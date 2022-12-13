Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Unruly students: District makes East Hamilton Middle changes, but parents still concerned
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Its the last day before winter break for students at East Hamilton Middle. But, concern lingers as parents continue to worry about ongoing threats to their child's safety. It's an issue the school district has started making improvements on. However, some parents feel there's still...
WDEF
Chip’s Good Word: Ooltewah Christmas Lights
OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – There are a lot of great homes lit up around the Tennessee Valley for the holidays. Today we want to show you one display in the Ooltewah area. You are all invited to drive by 5725 Sarah Drive. Bring a car load of kids and...
WDEF
Whitfield County Family in Need after Devastating Fire
TUNNEL HILL, Ga. (WDEF)- A family in Whitfield County is reeling from a devastating fire earlier this week. Julie Cantrell and her family woke up to a nightmare early Tuesday morning. Cantrell said that, “The smoke is what woke me up. I got her (Alexis) first, because our bedrooms are...
Ga. jail officer, wife arrested for forcing teen to live in house full of feces, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Floyd County jail officer and his wife have been arrested after police say their home was full of animal urine and feces. Simon and Kimberly Worrell are facing child and animal cruelty charges, according to arrest reports. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
WTVC
Chattanooga man indicted in 2016 house fire that killed mother, CFD says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man has been indicted in a 2016 house fire that killed his mother by a Hamilton County grand jury, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. 32-year-ol Joshua Wells is accused of murdering his mother by setting her house on fire while she slept...
Missing Tenn. woman found dead in suitcase had reportedly been stabbed 60 times, put in trash bags
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old man accused of killing a young woman and stuffing her body in a suitcase is being held on $5 million bond in connection with her death. Justin Chen appeared in a Hamilton County court Dec. 9, when a judge set the high bond amount....
WTVCFOX
Ooltewah driver arrested in Collegedale for swerving on road, having narcotics Wednesday
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — An Ooltewah man was pulled over for swerving between lanes and was arrested for having narcotics Wednesday, according to the Collegedale Police Department. Wednesday, Collegedale PD says an officer stopped a vehicle in the 5500 block of Main Street that was swerving and failing to stay...
WTVCFOX
Interview: The Hunter Memorial Foundation calls for artists for planned mural
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hunter Memorial Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that is passionate about creating unity and promoting diversity. The group believes art, like kindness, is meant to be seen and shared with others. By doing so, Hunter Memorial Foundation and Revolutionize Hollywood are calling for artists to submit proposals for a mural located in Chattanooga.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga firefighters extinguish a structure fire on Dodds Avenue Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) responded to a structure fire call in the 3900 block of Dodds Avenue Friday night. The building on fire was an abandoned and condemned structure, according to CFD. CFD says defensive operations were used to put out the flames. There were...
WTVCFOX
Urgent clinic closed: Patients, employees in Chattanooga left in the dark
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Employees and patients of an urgent care clinic in Chattanooga are looking for answers after the business announced it is 'temporarily closed.'. A sign on the front of the Advanced Care Medical's offices on Lee Highway says "We apologize for the inconvenience as our facility is temporarily closed until further notice."
WTVCFOX
Woman, child critically hurt after house fire in Whitfield County Tuesday
TUNNEL HILL, Ga. — A house fire that critically injured a woman and 9-year-old girl upended a Whitfield County family's lives, just 12 days before Christmas on Tuesday. The Whitfield County Fire Department posted a photo from the fire on Janine Way in Tunnel Hill that confirms the injuries.
Reward Money Increased in Estill Springs Robbery Case
The Estill Springs Police department continues to investigate the robbery of the Speedy-Sak on September 17 at approximately 10:40 p.m. The individual entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you or anyone knows or saw anything suspicious, please contact Detective Tyree by calling (931)-649-2233 or contact Franklin County Dispatch (931)-967-2331.
Tennessee Man Accused of Handcuffing Girlfriend and Stabbing Her Dozens of Times Before Stuffing Body in Suitcase Held on Hefty Bond
A Tennessee man alleged to have killed his girlfriend just before Thanksgiving this year was saw his bond set the tune of $5 million – a staggering number in the eyes of an attorney in the Volunteer State. Jason Chen, 22, stands accused of criminal homicide over the death...
12-14 Charleston's Boots on the Ground
Charleston's new vehicles with thePhoto byor from Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes via Charleston community. Charleston, TN has a new police officer, and she has been received with open arms. Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes has officially hired Branda Garren, who was formally with the police department just over the Hiwassee River in Calhoun, TN.
WDEF
Chattanooga Police Will No Longer Respond to Minor Traffic Crashes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Minor fender benders may not be as time consuming as they once were, thanks to a new protocol implemented by Chattanooga Police. There are eight qualifications that determine whether or not a police officer is required to respond to a crash:. Death or injury;. Hit...
WTVC
SWAT team members shoot man who confronted officers in Murphy, NC, sheriff says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Murphy, North Carolina is now recovering in a Chattanooga hospital after SWAT team members were forced to shoot him after he confronted officers, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. A post on Facebook from the sheriff's office says the incident happened...
WTVC
Tree uproots, crashing into Middle Valley home Thursday morning after excessive rain
MIDDLE VALLEY, Tenn. — It was a scary situation for a family in Middle Valley in Hamilton County after saturated ground caused a tree to fall into their home. The tree crashed through the family's living room at their home on Gann Road. It also damaged the kitchen when...
chattanoogacw.com
Have a heart: Veteran Chattanooga firefighter needs help paying for heart transplant
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man who's worked to keep the Chattanooga community safe for for 20 years is now in need of your help. Chattanooga Fire Department Lieutenant Darrell Hinton, Jr.'s life recently changed dramatically. Doctors told him he needed a heart transplant. He is now waiting for a...
WTVCFOX
Interview: Union Gospel Mission providing 400 free Christmas meals
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Union Gospel Mission will be providing 400 free meals on on Friday, Dec. 23. It will be at The Bessie Smith Cultural Center located at 200 East Main Street from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM.
WTVCFOX
Police say drug overdoses in Chattanooga increased 28% in 2022, here's why
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Drug overdoses in the city of Chattanooga has increased by 28% in one year, the Chattanooga Police Department shared on social media. Thursday we looked into why there was such an increase. "We're at such a high increase looking at 28% increase versus last year," says...
