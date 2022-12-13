ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Mexican government to open a consular office in Oklahoma City this spring

By Dale Denwalt, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZpNUp_0jhRjkKz00

It's official. The government of Mexico will open a long-awaited consular office in Oklahoma City in spring 2023.

Mexico City first announced plans to send a foreign mission to Oklahoma City more than a year ago. The Consulate of Mexico and its officers will provide services and assistance to the growing Mexican community in the state while promoting economic, commercial, educational, cultural, tourism and community affairs relations between Mexican entities and Oklahoma stakeholders.

Gov. Kevin Stitt made the announcement on Tuesday.

“As Oklahoma’s Mexican community grows, I’m glad that these Oklahomans can get the services they need right here in our state, rather than driving hours across state lines for simple paperwork,” said Stitt. “I am thankful for the collaboration and shared vision between Oklahoma and Mexico that made this a reality.”

Until the Consulate of Mexico in Oklahoma City opens its operation, the government's offices in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Kansas will continue to provide consular services to the Mexican community of Oklahoma.

Edurne Pineda has been appointed as head consul in Oklahoma City. Pineda is a Mexican career diplomat with a specialization in consular affairs. She has been working on the opening of the consulate with the expectation to inaugurate its operation with full services by the end of spring 2023.

“It has been an honor to work with Gov. Stitt to establish the Mexican Consulate in Oklahoma City,” Pineda said. “I am certain that we will be great partners towards forging a better development for the Mexican community in the state and a deeper and stronger relationship between Mexico and Oklahoma.”

Mexico's chief diplomat, Marcelo Ebrard, said in 2021 that he decided to add a consulate in Oklahoma City because of a backlog in services created by the pandemic, and to adapt to demographic changes of the Mexican community living and doing business inside the United States. An estimated 4,500 individuals reached out to the Mexican government asking for a local office.

“This is a great announcement for the people of Oklahoma City,” said Mayor David Holt. “There is a large population of Mexican Americans in our state, with more than 100,000 in Oklahoma City alone. Access to these services is important, and I congratulate the leaders in our Mexican American community who have advocated for this facility for many years.”

The establishment of a consular office in Oklahoma City could improve business ties between the state and Mexico. Another factor that will support increased trade is the construction of an international terminal at Will Rogers World Airport. Mexico is considered a likely destination by airport officials once the terminal opens.

The new Mexican consulate would be the second foreign government diplomatic mission in Oklahoma City, joining the Consulate General of Guatemala that is housed off of Northwest Expressway.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Z94

This Oklahoma Town is the Pipeline Crossroads of the World

Aside from its origin in Indian Territory and the seven different land runs, oil has been at the heart of Oklahoma's short and storied history. The once richest tribe of people in the world found their fortune in the ground. Oklahoma's most notorious serial killer committed his crimes for oil. The majority of Oklahoma's elite billionaires now owe their wealth to the state's oil industry.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

REAL ID requirements in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In less than a year, Oklahomans will need to have a REAL ID in order to fly in the United States or visit certain federal buildings. It’s a saga that has been going on for more than 15 years. The REAL ID Act was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Who is on the Oklahoma Nov. 8 ballot?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Nov. 8, Oklahomans will head to the polls to select candidates for various state and national offices. Here is a look at state and federal races Oklahomans will decide. Candidates for Governor’s Race:. Kevin Stitt (R) Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) has been Oklahoma’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Governor Stitt Announces Mexican Consulate To Open In OKC By 2023

A Mexican consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma City next spring, announced Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday. Stitt says the Consulate of Mexico will provide services to the growing Mexican community in Oklahoma. “As Oklahoma’s Mexican community grows, I’m glad that these Oklahomans can get the services they need...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

State officials say Oklahoma is a leading source for illegal marijuana in the U.S.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma has become a leading source of illegal marijuana in the U.S., according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. “We’ve talked to our law enforcement partners around the United States, especially many on the East Coast who say Oklahoma is their No. 1 spot for black market marijuana that is showing up in their states,” said Mark Woodward, with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.
OKLAHOMA STATE
visitusaparks.com

Discover Endless Arts and Culture in Oklahoma

Discover the heart and soul of Oklahoma with these seven ideas. Perfect for the first-time visitor or locals alike, these suggestions will round out any weekend trip and give you ideas for your next visit. For many, the words “art and culture” in Oklahoma bring to mind the timeless melodies...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma has become leading source of illegal marijuana trafficking nationwide, OBN says

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Sooner State has become a leading source of illegal marijuana nationwide, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. "We've talked to our law enforcement partners around the United States, especially many on the East Coast who say Oklahoma is their No. 1 spot for black market marijuana that is showing up in their states," said Mark Woodward, with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy