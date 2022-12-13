ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Observer

ABP Capital Lends $28M on SoHo Retail Property

Texas private equity firm Paceline Equity Partners has nabbed a $27.7 million debt package to refinance a newly acquired retail asset in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood anchored by activewear brand Vuori, Commercial Observer can first report. ABP Capital provided the loan on Paceline’s 106 Spring Street, sources familiar with the...
MANHATTAN, NY
Commercial Observer

Day Care Center Vivvi Opening 7K-SF Outpost at 254 East 68th Street

Child care and early learning provider Vivvi is expanding to the Upper East Side, Commercial Observer has learned. The company signed a 15-year deal for 6,919 square feet on the ground floor of Rudin Management Company’s 254 East 68th Street, according to the landlord. Rudin declined to provide the asking rent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Lendlease Closes $360 Million Construction Loan for Multifamily Development in Brooklyn

Lendlease, a leading global real estate and investment management group, and joint venture partner Aware Super, one of Australia’s largest superannuation funds, today announced the closing of a $360 million construction loan for the development of 1 Java Street in New York. The 36-story, 834-apartment multifamily development will rise along the Greenpoint waterfront in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

New York Foundation for the Arts Relocates from Dumbo to Midtown

Move over Brooklyn, Midtown is getting a taste of the New York City art scene. The New York Foundation for the Arts inked a 10-year deal to relocate from 20 Jay Street in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood to 7,150-square-foot offices across the entire ninth floor of 29 West 38th Street, according to tenant broker Norman Bobrow & Company’s Andre Stanley. Stanley and landlord ABS Partners Real Estate declined to disclose the asking rent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Italian Luxury Retailer LuisaViaRoma to Open Flagship U.S. Outpost in NoHo

NoHo is getting a little taste of Italian luxury. High-end Italian retailer LuisaViaRoma inked a long-term deal for its flagship U.S. location in just over 13,000 square feet at 1 Bond Street, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, according to landlord broker Retail by Mona CEO Brandon Singer. Asking rent was $250 per square foot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Taconic Capital Refis Martinique New York Hotel With $95M Loan

Burnett Equities has nabbed a $95 million debt package to refinance a Hilton-branded hotel in Midtown Manhattan, Commercial Observer has learned. Taconic Capital provided the loan for Burnett’s Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton on the border of Koreatown and Broadway. Burnett acquired the 531-key hotel — erected in 1897—in November 2021 for $55.5 million from Herald Hotel Associates and executed a $55 million renovation plan to improve the guest rooms, lobby and façade.
MANHATTAN, NY
Commercial Observer

Northwell Leases 12K SF at 115 East 57th Street

Northwell Health, the biggest health care provider in New York state, took 12,000 square feet at 115 East 57th Street, Commercial Observer has learned. The health care provider signed a 10-year lease for the entire 10th floor of the building, also known as Plaza 57 Medical, with plans to move in the third quarter of 2023, according to landlord The Moinian Group. Asking rent was in the mid $70s per square foot.
constructiondive.com

Jury awards $48M to carpenter paralyzed in NYC jobsite fall

A Brooklyn, New York, jury has awarded $48 million in damages to a carpenter who sustained severe spinal injuries that disabled him for life after a fall on a construction site in December 2016. Dariusz Hrychorczuk’s case was tried in Kings County Supreme Court against defendants 1677 43rd St. LLC,...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Can Empty Manhattan Office Buildings Be Turned Into Apartments?

Three years of a pandemic has heavily impacted New York City, and in many aspects, the city is still not fully back to normal. Crowds have returned, particularly at holiday hot spots, but some office buildings remain sitting empty. But now there's a plan to fill those empty spots — not with offices, but with living spaces.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
globalconstructionreview.com

New York’s ‘biggest industrial development’ tops out

Developer Turnbridge Equities last week celebrated the topping out of what it called the biggest industrial development in New York City: the Bronx Logistics Center (BLC). Work on the 1.3-million-sq-ft “last mile” logistics facility set on a 14.2-acre site is due to finish in the second quarter of next year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotelnewsresource.com

JLL Closes Hyatt Regency Jersey City Hotel Sale

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York Post

Hochul & Adams’ ‘vision’ for post-COVID New York gets it almost entirely wrong

No cheers for Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s “shared vision” for a post-COVID-19 New York City, which they touted at an Association for a Better New York event this week.Their assessment of the city’s current troubled economic situation under-plays the most critical issue: unchecked crime. Their prescriptions for change are vague, quixotic and mostly toothless. And though it’s nice to know they’re (supposedly) on the same page about not soaking the rich with more taxes, most of the other pages they share are wrong. They relied on a report titled “Making New York Work For Everyone,” reflecting the efforts of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Gangbanger tied to high-end NYC heists gets sweetheart deal from DA Alvin Bragg

A Manhattan gangbanger with a knack for high-end heists could have his latest charges dropped thanks to a sweetheart deal from District Attorney Alvin Bragg — because prosecutors have too much on their plates to try the case, The Post has learned. Charles Lindsay — a reputed member of the “Rich Fam” gang, which has a history of pulling off pricey robberies — was last hauled into court Dec. 10 for allegedly stealing nearly $25,000 in pricey handbags and other items from Madison Avenue boutiques, according to sources and court records. Lindsay, 22, is also a suspect in the rape of a...
MANHATTAN, NY
travelawaits.com

11 Fantastic Things To Do In Beautiful Beacon, New York

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Sandwiched between the Hudson River and Hudson Highlands State Park, with Fishkill Creek winding its way through town, Beacon is a quaint Hudson Valley town about 60 miles north of Midtown Manhattan and New York’s Central Park. With Mount Beacon as a backdrop, ample waterfront views, and Fishkill Falls cascading adjacent to Main Street, Beacon is filled with natural beauty and experiences for outdoor lovers. And if that’s not your style, it also boasts an impressive contemporary art museum, a variety of delicious restaurants, and a vibrant downtown filled with boutiques and unique shops.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Englewood Woman Drowns On Company Retreat In Miami: Report

A 56-year-old executive recruiter from Bergen County drowned while on a company retreat in Miami this week, VINnews reports. Elaine Mehler of Englewood was pulled from Biscayne Bay near Miami's Jungle Island in "extremely critical condition" around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, WPLG Local 10 in Miami reported, citing Miami Fire Rescue.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy