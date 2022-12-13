ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Casa Grande patients wait months for prescribed assistive devices

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — When doctors prescribe drugs, patients expect to get them in a timely manner, maybe the same day or the next. It’s supposed to be a similar process for medical devices. But for many who rely on that equipment, it’s taking much longer, especially for those that live outside the Valley metro. Advocates fear those device delays could get worse.
12news.com

As we remember tWitch, a mental health expert shares signs of struggle

PHOENIX — So many people were shocked Wednesday after learning that tWitch, also known as Stephen Boss, Ellen's fun-loving DJ and dancer, took his own life at the age of 40. It's hard to believe someone who brought smiles, laughter and love on the outside could've been hurting so much on the inside.
AZFamily

Test positive for COVID? Valley doctor shares best home remedies

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As respiratory viruses circulate, there’s a chance you could catch COVID-19 this winter even if you’ve never had it before. “I do think that there are people within our population that have not had COVID that may end up getting it now that have not previously had it before,” Dr. Michael White, Chief Clinical Officer with Valleywise Health said.
queencreeksuntimes.com

Family owned, operated Valley Family Chiropractic opens in Queen Creek

Family owned and operated Valley Family Chiropractic celebrated its grand opening Dec. 8 with a Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting event. “We’re looking forward to serving everyone in the community," said Valley Family Chiropractic owner, Dr. Wes McDermott. "We are here to help as many families as possible in the East Valley through natural healing and natural chiropractic care.”
AZFamily

Phoenix grandmother's successful shop and why tamales are popular

Sam Himes organizes his neighborhood's outdoor Christmas display every year for everyone in the valley to enjoy. Girls control robots for virtual experience at 'Enchant Scottsdale'. Updated: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:57 PM MST. |. Two girls who are sick and in bed use robots to experience some holiday cheer...
12 News

Mental health ministry opens at Phoenix diocese

PHOENIX — John Dolan literally wrote the book on dealing with suicide. The book is called "When a Loved one Dies of Suicide," and it sits on a table in the newly-opened Mental Health Ministry at the Phoenix Catholic Diocese. Dolan wrote the book...because he's lived it. Three times.
KTAR.com

Nursery in Phoenix provides solution for newborns exposed to opioids

PHOENIX – The 12-room nursery is surprisingly quiet. Rather than beeping monitors, there are whispered conversations. The hum of a bottle warmer. A cry occasionally pierces this silence, and within moments a parent, nurse or volunteer cuddler is at the baby’s side. Do they need to be fed or changed? Rocked or held? Or, in this facility, given medication to ease their discomfort?
