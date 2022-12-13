ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Trucker arrested after Nebraska trooper hurt in hit-and-run

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a North Dakota trucker has been arrested after reportedly hitting and injuring a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 during a traffic stop, then leading police on a chase. The patrol said the incident began Thursday evening, when a trooper who spotted a...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

No indictment for Cass County deputy for in-custody shooting

Missouri Valley man gets 12 years for enticement of a minor. A Missouri Valley man is facing 12 years in prison for enticement of a minor. The ex-wife of Aldrick Scott tells 6 News exclusively about the man she knew. Woolworth Avenue cleared up after icy conditions. Updated: 13 hours...
MISSOURI VALLEY, IA
WOWT

Aldrick Scott in court, bond set at $10M

Rounds of flurries and gusty winds again today. The flames broke out just after 8:45 p.m. on the south side of I-80, just west of the Highway 6 exit. The ex-wife of Aldrick Scott tells 6 News exclusively about the man she knew. Missouri Valley man gets 12 years for...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Douglas County Chief Deputy Hudson heading to Ohio

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has been hired as the Chief of Police for a city in Ohio. The mayor of Shaker Heights, a suburb of Cleveland, announced Hudson as the city’s new police chief on Friday. “He comes...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha woman charged after allegedly leaving 5 cats abandoned in apartment

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman faces up to four years in prison and $20,000 in fines for animal neglect charges. Natea Kent, 26, of Omaha, appeared in Douglas County Court Friday morning and was formally charged with two felony counts of abandon/cruelty animal neglect resulting in death. Each charge can result in up to two years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha woman indicted on federal bank fraud charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old Omaha woman was indicted in federal court this week on six counts of bank fraud. Nyree Burdine is accused of scheming with others to attempt cashing counterfeit checks totaling $131,000 in a number of states. According to court documents filed Wednesday, at least $109,000 was actually obtained in the process.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Papillion police officer hospitalized for dog bite

Missouri Valley man gets 12 years for enticement of a minor. A Missouri Valley man is facing 12 years in prison for enticement of a minor. No indictment for Cass County deputy for in-custody shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Cass County sheriff's deputy will not be indicted on charges...
MISSOURI VALLEY, IA
WOWT

Omaha man indicted after laser pointer aimed at OPD helicopter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has been indicted in federal court to face charges for aiming a laser pointer at the police helicopter. Richard Detty, 33, has been charged with aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft at some point around the date of Oct. 24, 2021, according to court documents filed Tuesday.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

28th and Vane fire ruled accidental

Missouri Valley man gets 12 years for enticement of a minor. A Missouri Valley man is facing 12 years in prison for enticement of a minor. No indictment for Cass County deputy for in-custody shooting. Updated: 3 hours ago. A Cass County sheriff's deputy will not be indicted on charges...
MISSOURI VALLEY, IA
WOWT

Bond set at $10 million for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County Court judge allowed bond for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott at his court appearance on Friday afternoon. Scott, 47, was transported back to Nebraska after fleeing to Central America; he was spotted in Belize earlier this month, then transported to Houston before being brought back to Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Ralston laundromat robbed; Omaha Police looking for suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at a Ralston laundromat Wednesday morning. An employee at Anytime Laundry in Ralston told officers that a man jumped over the counter, claimed he had a weapon, and demanded money. He got away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Hand recount request for Nebraska Legislative race denied

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Barger campaign’s request for a recount in the District 26 election has been denied by a judge. Russ Barger narrowly lost the race for the District 26 seat in the Nebraska Legislature and recently filed a lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court demanding a hand recount.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Woman killed in crash near Fremont

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Fremont Wednesday night. Dodge County deputies say 23-year-old Amalia Cabrera of Fremont was driving eastbound on Highway 275, just south of Old Highway 8. Cabrera lost control of her 2016 Honda Civic and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Pedestrian killed in West Omaha crash

Is it a foregone conclusion who Pillen will pick? 6 News posed that question to a couple of people who submitted their applications. Snow chances through the Thursday AM drive could cause delays. Application window open for Sen. Ben Sasse's seat. Updated: 7 hours ago. Want to be Nebraska's next...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Aldrick Scott could be back in Omaha tonight

A Cass County sheriff's deputy will not be indicted on charges stemming from an officer-involved shooting. An Omaha intersection needed a little extra attention during this morning's commute. Iowa unemployment report shows uptick despite added jobs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Iowa's unemployment rate went up in November despite the 8th...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy