Multiple DUIs sends man with suspended license to jail

Cherry Township, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper said he noticed a car make several traffic violations, prompting him to pull the driver over just after midnight on Nov. 29.

The driver, identified as Jason Severcool, 39, of Tunkhannock, Pa., was driving with a suspended license on the 11000 block of Route 220.

"Severcool displayed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance and was found to be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine along with related paraphernalia," wrote Trooper Brian Hardiman of PSP Laporte.

Hardiman took Severcool to the Towanda Borough Police Department where Chief Eppler conducted a Drug Recongintion Evaluator (DRE) evaluation and determined that Severcool was under the influence of a controlled substance.

The police report also indicated a three-year-old victim in the incident, but did not specify if the child was riding in the car at the time with Severcool. A call to PSP Laporte was not returned by the time of publishing.

This is Severcool's "third, potentially fourth DUI within 10 years," according to the police report. He was incarcerated, but court records show he posted 15,000 monetary bail through a bail bondsman.

Severcool is charged with a third degree felony DUI, misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of children and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as several other summary offenses.

