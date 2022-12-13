Read full article on original website
Major League Soccer confirm date for 2023 season schedule reveal
Supporters from across Major League Soccer have marked December 20 down in their calendars. As teased by the official MLS Twitter account, Tuesday will be the day the league reveals its schedule for the 2023 season, with all 29 teams - including debutants St. Louis CITY SC - finding out their fixture lists.
Ryan Gauld wants more trophies at Vancouver Whitecaps after 2022 CanChamp
After completing his first full season as a Vancouver Whitecaps player, Ryan Gauld is looking to lead the club to more success in 2023. The Scottish playmaker hit eight goals and seven assists in 32 appearances across all competitions in 2022, leading the Whitecaps to the Canadian Championship title - their first major trophy since 2015.
Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan on his long road back from ACL injury
Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan has revealed some of the mental challenges he's faced on his long road back from an Achilles injury. The veteran stopper has been out of action since tearing his ACL during a 0-0 draw with FC Cincinnati in mid-April, having to watch on as his teammates struggled and failed to make the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Nico Estevez praises 'intelligent' Marco Farfan after signing new FC Dallas contracct
FC Dallas coach Nico Estevez has heaped praise on full-back Marco Farfan after he signed a new contract with the club on Thursday. The 24-year-old left-back committed his future to Dallas until at least the end of the 2025 MLS season, with the club holding an option for a further year in 2026.
Derek Cornelius completes transfer from Vancouver Whitecaps to Malmo FF
Vancouver Whitecaps defender Derek Cornelius has completed a permanent transfer to Swedish side Malmo FF. Cornelius hasn't played for the Whitecaps since June 2021 after joining Greek side Panetolikos and now departs the Canadian side permanently for an undisclosed fee. “This agreement made sense for all parties involved and came...
Real Salt Lake re-sign defender Marcelo Silva for 2023 MLS season
Real Salt Lake have re-signed veteran center-back Marcelo Silva via free agency, the club announced Friday.
St. Louis CITY SC acquire Samuel Adeniran in trade with Seattle Sounders
St. Louis CITY SC have bolstered their forward line with the acquisition of Samuel Adeniran from the Seattle Sounders. Major League Soccer's latest expansion club will send $100k in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) to the Sounders, with an additional $100k GAM to be paid in 2024 should Adeniran meet certain performance criteria.
Chelsea finalise agreement for first signing of 2023
Chelsea have completed a deal to sign their first new face of 2023.
MLS announce multi-year linear TV rights agreements in United States & Canada
Alongside their partnership with Apple, Major League Soccer have announced new TV deals for the next four years. Running from the 2023 season through 2026, selected matches from the MLS regular season, MLS Cup Playoffs, MLS Cup, and Leagues Cup will be shown live on FOX Sports and TelevisaUnivision in the United States and TSN and RDN in Canada.
France are the blueprint for international football
France reached their second successive World Cup final on Wednesday night, and have shown why they are the gold standard at this level.
Fernando Gorriaran joins Tigres UANL from Santos Laguna
Fernando Gorriaran joins Tigres UANL from Santos Laguna, as the first signing under new head coach Diego Cocca.
Chicago Red Stars trade Sarah Luebbert to Club America Femenil
The Chicago Red Stars have permanently transferred Sarah Luebbert to Liga MX Femenil’s Club America, in exchange for an agreed upon fee.
Sergio Busquets confirms retirement from international football
Sergio Busquets retires from international football after missing the final penalty in Spain's World Cup round of 16 loss to Morocco.
