have been added to the list of possible witnesses in the upcoming trial against one of the four men charged in the shooting death of South Florida rapper and social media sensation XXXTentacion. The defense for...
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach Fire Rescue water training
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach Fire Rescue and the Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue team partnered for training to simulate the rescue of a victim in dangerous, fast-moving water Thursday. "What we're trying to do is have a better response, you know, with what equipment is going to...
