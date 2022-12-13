WILMINGTON, DE – Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a Game Stop store in Delaware last week. Brian Bishop, 56, of Wilmington, DE, has been arrested for the robbery of a Wilmington area Game Stop last week. At approximately 7:39 p.m. on December 7, 2022, troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery at GameStop, located at 3204 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. In the course of the investigation, it was determined that an unknown male suspect entered the store wearing an unknown type of face covering and dark clothing. Bishop approached two store employees and displayed a firearm in The post 56-year-old man charged for armed robbery at Delaware Game Stop appeared first on Shore News Network.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 5 DAYS AGO