NDSU on the way to FCS title game for tenth time in last 12 years
FARGO, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota State football team has found itself in a familiar position this postseason with another trip to Frisco, Texas, in its future. The Bison defeated Incarnate Word 35-32 in the semifinals Friday night to advance to the FCS National Championship for the tenth time in the last 12 years.
BREAKING: NDSU holds off Incarnate Word, returning to Frisco
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bison are headed back to Frisco. North Dakota State held off a furious run by Incarnate Word to win the FCS Semifinals, 35-32. The Bison will face the winner of South Dakota State and Montana State. FULL STORY:. North Dakota State and Incarnate Word played...
New #1 in Class-A Wrestling
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you compete against the number one ranked team in a dual and beat them, plus you have the wrestling tradition like Bismarck High does, it’s not a surprise to see the Demons take over the top spot in the Class-A Wrestling Coaches Poll. Jamestown...
Bison fans donate more than 100 football tickets to area veterans
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bison fans are getting their Christmas wish, a trip to Frisco. Though it’s a much further stop, fans may have an easier time in getting there. The Valley’s winter storm made getting to the game difficult for many, and for some, impossible.
Minotauros postpone Friday night Teddy Bear Toss game versus Bobcats
MINOT, N.D. - Minotauros fans will have to wait two more weeks to toss their teddy bears. Friday night’s game versus the Bismarck Bobcats has been postponed due to poor road conditions until Dec. 29, the Minotauros announced Friday afternoon. Portions of U.S. Highway 83 were closed until Friday...
FCS Playoffs Semifinal: Incarnate Word At North Dakota State Odds
The college football FCS Playoffs have reached the semifinals. The Incarnate Word Cardinals (12-1) visit the defending-champion North Dakota State Bison (11-2) on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and a spot in Frisco, Texas is up for grabs. The Bison are favorites and the point total is set at a lofty . Below, we’ll look at Incarnate Word at North Dakota State odds and a betting preview of the game.
Stone Labanowitz Previews The FCS Semifinals!
Stone Labanowitz joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports to preview the FCS semifinals. They discussed the NDSU vs Incarnate Word showdown, his confidence in Lindsey Scott Jr for The Word, and more!
North Dakota snowbirds weather the storm in sunny Arizona
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not all North Dakotans are here during the snowstorm. Some snowbirds are already down in Arizona. More than seven million Americans have second homes, with Arizona being one of the most popular destinations, according to the National Association of Home Builders. George and Janet Westphal grew...
Weather Whip with the reporters around Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Travel was so difficult in Bismarck most of our newsroom couldn’t get to work safely. Heeding the warnings of the first responders, we kept many of them at home, with just a few finding safe routes to carefully make the trek. Still, everyone pitched in to show us what the conditions were like.
Man hurt in stabbing in Bismarck
Gusty winds, coupled with snow, made for a bleak view along Mandan's Sunset Drive Thursdsay night, December 15. In the extreme bottom right, a large Husky checks out conditions before heading back inside after less than a minute. Furry Friends: meet Kit and Caboodle. Furry Friends: meet Kit and Caboodle.
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
Having snow much fun!
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Wednesday was a virtual learning day for students in the Bismarck Mandan area, and probably most of the state. However, when class is done and homework is finished, some kids are finding the time to get outside. When it comes to a snow day, it...
Have You Seen Coyotes In Bismarck Mandan?
It seems in the last week alone, there have been a number of coyote sightings. These predators appear to be more fearless than in other years. Even one of our own DJ's had what he believes to be a "coyote thief" after going back outside to retrieve a trophy pheasant to be mounted from the backstep. Instead of finding the beautiful long-tailed rooster, it was missing and only fresh tracks remained telling the tale of where this bird had disappeared. Other sightings include one Bismarck resident near Calgary Avenue coming home to find a coyote laying bedded down in the backyard. Then another was a Mandan resident that spotted two coyotes running along the old Fort Lincoln trolly bridge. What has been the repeated comment amongst many on social media, is noticing how these furry dog-like looking predators have become more daring. It is due to the early snowfall, colder temps or maybe more that our cities have become spread out further and as they are scavengers, coyotes are adapting to finding new ways to survive. Small pets should be kept indoors if you feel there are coyotes around, or be sure to not leave the pets outside unattended. According to Game and Fish, coyotes are rarely threats to humans, but there are measures to take to ensure safety. ND Game and Fish advises against feeding coyotes or approaching coyotes. And if you do have to ward off a coyote, you should "wave your hands and arms and make loud noises so that coyotes learn being in close proximity to people is dangerous."
Mandan and Bismarck Public Schools adjust school schedules
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE: Bismarck Public School has issued a statement that in-person learning will be canceled on Wednesday, December 14. In-person learning for PreK/BECEP through grade 12 will not be in person. Grades K-12 have a virtual learning day. Activities, including practices and performances, will be postponed to a later date.
Business Beat: Rez & World Famous Lemonade in Kirkwood mall
Usually seen at PowWows and traditional tribal events, Rez & World Famous Lemonade has now set up shop in Kirkwood mall.
Hydrant and Gas Meter reminder
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are more than 4000 hydrants in the city of Bismarck. Many can be hard to reach due to snow. The city is asking for help clearing snow from around the hydrants by “adopting” one. It helps reduce the time for fire fighters to get water for a fire. The snow should be cleared to the ground level and 3 to 4 feet around it with a clear path to the street.
Blizzard Shuts Down Region
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota hasn’t loosened its grip just yet. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains closed along with I-29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border and several other stretches of highways. No travel is advised on all major highways in North Dakota.
Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.
Hotel staff steps up during storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many businesses have had to close their doors the past three days. And there’s one industry has a complicated relationship to the storm. Marnie Schlosser says the weather has put stress on the hotel industry. “We’ve had a lot of people cancel, flights can’t get...
North Dakota Snowfall Totals As Of Wednesday At 12 Noon
The Bismarck Mandan area remains in a Winter Storm Warning until tomorrow morning Thursday, December 15th at 6 am. The entire state of North Dakota is currently under this warning, which is somewhat of a rare occurrence to have all of North Dakota under the same weather warning. Here are...
