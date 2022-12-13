Read full article on original website
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Who is Belsnickel in Pennsylvania Dutch Christmas tradition?
Christmas Eve is just a few days away when children all over the world – or at least in the United States — will be looking forward to Santa Claus coming down the chimney and leaving presents under the tree. But there’s another tradition and children may or...
Sight and Sound Christmas film is one of top box office draws in U.S.
Sight and Sound Theatre in Lancaster County attracts thousands of visitors each year who have come to see their Bible focused live stage productions. In fact, Sight and Sound is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the county. Sight and Sound has now produced its first full-length feature film called I Heard the Bells.
Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes Permanently
After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors. Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.
What is pollution-free cooking and what are its benefits?
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. The holidays are a time where Pennsylvanians and people across the world gather...
2 alarm fire damages building in Lancaster County
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 2-alarm fire damaged a structure during the morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a Facebook post from West Willow Fire Company, the call came in around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday morning for a fire in the single block of Batt Avenue.
Police looking for package thief in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are looking for a suspect they say stole packages off of a resident’s porch. According to police, shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, an unidentified man stole packages from the doorstep of a residence on the 100 block of Kensington Place in Mechanicsburg. The suspect then left in a dark-colored sedan.
Oregon’s LGBTQ community worries that a new law will keep them from obtaining guns
The law grants county sheriffs and police chiefs discretion to determine who qualifies to purchase a firearm under a new permit-to-purchase program. Some of Oregon’s trans and queer gun supporters are worried that a new state law will prevent them from buying firearms. The law, Measure 114, grants county...
Snow days or remote learning? Bad weather no longer means canceling classes
For some of today’s students, future mentions of a school snow day won’t trigger nostalgia for sledding or building snow men – it’ll conjure up memories of Zoom meetings and online worksheets. The possibility of snow hitting central Pennsylvania Thursday has families watching to see if...
"I want my money back," Catering customers lose thousands after company suddenly closes
YORK, Pa. (WHP) — Numerous customers who signed contracts with the company "Catering by Wickey" are now out thousands of dollars due to the company suddenly shutting down. Several customers said they received an email from the company in early November, which stated the company would not be able to service their events due to the closure.
Deer Smashes Through Window Of Gettysburg Restaurant
A deer apparently auditioning to pull Santa Claus's sleigh fairly flew into the front window of the Blue and Gray Bar & Grill in Gettysburg on Monday, Dec. 12, according to owner Keith Petters. The restaurant located on the first block of Baltimore Street was empty except for emp…
Winter weather hits the Valley; What to expect
Roads throughout the Valley are wet after overnight snow and rain on Saturday. Road temps are below 32 degrees - which means some streets may be icy and slick.
What is the state of nursing home and assisted living facilities within Pennsylvania and what are some ways to make them better?
According to The National Center for Health Statistics, residents of assisted living and nursing home facilities are older, sicker and more compromised by impairments than in the past. In addition to the challenges residents face, facilities are faced with challenges that make it difficult to provide the care that residents...
Two big PA lottery winners over the weekend locally
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold on Friday matched all five balls drawn, 13-20-28-30-40 to win $2 million.
Woman, coworker shot in Wyomissing workplace parking lot, male shooter dead
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pair of coworkers were shot in the parking lot as they headed to work at a medical practice Thursday morning. According to Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips, officers arriving on scene found two victims with gunshot wounds in the back parking lot who were still alive.
Big storm this week: What to expect across Ohio, Pa.
(WKBN) – A large storm is moving across the country with severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, heavy rain, gusty wind with colder temperatures and blowing snow. This storm will impact our region near Youngstown, Ohio into tonight and Thursday with rain and a wintry mix possible. Colder air will move in behind the storm into the weekend.
Pennsylvania neighborhood picking up the pieces after explosion destroys home
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHP) — While the smoke has settled, daylight reveals the damage left behind after a house explosion in Pennsylvania Tuesday morning. We looked out our backyards and saw, like, super black smoke rising up,” Zach Machamer, a neighbor, told WHP's Samantha York. “It just literally, like, shook the whole house.”
Popnology exhibit at Whitaker Center brings science fiction to life
The Whitaker Center in downtown Harrisburg is one of the gems of Central Pennsylvania. It combines science, entertainment and art to attract visitors throughout the year. Now through January 13th, the Whitaker Center is hosting the Popnology traveling exhibit that features what was once science fiction that has become science fact.
Crews battle fire in Lancaster County
Crews battled a fire in Lancaster County Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was near the intersection of Batt Avenue and Will0w Street Pike in West Lampeter Township. According to dispatchers, the fire started in a garage and spread to the house. The fire marshal has been called to...
State officials say all Pennsylvanians should have access to naloxone
A Wolf administration standing order allows anyone to pick up the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone from a pharmacy without a prescription. State officials expanded that order earlier this year to include four different forms of the drug, including a nasal spray and a syringe option with two injectable single-dose vials of naloxone. Speaking to 90.5 WESA’s The Confluence on Tuesday, Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith said the state recognizes how the market for the life-saving drug is evolving.
Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission adds new historical markers
The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission has approved 36 new Pennsylvania Historical Markers that will be located throughout the state. The more than 2,500 blue and gold markers, that are located mostly next to roadsides, tell the stories of Pennsylvania’s history. Included in the set of new markers are...
