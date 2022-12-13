Read full article on original website
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 MonthsGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Popular Local Seafood Restaurant Opening New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
KTAR.com
6 homes donated for patients who travel to Valley cancer center for treatment
PHOENIX — Homebuilder Taylor Morrison will construct and donate six homes in Gilbert for patients and families who travel long distances to Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center for treatment. Construction is set to begin in the summer of 2023 and be completed about a year later, the Scottsdale-based company...
AZFamily
Casa Grande patients wait months for prescribed assistive devices
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — When doctors prescribe drugs, patients expect to get them in a timely manner, maybe the same day or the next. It’s supposed to be a similar process for medical devices. But for many who rely on that equipment, it’s taking much longer, especially for those that live outside the Valley metro. Advocates fear those device delays could get worse.
A Valley clinic owner accused of fraud told everyone she had cancer. Then she was asked to prove it in court
PHOENIX — An influential former Valley business owner with a history of lavish personal spending and fraudulent business practices now faces new questions about whether she was truthful about having stage 3 breast cancer. “Honestly, I never believed she had cancer,” said Michael Koehler, a former office administrator for...
fox10phoenix.com
Homeless in Phoenix: Thousands are left 'invisible' without an ID to get services
An ID is usually kept safe in your wallet and with you whenever you’re out in public, but for those experiencing homelessness, so many are lost without it. Not having those documents can keep them trapped in poverty while trying to escape it.
12news.com
As we remember tWitch, a mental health expert shares signs of struggle
PHOENIX — So many people were shocked Wednesday after learning that tWitch, also known as Stephen Boss, Ellen's fun-loving DJ and dancer, took his own life at the age of 40. It's hard to believe someone who brought smiles, laughter and love on the outside could've been hurting so much on the inside.
kjzz.org
Drug and alcohol use is on the rise among seniors, yet rehab is out of reach for many
The number of drug and alcohol deaths among people 65 and older is on the rise. It’s a concerning trend, but substance abuse treatment centers are mostly out of reach for older adults on Medicare. Paige LeForte is a clinical director with Spectrum Healthcare, which provides behavioral health care...
AZFamily
Test positive for COVID? Valley doctor shares best home remedies
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As respiratory viruses circulate, there’s a chance you could catch COVID-19 this winter even if you’ve never had it before. “I do think that there are people within our population that have not had COVID that may end up getting it now that have not previously had it before,” Dr. Michael White, Chief Clinical Officer with Valleywise Health said.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Family owned, operated Valley Family Chiropractic opens in Queen Creek
Family owned and operated Valley Family Chiropractic celebrated its grand opening Dec. 8 with a Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting event. “We’re looking forward to serving everyone in the community," said Valley Family Chiropractic owner, Dr. Wes McDermott. "We are here to help as many families as possible in the East Valley through natural healing and natural chiropractic care.”
AZFamily
Phoenix grandmother has booming tamale business, explains why tamales are so popular
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s kind of like Santa’s workshop, but instead of making toys, they’re cooking tamales, about 5,000 a day. The Tamale Store on Cave Creek Road in North Phoenix has quite a wish list for Christmas, including pork red chile, green corn and cheese, and southwest veggie tamales.
AZFamily
Mental health ministry opens at Phoenix diocese

Mental health ministry opens at Phoenix diocese
PHOENIX — John Dolan literally wrote the book on dealing with suicide. The book is called "When a Loved one Dies of Suicide," and it sits on a table in the newly-opened Mental Health Ministry at the Phoenix Catholic Diocese. Dolan wrote the book...because he's lived it. Three times.
KTAR.com
Nursery in Phoenix provides solution for newborns exposed to opioids
PHOENIX – The 12-room nursery is surprisingly quiet. Rather than beeping monitors, there are whispered conversations. The hum of a bottle warmer. A cry occasionally pierces this silence, and within moments a parent, nurse or volunteer cuddler is at the baby’s side. Do they need to be fed or changed? Rocked or held? Or, in this facility, given medication to ease their discomfort?
A Valley family lost their son to fentanyl. Now they work to make sure it doesn't happen to someone else
PHOENIX — A silent killer is becoming more popular in Valley communities. The Drug Enforcement Administration is calling fentanyl the single deadliest drug threat our Nation has ever encountered. Fentanyl is a very addictive synthetic opioid, and drug poisonings, the DEA said, are the leading killer of Americans between...
Phoenix groomer accused of mistreating animals
Acts of mistreatment toward animals caught on camera. Former employees of Critter Corral Pet Grooming say the owner is mistreating animals.
Ike’s Love and Sandwiches to Kick Off New Year With Three Valley Locations
The San Francisco-based sandwich shop will begin 2023 with an outpost in Desert Ridge, followed by Mesa and Gilbert shortly thereafter.
fox10phoenix.com
City of Phoenix documents identify man who owns unauthorized sculptures that were put up near 'The Zone'
We now know the name of a man who owns a number of dinosaur sculptures that have been erected in a part of Central Phoenix known as 'The Zone,' where a number of homeless people congregate. City of Phoenix officials have said the sculptures are not authorized to be there.
realestatedaily-news.com
On Point Architecture hires its first employee, an architectural intern from ASU | The Design School
MESA, ARIZ. (Dec. 15, 2022) – On Point Architecture, a 100 percent woman-owned architectural firm, is pleased to announce it has hired its first employee, architectural intern Eve Romero-Quiñonez. Romero-Quiñonez, a native of Phoenix, is a third-year architecture student at Arizona State University | The Design School. Her...
AZFamily
Dozens without a home after frozen sprinkler floods Scottsdale condos

AZFamily
2 restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors for having roaches in kitchens

Officer Tyler Moldovan opens up one year after getting shot 8 times
In the year since, family, friends and the community have watched as they hoped and prayed for a miracle. "We're praying that God pulls a miracle and we know he can," said Peter Torneanu, Tyler's uncle, after Tyler was shot. Moldovan wasn't expected to survive, but he did. "It just...
