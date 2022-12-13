12 Must-Have Stocking Stuffers from Trader Joe's

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

Finding just the right affordable but fun extra items to add to a stocking isn’t always easy.

Yet, as one of the first things many people open on Christmas day, it’s worth taking time to pick up a few special items that they’ll enjoy and want to dig into over the coming days.

Fortunately, Trader Joe’s has a wide selection of items that make a perfect addition to any stocking, even for someone picky.

Check out these stocking stuffer ideas from Trader Joe’s that are sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face.

Minty Flavored Cocoa Truffles

For those that enjoy mint, the Minty Flavored Cocoa Truffles offered at Trader Joe’s are an excellent choice. They are quite rich with a strong mint flavor.

This limited-time buy is worth picking up because the four-piece serving is a tiny enough package to add to a stocking.

A sweet treat on its own, you can also pop one into a cup of hot chocolate for an even more decadent experience.

Price: $2.99

Peppermint Foaming Hand Soap

A good way to spruce up the house for the holidays, this Peppermint Foaming Hand Soap is a nice treat for anyone who enjoys the sweet fragrance.

It smells good and will add just enough flare to handwashing during the winter to keep the spirit of the holiday alive just a bit longer. Any bathroom will spend wonderful with this simple addition.

Price: $2.99

Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa Stirring Spoon

The Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa Stirring Spoon from Trader Joe’s has a piece of chocolate at the base and is topped with a few marshmallows and placed on a wooden stick.

Simply add it to a cup of hot cocoa or even coffee and swirl it to add decadence and flavor. It’s a fun treat even the kids will love or perfect for warming up on a cold winter day.

Price: $0.99

Mini Assorted Succulents

Succulents are one of the simplest gifts. Tucked just right into a stocking, they can be a surprisingly appreciated addition.

The Mini Assorted Succulents in Terra Cotta pots at Trader Joe’s are a fantastic option. They’re easy to maintain when placed in bright light in the home.

The pops of bright green are sure to bring some much-welcome natural beauty into a home during the colder months, too.

Price: $2.99

Super Lemon Room Spritz

Winter can be dull and boring, but with the Super Lemon Room Spritz, it’s possible to quickly and easily bring freshness to the day.

One of the nice benefits of this product is that it’s super safe to use. It’s made with lemon myrtle oil, water, spearmint oil, and an emulsifier, which means you’re not spraying lots of chemicals into your home.

It’s a great way to freshen up a space, and Trader Joe’s has other scent options too.

Price: $1.99

Candy Cane Green Tea

For tea lovers, Candy Cane Green Tea is a simple choice that will easily spice up a cold day. It’s one of the more sought-after holiday items at the retailer, and with good reason.

The blend is made with green tea and just enough peppermint to give it a bite with each sip. It’s a nice, warm drink for a scratchy throat, too.

It can also be served as a refreshing cold tea on a hot day. Tuck it, and perhaps a few other favorite teas, into a stocking stuffer.

Price: $2.79

Triple Ginger Brew

If you know someone who enjoys ginger, Trader Joe’s Triple Ginger Brew is a must-have non-alcoholic treat.

Tuck a bottle into a stocking for someone who enjoys a drink that’s both sweet and spicy. The ginger is pretty potent and invigorating, especially with the fizz it brings with it.

The old-style top to this drink is a nice touch for those who may remember ginger beer growing up decades ago.

Price: $3.99

Nuts About Rosemary Mix

A bit more expensive than most other items on the list, the Nuts About Rosemary Mix is worth it.

It offers a nice blend of almonds, pecans, filbert, and cashews along with a burst of rosemary flavor. It’s quite unexpected the first time you try it, but a favorite for many.

There’s lots of flavor with each bite, from salty to sweet due to a little bit of added sugar.

Price: $6.99

Jingle Jangle Pretzel Twists

A fun option for a stocking, Jingle Jangle Pretzel Twists offer an enjoyable blend of sweet and salty.

These larger salted pretzels get dazzled up with peanut butter candy coating and then mini chocolate candies. If that wasn’t enough, they’re also covered in crushed Joe-Joe’s cookies.

Anyone that loves sweets will appreciate this unique blend of these limited-time treats.

Price: $3.99

Indian Pearl Mountain Small Lot Coffee

Some people appreciate high-quality, refined coffee. If that’s someone on your list, the Indian Pearl Mountain Small Lot Coffee at Trader Joe’s is a good option.

This blend brings just enough holiday flavor to each cup and is made from beans grown in a biodynamic area in South India.

These shade-grown beans go through a long, 25-day slow drying process to create the robust flavor of this coffee. It’s a special treat, for sure.

Price: $9.99

Chew-Cuterie Associated Dog Treats

Sometimes you have to make up a stocking for the furry friend in your life. Trader Joe’s Chew-Cuterie Assorted Dog Treats pack is a perfect addition.

With small wedges of cheddar cheese and tiny rounds of salami, each of the pieces is inspired by adult charcuterie boards.

The treats also have prosciutto and provolone cheese flavors and are the perfect option for a fancy, living-in-style pup’s stocking.

Price: $3.29

Buffalo Style Seasoned Almonds

Anyone who loves a bit of spice and needs a pick-me-up in the afternoon will appreciate Buffalo Style Seasoned Almonds.

A simple but fun treat, they blend vinegar and red pepper, making them an option perfect for someone who loves the heat.

They make a good option for a stocking — perhaps, along with a few bottles of Trader Joe’s hot sauce too.

Price: $3.99

Bottom line

Trader Joe’s offers a wide selection of items you can easily tuck into a stocking — especially for adults.

Another option is to stick a Trader Joe’s gift card into the stocking to encourage them to shop at our favorite retailer.