OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scatter flurries with cold conditions once again across the area this morning. Temperatures starting off in the upper teens to around 20 degrees, but with breezy northwest winds, our wind chills are mostly in the single digits. Scattered flurries will likely stick with us through mid-morning, but some sunshine is back in the forecast by this afternoon. Despite the sun, temperatures don’t warm much and wind chills likely remain in the single digits to low teens for most of the day. High temperatures should top out around 25 degrees in Omaha, although it will be colder in northeastern Nebraska and western Iowa where clouds will stick around longer.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO