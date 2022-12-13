Read full article on original website
Related
Observer
Launched in China, Superordinary Wants to Connect US Creators to Social Commerce
This story was initially published in The Creators — a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it sent to your inbox. Four years ago, SuperOrdinary began helping U.S. beauty brands enter China’s market. Julian Reis, founder and CEO, discovered targeting influencers was a natural way to integrate foreign products into China. Since then, social commerce has only grown in the country, becoming a 2.5 trillion yuan ($360 billion) market, according to the most recent statistics from 2021. Now, SuperOrdinary has turned its attention towards creators internationally and facilitates deals between companies and creators, helping both find consumers.
Observer
Elon Musk Suspended Journalists for Reporting his Private Jet’s Location
Elon Musk suspended a group of high profile journalists who cover him and Twitter on Dec. 15 for allegedly reporting his private jet’s location. The day prior, Musk banned @ElonJet, an account famous for tweeting Musk’s jet’s location, despite saying he wouldn’t do so last month.
Observer
Elon Musk Sold $3.6 Billion Tesla Stock As Twitter’s Financial Trouble Mounts
Elon Musk sold roughly $3.6 billion worth of Tesla stock, or 22 million shares, between Dec. 12 and Dec. 14, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing released late Dec. 14. The transactions were made at a time when Tesla’s stock price fell sharply and financial troubles at Musk’s newly acquired Twitter mounted.
Observer
Vanguard Splits From BlackRock Over Major Climate Alliance as the Backlash to ESG Builds
Vanguard took a major step in responding to a backlash against environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing last week when it withdrew from the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative (NZAM), an alliance of asset managers committed to supporting net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner. In doing so it managed to avoid testifying before a Texas Senate Committee today (Dec. 15), and set itself apart from BlackRock, which has continued to resist pressure from Republicans to drop ESG commitments.
Observer
Social Media Influencers Are Charged with Securities Fraud for Pump-and-Dump Stock Scheme
U.S. regulators charged eight social media influencers for allegedly manipulating stock prices and profiting from it. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Department of Justice filed lawsuits on Dec. 13 and Dec. 7 respectively, seeking $114 million from the defendants. According to the SEC, seven of the influencers presented...
Observer
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Deceptions Allegedly Include Millions in Illegal Campaign Contributions
Sam Bankman-Fried was among the largest political donors in the U.S. this year. According to an indictment filed by federal prosecutors, much of it was illegal. Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, was arrested on Dec. 12 in the Bahamas and charged in parallel actions by New York prosecutors, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The agencies all focused on his misuse of FTX customer assets, which were allegedly transferred to fund Alameda Research, his privately-held crypto hedge fund.
Observer
Elon Musk’s Twitter Antics Are Putting SpaceX’s Relationship with NASA to the Test
Elon Musk’s increasingly provocative attacks against the Biden Administration on Twitter is tarnishing the brand image of SpaceX and could potentially damage future business of the rocket company, whose largest customer is the U.S. government, according to new market research. The public perception of Musk’s host of companies is...
Comments / 0