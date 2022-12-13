Read full article on original website
Related
pryorinfopub.com
Living Uncommon in a Common World - Little By Little
PRYOR, Oklahoma - A short time ago, I read these three words in my Bible, little by little. The phrase was actually spoken by the Lord to the Israelites about how they would conquer the surrounding nations the Lord had given them. Those three words popped off the page at me. Little by little. I interpreted that as slow.
pryorinfopub.com
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Tulsa
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Tulsa, OK using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0