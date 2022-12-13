ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Chip’s Good Word: Ooltewah Christmas Lights

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – There are a lot of great homes lit up around the Tennessee Valley for the holidays. Today we want to show you one display in the Ooltewah area. You are all invited to drive by 5725 Sarah Drive. Bring a car load of kids and...
WDEF

Whitfield County Family in Need after Devastating Fire

TUNNEL HILL, Ga. (WDEF)- A family in Whitfield County is reeling from a devastating fire earlier this week. Julie Cantrell and her family woke up to a nightmare early Tuesday morning. Cantrell said that, “The smoke is what woke me up. I got her (Alexis) first, because our bedrooms are...
WTVCFOX

Interview: The Hunter Memorial Foundation calls for artists for planned mural

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hunter Memorial Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that is passionate about creating unity and promoting diversity. The group believes art, like kindness, is meant to be seen and shared with others. By doing so, Hunter Memorial Foundation and Revolutionize Hollywood are calling for artists to submit proposals for a mural located in Chattanooga.
WTVCFOX

Urgent clinic closed: Patients, employees in Chattanooga left in the dark

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Employees and patients of an urgent care clinic in Chattanooga are looking for answers after the business announced it is 'temporarily closed.'. A sign on the front of the Advanced Care Medical's offices on Lee Highway says "We apologize for the inconvenience as our facility is temporarily closed until further notice."
On Target News

Reward Money Increased in Estill Springs Robbery Case

The Estill Springs Police department continues to investigate the robbery of the Speedy-Sak on September 17 at approximately 10:40 p.m. The individual entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you or anyone knows or saw anything suspicious, please contact Detective Tyree by calling (931)-649-2233 or contact Franklin County Dispatch (931)-967-2331.
Charleston News Break

12-14 Charleston's Boots on the Ground

Charleston's new vehicles with thePhoto byor from Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes via Charleston community. Charleston, TN has a new police officer, and she has been received with open arms. Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes has officially hired Branda Garren, who was formally with the police department just over the Hiwassee River in Calhoun, TN.
