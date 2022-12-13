This story was initially published in The Creators — a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it sent to your inbox. Four years ago, SuperOrdinary began helping U.S. beauty brands enter China’s market. Julian Reis, founder and CEO, discovered targeting influencers was a natural way to integrate foreign products into China. Since then, social commerce has only grown in the country, becoming a 2.5 trillion yuan ($360 billion) market, according to the most recent statistics from 2021. Now, SuperOrdinary has turned its attention towards creators internationally and facilitates deals between companies and creators, helping both find consumers.

