FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 yearsAmarie M.Rocky Hill, CT
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Dog escapes West Hartford house fire: Officials
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A dog escaped a West Hartford fire on Friday morning as firefighters investigate the cause. Fire officials said the West Hartford Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from the roof of a home on High Farms Road at approximately 10:20 a.m. Friday morning.
Eyewitness News
Goose chase or goose rescue?
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A Canadian goose needed some rescuing from a pond in Rocky Hill. The Rocky Hill Fire Department responded to Hayes Pond on Thursday afternoon. Crews put on cold water gear and worked their way through and across the ice to help the bird. The goose...
YAHOO!
Dozens relocated after GuestHouse Inn and Suites in Springfield condemned
A fence ringed the property at GuestHouse Inn and Suites in Springfield on Thursday as moving trucks and piles of stuff sat in the parking lot and boards went up on doors and windows. Residents were abruptly removed on Wednesday after the condemnation and closure of the hotel, where around...
Eyewitness News
Cities and town prepare for storm in Litchfield county
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The storm might be here but preparations started hours ago. Town officials have been going around spreading salt to hopefully make it easier for drivers. “Start going out when it starts accumulating a little bit. We will pre-treat and then we will start plowing when...
NBC Connecticut
Emergency Crews Help Goose Stuck on Icy Pond in Rocky Hill
Emergency crews responded to help a goose that was stuck on an icy pond in Rocky Hill Thursday. Douglas Clarke, public relations officer for the Rocky Hill Fire Department, said the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection called them about a goose in distress that had been on Hayes Pond for about two days and they responded.
Kinneytown Dam coming down after massive team effort for Naugatuck River Valley
SEYMOUR, Conn. — Thanks to a multi-million dollar grant, leaders in the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments (NVCOG) said the Kinneytown Dam in Seymour will soon be coming down. The council has been working for years with the Naugatuck River Revival team and Save the Sound to make this...
Tractor trailer crash in Torrington proves fatal, victim identified
A crash this morning involving a tractor trailer in Torrington has now been determined as fatal. Police say the rig from out-of-state was traveling north on Hayden Road.
Five people injured in Roosevelt Ave accident in Springfield
Five people were injured in a two-car accident on Roosevelt Avenue Thursday morning.
18-year-old wounded in Hartford Main Street shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting on Main Street in Hartford Thursday night. Hartford police responded to the area of 3229 Main St. and located evidence of gunfire. While on scene, a woman arrived at an area hospital suffering from a non-life threatening wound. She is currently listed in […]
New London County crews prepare for nor'easter
NEW LONDON, Conn. — For the nor'easter heading into Connecticut, wind and rain will be the main concerns along the shoreline. There's a coastal flood warning for Fairfield County and a wind advisory for southern parts of Middlesex and New London Counties. Public works crews in the city of...
Branford man killed in New Haven crash
A Branford man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the Interstate 91 North Exit 3 off-ramp in New Haven early Friday morning.
Eyewitness News
Roads mostly wet as Noreaster impacts Torrington
Folks were out enjoying the snow on Friday morning in Norfolk. Cold rain and windy conditions continued to be reported in Waterbury around 7 a.m. on Friday. A variety of rain-related hazards were concerns on I-91 in the Rocky Hill area on Friday morning. Updated: 3 hours ago. Meteorologists Mike...
Eyewitness News
Route 72 east in Plainville reopens following 3-vehicle crash
PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Route 72 eastbound in Plainville was closed at Route 372 due to a crash. A three-vehicle crash happened around 9 a.m. on Thursday. The Department of Transportation said east side of the highway was closed for more than an hour while crews cleared the scene. Police...
Four families get new homes in Windsor from Habitat for Humanity
WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Four Hartford families are moving to Windsor after putting some hard labor in to build their homes. On Wednesday, Habitat for Humanity joined the families in a celebration to welcome them to the neighborhood. Annie Higgins and her family can start a new chapter in Windsor after partnering with Habitat for […]
Two Bodies Found Inside Huntington Home: DA
Police found two bodies inside a Huntington home this week. Gary Rom, 70, and Evelyn Korfias, 59, were found inside the house on 12 Nagler Cross Road on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said on Friday. The medical examiner is attempting to determine the exact cause of death, but, at this point, investigators do not believe it was foul play.
Eyewitness News
Avon holds vote on Old Farms Road project
AVON, CT (WFSB) - A road project in Avon is dividing people in town. The project could make Old Farms Road safer, but some say it will ruin the character and natural beauty. It is being voted on in a referendum Wednesday at the senior center. This project has become...
Eyewitness News
Woman shot in Hartford overnight
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was the victim of an overnight shooting in Hartford, according to police. They said the 18-year-old woman was shot in the area of 3229 Main St. around 1 a.m. Police were first notified by ShotSpotter, their gunfire detection system. When they arrived at the...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Holiday lights display in East Hampton
Cirque Du Soleil Corteo comes to Hartford. Officer on leave for how he handled case of slain Milford mother. CT state crime report says violent crimes are down overall. Scrivano Christmas Lights in East Hampton. Updated: 6 hours ago. Faith's Toy Drive delivers thousands of toys to hospital.
Eyewitness News
TRAFFIC: Crash closes portion for Route 8 in Torrington
The incident happened at KB Ambulance in Killingly on Dec. 13. SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: State police seek driver who backed into ambulance building in Killingly. State police are looking for a driver who backed into an ambulance building in Killingly. They released surveillance footage of the incident. SCENE VIDEO: Tractor trailer...
NBC Connecticut
Christmas “Grinch” Steals Food Donations in East Hartford
During this season of giving, an East Hartford man found himself the victim of a Grinch after someone stole donations meant for a local food pantry at his home Thursday night. Now, the town’s mayor is putting a call to action to make up for the loss. “We needed...
