LAPD pursuit ends after suspect crashes into fruit vendor stand

Pursuit ends with suspect crashing into South LA street vendors 03:20

A vehicle crashed into street vendors and a food truck at the conclusion of a vehicle pursuit in South Los Angeles around 1:15 p.m.

The pursuit began in the downtown Los Angeles area and concluded on Flower Street in Vermont Square with the crash.

The stolen vehicle suspect was trapped in his truck and was rescued by emergency responders.

He was then transported to a hospital. and the approximate 30-year-old man is said to be in serious condition.

No one else was hurt.