Read full article on original website
Related
wibqam.com
Catholic Charities to give 300 hams to the community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local food bank wants to make sure all families have a nice meal for the holidays. Saturday, Catholic Charities in Terre Haute. will hold its monthly bread and produce market. Since it’s December, this distribution will include their holiday hams. It will...
wibqam.com
Donation helps provide college students free computers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) 100 Plus Women Who Care Vigo County donated $9500 to the Ivy Tech Terre Haute Foundation. The money will be used to support Ivy Tech’s laptop scholarship program. It provides free, brand-new laptops to students who qualify. This helps students who might have been using...
wibqam.com
Martin Co. commercial farm depopulated
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Another 27,000 birds have been culled to prevent the possible spread of bird flu among commercial turkey populations in the Wabash Valley. According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, the flock was determined to be at high risk for exposure to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1), commonly called bird flu.
wibqam.com
Vincennes man charged in gunshot death of toddler
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested and charged in a case where a two-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, the charges stem from the events of Nov. 9, when officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old that had suffered a gunshot wound.
wibqam.com
Queen of Terre Haute casino cost now $290 million; see new renderings
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort will cost $290 million to complete, up from its original $260 million cost estimate. Ryan Jordan, Churchill Downs Incorporated’s Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development, said the change is due to current industry costs. “The...
wibqam.com
Coles Co. taxpayers demand answers after property tax hike
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a heated scene in the Coles County Courthouse Tuesday night. Concerned taxpayers confronted the board about property tax hikes they say are unfair. Attorney Sarah Hocking laid out the issue. She, and others who live among a handful of subdivisions in Lafayette...
Comments / 0