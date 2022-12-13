Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wibqam.com
Donation helps provide college students free computers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) 100 Plus Women Who Care Vigo County donated $9500 to the Ivy Tech Terre Haute Foundation. The money will be used to support Ivy Tech’s laptop scholarship program. It provides free, brand-new laptops to students who qualify. This helps students who might have been using...
wibqam.com
IU warns students of ‘armed subject’ on campus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University put out an alert on Thursday evening warning students and staff of an “armed subject” on campus. IU said the subject had been sighted near 1200 N. Eagleson, in the area of several Greek houses. “If you are on campus, trust your...
wibqam.com
Catholic Charities to give 300 hams to the community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local food bank wants to make sure all families have a nice meal for the holidays. Saturday, Catholic Charities in Terre Haute. will hold its monthly bread and produce market. Since it’s December, this distribution will include their holiday hams. It will...
wibqam.com
Queen of Terre Haute casino cost now $290 million; see new renderings
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort will cost $290 million to complete, up from its original $260 million cost estimate. Ryan Jordan, Churchill Downs Incorporated’s Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development, said the change is due to current industry costs. “The...
wibqam.com
Student pleads guilty in connection to Urbana threats
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — More details are being released about the threatening emails an Urbana High School student sent to multiple staff members. Sargent Dave Roesch with Urbana Police said the 16-year-old female arrested on Nov. 30 plead guilty to disorderly conduct Tuesday night. She was a student at...
wibqam.com
Coles Co. taxpayers demand answers after property tax hike
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a heated scene in the Coles County Courthouse Tuesday night. Concerned taxpayers confronted the board about property tax hikes they say are unfair. Attorney Sarah Hocking laid out the issue. She, and others who live among a handful of subdivisions in Lafayette...
Comments / 0