City Of Duluth Friday Storm Update
DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth released the following storm update Friday afternoon on its Facebook page. A huge thank you to our plow operators for their continued great work in the face of the historic two-storm event in Duluth. The two-day snow total is the fourth largest in Duluth history, made even more difficult by the moisture content of this thick, heavy, slushy snow, and crews have done incredible work despite that challenge. Crews have been out in full force around the clock this week keeping routes to hospitals and main thoroughfares passable for fire trucks, ambulances, the public, etc.
Lift Bridge Gives Hazard Warning To Christmas Boat Leaving Duluth
It's amazing to see how many views the Duluth Harbor Cam gets on their videos of ships arriving and departing Duluth. This video was just posted, and it already has nearly 8,000 views at the time of this article. Recently, the vessel Philip R. Clark departed Duluth and traveled under...
Duluth warns of falling snow from Lift Bridge
The City of Duluth is warning people about wet snow falling from the Aerial Lift Bridge. According to the city, “the snow that is sticking to the upper span of the bridge may fall down in clumps or sheets without warning to the sidewalks and roadway below, creating potential hazards.”
Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days
DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
Still snow to come over the next 48 hours; tracking the next storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard takes a look at the snow still to fall across Minnesota over the next 48 hours before a brutal blast of cold sets in. Sven is also tracking the next winter storm that could arrive next week. So far, Duluth has been slammed by around 2 feet...
Aerial Lift Bridge Operators Warn Of Falling Snow Hazard
What a week it has been! The Northland was hit with a pretty monster snowstorm that is still happening at the time of writing this Thursday (December 15th). So far, parts of the Northland have seen nearly two feet of snow and counting. The massive snowstorm closed many schools in...
Justin Liles: Cloudy with light flurries
A few things will happen following the low that brought us all the snow this week. The first is we are still going to see some light sporadic snow throughout the Northland. The second will be the turning on of lake effect snow along the south shore east of Ashland. The third thing will be the amount of colder air set to spill in by the middle of next week. Overnight lows as well as overnight wind chills are expected to be well below zero and some wind chill headlines are possible. We do have another shot of accumulating snow Wednesday and Thursday. Cold air looks to stick around through the end of the month. We are already in the top ten for snowiest Decembers on record but by the end of the month, top five is possible.
Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
Snow Emergency declared in Virginia
The City of Virginia declares a snow emergency to be in effect at 10:00 a.m. Thursday through 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18. City officials say this declaration was made due to amount of snow that has fallen and forecast for additional accumulation. According to a release from the City...
Brandon Weatherz: Blizzard conditions persist
A Blizzard Warning continues for Carlton Co., South St. Louis Co., and along the North Shore until 6 pm. The rest of the Northland is in a Winter Storm Warning in the same timeframe. Travel is treacherous this morning. Snowfall rates around 1-2” set up around midnight and brought widespread...
Over 18,000 Power Outages In The Northland Due To Wet & Heavy Snow
More than 18,000 homes were without power in both Minnesota and Superior, WI as of Thursday morning thanks to the heavy and wet snow from the winter storm. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
Cider North festival coming to Duluth in January
If you love cider, mark your calendars for January 21st, 2023. The DECC’s first-ever Cider North is coming to the Harbor Side Ballroom. Tickets are on sale now; $40 for general admission, $60 for VIP. “I’m proud to say that we are the second cider festival in the state...
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
Washburn County opens Warming Shelters
Four operational Warming Shelters are now open in Washburn County due to the extended power outages in the area, this according to the county Emergency Management office. There are two Warming Centers in the Minong area. One at the Town Hall in Minong on W 7095 Nancy Lake Road and the other center is at the Village of Minong Hall at 123 5th Ave. in Minong.
NWS demonstrates how to properly measure snow
Every time it snows, the National Weather Service publishes a list of snowfall totals. While each NWS office, including the one in Duluth, measures snow every six hours, the other snowfall measurements come from volunteers. Anyone is able to send in a measurement. “There’s a couple of different ways you...
Justin Liles: Round two begins tonight
We are now in the lull of the storm for a few hours. Snow will likely return to the majority of the Northland tonight as another round of heavy snow returns. Once again gusty winds along the north shore and heavy snowfall will likely lead to terrible travel again Thursday morning and during the day. All areas from the head of the lake and up the north shore may see an additional foot of snowfall on top of what we already have.
Winter Weather Closings & Delays
With the major winter storm coming Tuesday night, going through Thursday in the Twin Ports. There are events that are canceled or postponed, and businesses that may be closed. Below is the list which will be updated continuously. All City of Duluth board and commission meetings December 14 are canceled...
29 inches of snow and counting on North Shore as winter storm continues
Heavy snow continued to fall across much of Minnesota on Thursday, with ongoing blizzard conditions near Lake Superior and snow totals of more than 2 feet in some communities. The National Weather Service received a report of 29 inches of snow — with snow still falling — at Finland in Lake County as of just after 8 a.m.
