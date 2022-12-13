ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

BRFD: Adult, child injured in fire at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One adult and one child were injured in a two-alarm fire on the morning of Saturday, December 17, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Officials said the flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. at the Hidden Pointe Apartments on Wentling Avenue near Siegen Lane. A second alarm was called out just before 1:50 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

1 found shot dead beside I-110 near Harding Boulevard, Baton Rouge police say

A person was found dead with gunshot wounds in a car beside Interstate 110 early Friday morning, Baton Rouge police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 3:35 a.m. Friday on I-110 south near Harding Boulevard, Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, Jr. said. He said officers found the victim dead at the scene inside the vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

18-year-old dies after hitting truck in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 18-year-old Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was killed while driving on LA 16 near Simms Road. The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The two vehicles involved in the deadly crash were a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford F-250. The Denham Springs man “was […]
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man arrested after victim injured in Martin Oaks Drive shooting

A Lafayette man was arrested on an attempted murder charge after one person was shot on Martin Oaks Drive Thursday. The Lafayette Police Department responded to a local hospital after a report of a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers determined the shooting happened in the 200 block of Martin Oaks Drive and identified 20-year-old Keton Dugas Jr. as a suspect.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Early morning shooting on I-110 leaves one dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting at approximately 3:35 a.m. on Friday, December 15. EMS joined BRPD on South-I110 near Harding Blvd. after hearing about a man down. Upon arrival, emergency responders confirmed that one person was dead on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Neighbor breaks window, pulls 65-year-old Lafayette woman to safety during Frank Street house fire

A Lafayette man saved his neighbor from a house fire on Frank Street Thursday afternoon by breaking a window and pulling her to safety, the Lafayette Fire Department said. Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Frank Street at 3:23 p.m. Thursday to find a home occupied by two sisters, both over age 60, on fire, with flames venting from several windows and doors.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

VIDEO: Officer, driver shoot at each other after crash, Gonzales police say

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — A Gonzales police officer is on administrative leave after allegedly exchanging shots with a suspect Wednesday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, who is leading the investigation, the suspect shot himself before being shot by the police officer. The Gonzales Police Department said the officer was placed on administrative leave with pay and the sheriff’s office took control of the scene.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

LPSO: 3 arrested following police chase in stolen car

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Three men were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash overnight. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop a Dodge Journey on I-12 West late Thursday, Dec. 15. The car had been reported stolen out of Houma, La., authorities...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Inmate took corrections deputy's gun, shot himself in the head inside St. Mary courthouse

FRANKLIN - An inmate took a deputy's gun and shot himself in the head in an apparent suicide at a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. inside the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police said the detainee, later identified as 34-year-old Chad Williams, died at a hospital.
FRANKLIN, LA
WAFB

LSP identifies deadly crash’s victim as 18-year-old

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left an 18-year-old dead in Livingston Parish on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 16. Troopers identified the victim as Jaxen Joseph Ray, 18, of Denham Springs. The crash reportedly happened around 3 p.m. on LA...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Multiple fire districts respond to Gonzales house fire

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A house fire is in under investigation after it caught on fire Friday evening. Ascension Parish Fire District #1 says several fire districts including Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District, Geismar, and Sorrento all responded to the scene on the Highway 931 Loop. No injuries were reported and DEMCO was also at the scene, according to the fire district.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

1 killed, 1 injured after being hit by car, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide department are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one person and injured another on Tuesday, Dec. 13. According to BRPD, the crash occurred on Florida Boulevard near Nassau Drive around 1:45 p.m. Officials said the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Arrest warrant issued for suspect after man shot and killed at hotel along Boardwalk Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting off Sherwood Forest Boulevard near North Harrells Ferry Road that left one person dead, according to officials. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 37-year-old Sedrick Lewis was shot shortly after 11 a.m. at the FairBridge Inn on Boardwalk Drive off Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Officers said a 27-year-old shot Lewis after they two had a fight.
BATON ROUGE, LA

