Harrisburg, PA

Monica Leigh French

Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes Permanently

After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors. Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.
WYOMISSING, PA
abc27.com

2 alarm fire damages building in Lancaster County

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 2-alarm fire damaged a structure during the morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a Facebook post from West Willow Fire Company, the call came in around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday morning for a fire in the single block of Batt Avenue.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for package thief in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are looking for a suspect they say stole packages off of a resident’s porch. According to police, shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, an unidentified man stole packages from the doorstep of a residence on the 100 block of Kensington Place in Mechanicsburg. The suspect then left in a dark-colored sedan.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Deer Smashes Through Window Of Gettysburg Restaurant

A deer apparently auditioning to pull Santa Claus's sleigh fairly flew into the front window of the Blue and Gray Bar & Grill in Gettysburg on Monday, Dec. 12, according to owner Keith Petters. The restaurant located on the first block of Baltimore Street was empty except for emp…
GETTYSBURG, PA
27 First News

Big storm this week: What to expect across Ohio, Pa.

(WKBN) – A large storm is moving across the country with severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, heavy rain, gusty wind with colder temperatures and blowing snow. This storm will impact our region near Youngstown, Ohio into tonight and Thursday with rain and a wintry mix possible. Colder air will move in behind the storm into the weekend.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WITF

Popnology exhibit at Whitaker Center brings science fiction to life

The Whitaker Center in downtown Harrisburg is one of the gems of Central Pennsylvania. It combines science, entertainment and art to attract visitors throughout the year. Now through January 13th, the Whitaker Center is hosting the Popnology traveling exhibit that features what was once science fiction that has become science fact.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crews battle fire in Lancaster County

Crews battled a fire in Lancaster County Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was near the intersection of Batt Avenue and Will0w Street Pike in West Lampeter Township. According to dispatchers, the fire started in a garage and spread to the house. The fire marshal has been called to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WITF

State officials say all Pennsylvanians should have access to naloxone

A Wolf administration standing order allows anyone to pick up the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone from a pharmacy without a prescription. State officials expanded that order earlier this year to include four different forms of the drug, including a nasal spray and a syringe option with two injectable single-dose vials of naloxone. Speaking to 90.5 WESA’s The Confluence on Tuesday, Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith said the state recognizes how the market for the life-saving drug is evolving.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

WITF

