SD Health Secretary Joan Adam announces retirement
South Dakota Department of Health Secretary Joan Adam of Pierre will be retiring from the department. “My time with the Department of Health has been very rewarding. The dedication of the Department’s employees is impressive and will continue to serve the state well. I am looking forward to focusing on family and personal commitments,” said Joan Adam.
Lower Brule Tribe, Lyman County agree on electing commission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota county and the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe have finalized an agreement that will give a tribal member a seat on the Lyman County Board of Commissioners. It will settle a lawsuit over the county’s election system that had prevented tribal members from winning a seat on the board. The tribe and county finalized an agreement Thursday (Dec. 15, 2022) for one of the commissioners, Brian Kraus, to resign from the five-member board so that the board could appoint a member of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe. It will mark the first time a member of the tribe will hold a seat on the board that oversees the county.
“Great Holiday Gift Giveaway” rescheduled to Monday, Dec. 19 at 4pm at the storm shelter and community room in Pierre’s Griffin Park
River Cities Public Transit, Oahe Federal Credit Union and DRG Media Group have rescheduled the Great Holiday Gift Giveaway to Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Beginning at 4pm at the storm shelter and community room in Pierre’s Griffin Park, some of Santa’s elves will guide individuals through the over 530 already wrapped gifts to find items that are appropriate for kids ages infant through 12 years.
Gettysburg school opened as temporary shelter for those without power
Electrical power went out in Gettysburg area early Saturday morning (Dec. 17, 2022). Potter County Sheriff’s Office and the Gettysburg Police Department have opened the Gettysburg High School as a shelter. If a ride is needed to the High School, call Mobridge Dispatch at 605-845-5020. Do NOT use 911.
Book Being Read By 10th Grade Students Bringing Concerns To New Parents Group
PIERRE — A newly-formed parents group is taking issue with a book they believe is too graphic for students in the Pierre School District. Julie Muldoon is vice chair of the Hughes County chapter of “Moms for Liberty.” She says the group isn’t opposed to 10th grade students having to read “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part Time Indian” but requested three changes from the District…
Reiko J. Mike | 1971 - 2022
Reiko J. Mike, 51, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe member passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at Denver Health Medical Center, Denver, CO. Funeral services are currently pending. Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Reiko’s arrangements.
Emergency snow alert has ended in Pierre; Fort Pierre emergency snow alert is still in effect
Pierre’s snow removal team has plowed the alleys, and removed the windrows from most of Euclid Avenue and Pierre Street. Additionally, the team salted the streets today to help mitigate icy conditions. They will continue hauling snow today. Motorists are reminded that icy conditions remain. Please drive with caution.
Conditions change across South Dakota and North Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter weather conditions have changed in Pierre, Bismarck, and Minot Wednesday. Watch on-location updates below.
Blizzard Warning Extended Into Central South Dakota
PIERRE — The National Weather Service has extended a Blizzard Warning into Hughes, Stanley, Jones, Lyman Sully, Dewey, Buffalo and Brule Counties to Friday at noon. A Blizzard Warning has already been in effect for much of western and west central South Dakota. Meteorologist Kari Fleegle at the Weather Service’s Aberdeen Bureau says blizzard conditions will push east through Friday…
Coffee Cup Lone Refuge For Those Who Thought They Could
VIVIAN — A Hughes County resident was one of many who thought they could make it. He’s been stuck at the Coffee Cup Truck Stop near Vivian for two days. The man, who agree to talk but asked not to be identified says he was part of a convoy that attempted to leave Fort Pierre on U-S Highway 83 on Tuesday…
Storm continues; Blowing snow threat expands tomorrow
A major winter storm continues to bear down on KELOLAND this morning. You can see the strong wind and blowing snow in the Pierre area on the video below. Roads conditions are not good in much of western, central, and northeast SD. The area circled in red highlights the region where travel is not advised.
Two men arrested for daytime burglaries in Pierre yesterday
Two men have been arrested in connection with burglaries yesterday (Dec. 11, 2022) afternoon in Pierre. Information from the Pierre Police Department says 24 year old Lane Bendert of Pierre and 20 year old Jayden Knight of Eagle Butte were arrested for burglarizing three separate residential outbuildings in Pierre. Captain...
