Vernon, CT

FOX 61

Dog escapes West Hartford house fire: Officials

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A dog escaped a West Hartford fire on Friday morning as firefighters investigate the cause. Fire officials said the West Hartford Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from the roof of a home on High Farms Road at approximately 10:20 a.m. Friday morning.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Cities and town prepare for storm in Litchfield county

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The storm might be here but preparations started hours ago. Town officials have been going around spreading salt to hopefully make it easier for drivers. “Start going out when it starts accumulating a little bit. We will pre-treat and then we will start plowing when...
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Emergency Crews Help Goose Stuck on Icy Pond in Rocky Hill

Emergency crews responded to help a goose that was stuck on an icy pond in Rocky Hill Thursday. Douglas Clarke, public relations officer for the Rocky Hill Fire Department, said the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection called them about a goose in distress that had been on Hayes Pond for about two days and they responded.
ROCKY HILL, CT
WTNH

18-year-old wounded in Hartford Main Street shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting on Main Street in Hartford Thursday night. Hartford police responded to the area of 3229 Main St. and located evidence of gunfire. While on scene, a woman arrived at an area hospital suffering from a non-life threatening wound. She is currently listed in […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

New London County crews prepare for nor'easter

NEW LONDON, Conn. — For the nor'easter heading into Connecticut, wind and rain will be the main concerns along the shoreline. There's a coastal flood warning for Fairfield County and a wind advisory for southern parts of Middlesex and New London Counties. Public works crews in the city of...
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

Roads mostly wet as Noreaster impacts Torrington

Folks were out enjoying the snow on Friday morning in Norfolk. Cold rain and windy conditions continued to be reported in Waterbury around 7 a.m. on Friday. A variety of rain-related hazards were concerns on I-91 in the Rocky Hill area on Friday morning.
TORRINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Route 72 east in Plainville reopens following 3-vehicle crash

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Route 72 eastbound in Plainville was closed at Route 372 due to a crash. A three-vehicle crash happened around 9 a.m. on Thursday. The Department of Transportation said east side of the highway was closed for more than an hour while crews cleared the scene. Police...
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

Four families get new homes in Windsor from Habitat for Humanity

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Four Hartford families are moving to Windsor after putting some hard labor in to build their homes. On Wednesday, Habitat for Humanity joined the families in a celebration to welcome them to the neighborhood. Annie Higgins and her family can start a new chapter in Windsor after partnering with Habitat for […]
WINDSOR, CT
Daily Voice

Two Bodies Found Inside Huntington Home: DA

Police found two bodies inside a Huntington home this week. Gary Rom, 70, and Evelyn Korfias, 59, were found inside the house on 12 Nagler Cross Road on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said on Friday. The medical examiner is attempting to determine the exact cause of death, but, at this point, investigators do not believe it was foul play.
HUNTINGTON, MA
Eyewitness News

Avon holds vote on Old Farms Road project

AVON, CT (WFSB) - A road project in Avon is dividing people in town. The project could make Old Farms Road safer, but some say it will ruin the character and natural beauty. It is being voted on in a referendum Wednesday at the senior center. This project has become...
AVON, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman shot in Hartford overnight

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was the victim of an overnight shooting in Hartford, according to police. They said the 18-year-old woman was shot in the area of 3229 Main St. around 1 a.m. Police were first notified by ShotSpotter, their gunfire detection system. When they arrived at the...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Holiday lights display in East Hampton

Cirque Du Soleil Corteo comes to Hartford. Officer on leave for how he handled case of slain Milford mother. CT state crime report says violent crimes are down overall. Scrivano Christmas Lights in East Hampton. Faith's Toy Drive delivers thousands of toys to hospital.
EAST HAMPTON, CT
Eyewitness News

TORRINGTON, CT

