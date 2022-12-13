Two years ago, I moved to Telluride, a small town nestled within Colorado’s San Juan Mountains at 9,000 ft. elevation. Within days of acclimating to my new mountain lifestyle, I noticed an unexpected concern: my skin was not happy. My lips were burning, my elbows were cracking, and my cheeks were flaking. Though my body was easy to address with your standard, advanced formula moisturizers (think Vaseline Intensive Care Advanced Repair Lotion), my face was a different story. The skincare products I was using at sea level just weren’t cutting it and the seemingly obvious solution of trying thicker, heavy-duty creams was causing breakouts. After months of trial and error, I began to find a routine that fared far better in my newly established alpine environment.

