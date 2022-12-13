Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for December 16, 2022
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Dwight Caradine, Sr., Winstin Cartright, Allesha Carter, and Robert Harris III. Dwight Caradine, Sr. is wanted for aggravated battery. Winstin Cartright is wanted for probation violation for the original conviction of battery to a minor. Allesha Carter is wanted for probation violation for the...
abc57.com
Man found not guilty in August 2020 shooting on Roosevelt Avenue
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man accused of murder in an August 2020 shooting on South Roosevelt Avenue has been found not guilty, according to case documents. Brandon Stahl was found not guilty on Thursday following a four-day trial. Just before 11:30 p.m. on August 21, 2020, police were...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:18 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 100 block of EMS C31 Lane, Warsaw. Fraud occurred. 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 100 block of EMS W29b Lane, North Webster. A boat battery, tools and a kayak were stolen from a shed. Value of $850.
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Dec. 16, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Dec. 16, 2022. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Dwight Caradine, Sr. is wanted for Aggravated Battery. Winstin Cartright is wanted for a Probation Violation for the original conviction of...
WNDU
One person dead in crash in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Deputies are investigating a crash in Elkhart County that killed one person early Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s office, they responded to the scene near County Road 31 and 46 to a car that had crashed into a tree. The department says the car was traveling north on 31, when the car started heading left of center before leaving the roadway, driving down an embankment and hitting the tree.
WNDU
3 hurt in early morning crash on Bypass in St. Joseph County
A Benton Harbor business that's making sure its neighbors don't go cold this holiday season with a heartwarming giveaway!. Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families. Updated: 54 minutes ago. The store will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 3 p.m. to 8...
actionnews5.com
SUV crashes head-on with horse and buggy; 2 hospitalized, authorities say
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - Authorities in Indiana say two people were injured in a crash that involved an SUV and a horse and buggy. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 Thursday when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a horse and buggy.
abc57.com
California man arrested on narcotic charges in Centreville
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A California man was arrested on narcotic charges in Centreville on Wednesday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Early Wednesday morning, deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of W. Main St. for a report of a suspicious male. When...
WNDU
Rochester man dies after getting hit by SUV on U.S. 31
A Benton Harbor business that's making sure its neighbors don't go cold this holiday season with a heartwarming giveaway!. Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families. Updated: 54 minutes ago. The store will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 3 p.m. to 8...
WNDU
Mindful mental health tips for the holidays
A Benton Harbor business that's making sure its neighbors don't go cold this holiday season with a heartwarming giveaway!. Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families. Updated: 42 minutes ago. The store will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 3 p.m. to 8...
WNDU
Boss Services gifts a new furnace to single-mother in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Let’s take a look at what’s good here in Michiana. How about this Benton Harbor business that’s making sure their neighbors don’t go cold this holiday season with a heartwarming giveaway?. Boss Services gives out free furnaces every holiday season to...
abc57.com
Man accused of possessing 30,000 milligrams of fentanyl, 2 milligrams the lethal dose
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A man was arrested after he was found with 30,000 milligrams of fentanyl and other illegal drugs, according to the South Bend Police Department. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, two milligrams of fentanyl is a lethal dose for most people. At 7:45 p.m., an officer...
WNDU
Early morning crash on Bypass
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A crash on the bypass had all Eastbound and one Westbound lane between State Road 23 and South Mayflower closed early this morning. According to dispatch there were multiple cars involved in this crash with one vehicle catching on fire. The call came in just...
WNDU
Berrien County first responders, police partner to give kids toys for the holidays
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about presents for deserving kids in Berrien County?. The “First Responders Children’s Foundation” worked with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office to host this Christmas celebration! They also partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Southwest Michigan.
WNDU
Chicago man arrested in South Bend after large amount of fentanyl, other drugs found during traffic stop
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Chicago man is facing numerous charges after a large amount of fentanyl and other drugs were found in his possession during a traffic stop in South Bend on Thursday night. South Bend Police pulled a vehicle over around 7:45 p.m. for a traffic infraction...
abc57.com
Five arrested after methamphetamine is found in Plymouth home
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Five people were arrested as a result of an investigation into illegal substances at a residence in Plymouth, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday, detectives and K9 officers conducted an operation that led to the arrest of 43-year-old Tanya Mullins of Plymouth. Mullins...
hometownnewsnow.com
Meth Arrests Piling Up
(La Porte, IN) - Another methamphetamine-related arrest in what seems to be an epidemic has been made locally. Brook Scales, 29, was still being held today in the La Porte County Jail after being taken into custody on December 6th. According to police, officers in La Porte responded to the...
WNDU
Portion of U.S. 6 near Bremen reopens after early morning single-vehicle rollover crash
A Benton Harbor business that's making sure its neighbors don't go cold this holiday season with a heartwarming giveaway!. Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families. Updated: 54 minutes ago. The store will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 3 p.m. to 8...
WNDU
Several pigs dead after barn fire in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials with the Howard Township fire Department say “a number of pigs” are dead after a barn fire early Friday morning in Cass County. Crews were called just after 3:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Airport Road in Howard Township. When they arrived, they found a large barn fully engulfed with fire.
WTHI
Indiana boy, 15, charged as adult in woman's fatal shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana boy who was 14 when he was arrested for allegedly taking part in a drive-by shooting that killed a woman inside a home will be charged as an adult in the shooting. Tuesday's ruling by a St. Joseph County magistrate found...
Comments / 0