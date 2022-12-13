ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
90min

Major League Soccer confirm date for 2023 season schedule reveal

Supporters from across Major League Soccer have marked December 20 down in their calendars. As teased by the official MLS Twitter account, Tuesday will be the day the league reveals its schedule for the 2023 season, with all 29 teams - including debutants St. Louis CITY SC - finding out their fixture lists.
90min

Ryan Gauld wants more trophies at Vancouver Whitecaps after 2022 CanChamp

After completing his first full season as a Vancouver Whitecaps player, Ryan Gauld is looking to lead the club to more success in 2023. The Scottish playmaker hit eight goals and seven assists in 32 appearances across all competitions in 2022, leading the Whitecaps to the Canadian Championship title - their first major trophy since 2015.
90min

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan on his long road back from ACL injury

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan has revealed some of the mental challenges he's faced on his long road back from an Achilles injury. The veteran stopper has been out of action since tearing his ACL during a 0-0 draw with FC Cincinnati in mid-April, having to watch on as his teammates struggled and failed to make the MLS Cup Playoffs.
ATLANTA, GA
90min

Derek Cornelius completes transfer from Vancouver Whitecaps to Malmo FF

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Derek Cornelius has completed a permanent transfer to Swedish side Malmo FF. Cornelius hasn't played for the Whitecaps since June 2021 after joining Greek side Panetolikos and now departs the Canadian side permanently for an undisclosed fee. “This agreement made sense for all parties involved and came...
90min

St. Louis CITY SC acquire Samuel Adeniran in trade with Seattle Sounders

St. Louis CITY SC have bolstered their forward line with the acquisition of Samuel Adeniran from the Seattle Sounders. Major League Soccer's latest expansion club will send $100k in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) to the Sounders, with an additional $100k GAM to be paid in 2024 should Adeniran meet certain performance criteria.
SEATTLE, WA
90min

MLS announce multi-year linear TV rights agreements in United States & Canada

Alongside their partnership with Apple, Major League Soccer have announced new TV deals for the next four years. Running from the 2023 season through 2026, selected matches from the MLS regular season, MLS Cup Playoffs, MLS Cup, and Leagues Cup will be shown live on FOX Sports and TelevisaUnivision in the United States and TSN and RDN in Canada.
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy