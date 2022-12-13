Read full article on original website
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Woman Furious After Transgender Partner 'Tells Her What to Wear' for Work Event
Should a partner ever tell their significant other what to wear?. Photo byPhoto by Tamara Bellis on UnsplashonUnsplash. A lot can be said about a person based on what they choose to wear and how they style their wardrobe, especially when it comes to their job or profession.
sheenmagazine.com
Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!
Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
Wife Overhears Husband Telling Neighbors About Their “Magical” Floor That Never Gets Dirty
We'd just stop cleaning - just to see what happens.
A 33-year-old wasn't worried about the 'tiny little dark freckle' on her stomach. It turned out to be skin cancer.
An Australian mom thought her cancer diagnosis was a death sentence. Now she encourages others to get their skin checked for melanoma.
Flight attendant reveals the cabin crew's most hated flyer - and it's not a screaming baby
A former flight attendant reveals what makes the cabin crew hate a passenger the most in a now-viral TikTok video that has over 1.5 million views. Kat Kamalani, a former flight attendant from the US, has shared with her followers on TikTok which type of passengers the cabin crew hates the most in a clip she shared on TikTok. What’s surprising is that it isn’t crying babies. Instead, the ex-stewardess attendant claims that people who complain about crying babies irritate the cabin crew the most.
See a New Photo of World's Only Nonuplets After They Arrived Home 'Safe and Sound' in Mali
Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies — five girls and four boys — at a clinic in Morocco more than a year ago and brought them home earlier this week The world's only nonuplets were photographed at home in Mali for the first time since they were born last year. Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies — five girls and four boys — in Morocco in May 2021. The children, who were born at 30 weeks and weighed between about 1-2 lbs., spent months...
The Hollywood Gossip
Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren Accused of FAKING 90 Day Fiance Storyline!
During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jovi and Yara again butted heads. It’s tough, because this is a genuine couple who truly love each other. But they’re clashing over something major. Should Yara and Mylah stay in Europe longer than planned? For family...
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
TMZ.com
'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Home Raid Turns Up Counterfeit Designer Bags, Fake Bling
Jen Shah seems to have a thing for counterfeits ... because the feds say they seized a ton of fake designer bags and jewelry when they raided her Utah home. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star was sitting on a treasure trove of knockoffs ... including more than 30 counterfeit luxury bags and around 40 pieces of counterfeit luxury bling.
Chinese plate which was gathering dust on a shelf and thought to be only worth £3,000 turns out to be 14th century master-crafted lacquer charger and sells for £210,000
A British antique collector is celebrating after an old Chinese plate that was gathering dust on their shelf and thought to be worth £3,000 sold for more than £210,000. The anonymous owner inherited the lacquer circular charger, measuring 12 inches in diameter, and thought it was either Chinese or Japanese but had no idea of its worth.
I cried every day working in an Amazon warehouse in the run-up to Christmas. It's physically and mentally exhausting.
An Amazon warehouse worker shares what it's like during its busiest period: "Working a 10-hour shift is like being in the gym for 10 hours straight."
I share a bed with my tweens — it’s totally natural and none of us want to stop
This unconventional sleeping arrangement would surely be a nightmare for some. A mom is raising eyebrows after admitting she shares a bed with her 10-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son. Bernie Watkins, 49, says she’s unashamed of her family’s unorthodox habit and believes it’s the reason why she shares such a close bond with her kids, Frankie and Caden. “We’re a very close cuddly family so it’s perfect for us — and getting into bed at night is a lovely part of our days,” the single mama told Southwest News Service. “People told me they [the kids] would grow up to...
Who is Afrobeats star Asake?
The singer is one of 2022’s breakout acts, after releasing his debut album to widespread critical and commercial success
Elle
7 Cold-Weather Skincare Commandments
Two years ago, I moved to Telluride, a small town nestled within Colorado’s San Juan Mountains at 9,000 ft. elevation. Within days of acclimating to my new mountain lifestyle, I noticed an unexpected concern: my skin was not happy. My lips were burning, my elbows were cracking, and my cheeks were flaking. Though my body was easy to address with your standard, advanced formula moisturizers (think Vaseline Intensive Care Advanced Repair Lotion), my face was a different story. The skincare products I was using at sea level just weren’t cutting it and the seemingly obvious solution of trying thicker, heavy-duty creams was causing breakouts. After months of trial and error, I began to find a routine that fared far better in my newly established alpine environment.
American bride goes viral for family’s ‘surreal’ reaction to her Indian wedding attire
A video of newlywed Hannah Rogers, 31, displaying her traditional Indian wedding attire to her family and friends has garnered 12 million views on Instagram. People all over the world wished her well on her wedding via the comments section. Rogers, an immigration attorney based in Los Angeles, was married to Vidhur Goyal on Nov. 18 in a traditional Hindu ceremony at The Jai Mahal Palace in Jaipur, India, she told Fox News Digital. After the festivities ended, her makeup artist, Bianca Louzado, shared a video on Instagram of Rogers’ family and friends reacting to the “reveal” of her wedding look. In another video posted on Instagram by Louzado,...
Watch: Warthog runs into butcher shop in South Africa
Employees at a butcher shop in South Africa were shocked when the building was invaded by an unusual patron -- a live warthog.
This artist paints hyperrealistic wildlife images
British artist Sophie Green creates photo-realistic paintings of vulnerable animal species to raise awareness and inspire protection.
How a teenager created one of the UK’s last celluloid-only cinemas
While studying for his A-levels, Joe Cornick undertook a project close to his heart. He wanted to recreate a retro cinema utilising the local village hall where he grew up. Though the 1930s Coronation Hall in Slindon, West Sussex, had a full projection box, no projectors had ever been put in. So in 2019, nearly 100 years later, Cornick installed a full 35mm projection facility – thanks to a generous donation of equipment from a cinema in Tonbridge, Kent, had gone fully digital.
