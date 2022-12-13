Read full article on original website
Lassen Park: Scientists in Parks - Positions Open
Applications are now open for the 2023 Scientists in Parks (SIP) program!. This is an excellent opportunity to gain career experience and make great connections in National Parks! There are four opportunities at Lassen Volcanic National Park to work in the “Pikas in Peril” program in a project to assess the Pika’s vulnerability to plague.
They Fought the Lawn. And the Lawn Lost
After their homeowner association ordered them to replace their wildlife-friendly plants with turf grass, a Maryland couple sued. They ended up changing state law. The Crouches were given 10 days to convert their front yard into a lawn that looked like everyone else’s. But instead of doing what they were told, the couple fought back, and ended up paving the way for a groundbreaking state law.
