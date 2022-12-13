Read full article on original website
Man accused of stealing loaded gun from ex-girlfriend ordered held
A Camden County man accused of stealing his former girlfriend’s gun and ammunition was ordered held in the Atlantic County jail Friday. Matthew Bay, 34, was moving out of his girlfriend’s Hamilton Township home when he allegedly took the weapon that was loaded with hollow-point bullets, along with another magazine of ball ammunition and more than $500, according to the charges.
Suspect in Lancaster shooting convicted of criminal homicide
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man was convicted on Dec. 15 of criminal homicide and related charges after a shooting that killed one and injured another. A jury found Joshua Luciano, 22, of Lancaster, guilty of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, delivery of a controlled substance, and carrying a firearm without a license after approximately one hour of deliberations.
nccpdnews.com
SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE FELONY CHARGES RELATED TO VEHICLE THEFTS AND BURGLARIES – SEMAJ LLOYD (18)
(New Castle, DE 19720) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested Semaj Lloyd (18) of Wilmington in reference to numerous felony investigations. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Semaj was taken into custody without incident in reference to six separate investigations involving stolen motor vehicles. Through forensic evidence and investigative measures detectives were able to link Semaj to vehicles that were stolen from the communities of Westhaven, Collins Park, Wilmington Manor, Cleland Heights, and Brookside Park.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Struck, Killed by Car on Route 202 in Delaware County
A man was killed when he was struck by a car on Sunday, prompting an early morning investigation that shut down a major roadway for hours in Delaware County. Route 202 southbound was shut down after the crash in Concord Township around 3:30 a.m. Police said one person lost their life.
fox29.com
Police: Suspects identified after Philadelphia sanitation worker gunned down on the job
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find two men wanted for homicide in a November shooting that claimed the life of a 35-year-old sanitation worker. Police say the worker, identified as Ikeem Johnson, was on duty when he was shot and killed on the 7300...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former administrator stole $500K from Montco private school, DA says
EAST NORRITON TWP., Pa. - The former senior administrator of a private school in Montgomery County is accused of stealing more than a half-million dollars from the school. Katherine Paprocka, 36, is behind bars on multiple felony charges in the theft from Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton Township, the county district attorney said Wednesday.
phillyvoice.com
Employee allegedly stole $579,000 from now-closed Montgomery County private school
A former administrator at Penn Christian Academy in Montgomery County is charged with stealing more than $579,000 in funds from the school, mostly by stealing coworkers identities and forgery, investigators said. The closed this year due to financial problems. Katherina Paprocka, 36, of Paoli, Chester County, had been responsible for...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 hospitalized, suspect dead in shooting behind Wyomissing medical office
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Just after 8:30 a.m., Wyomissing Police responded to the Berks Center for Digestive Health in the 1000 block of Reed Avenue for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered three people in a rear parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. One was deceased. According to their preliminary...
abc27.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Lancaster County shooting investigation
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is facing charges after a fatal shooting in Lancaster County last month on the 200 block of North Second Street. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, James Pilgrim Jr. 29, was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants by a Pennsylvania State Trooper assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Shooting suspect arrested, says he killed man over drug deal: police
A Lancaster County shooting that ended with one person dead and another injured last month stemmed from a drug deal, authorities said. James E. Pilgrim Jr., 29, of Columbia, shot and killed Lamar Lewis, 41, around 10:26 a.m. Nov. 30 in Columbia, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
Downingtown Lawyer Stole $169K From Her Own Dad, Jury Finds
A Chester County attorney who is already accused of killing her husband with fentanyl was convicted of bilking her own father for $169,000, authorities say. Diane L. Rohrman, a now-suspended lawyer from Downingtown, was convicted of theft, identity theft, and related counts following a three-day trial in Bucks County, said District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery
An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
Main Line Media News
Norristown man convicted of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend in 1980
NORRISTOWN — During an angry outburst, a Norristown man shouted obscenities and called jurors “racists” after they convicted him of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in 1980. “You (expletives) didn’t even deliberate. Racist (expletives),” 76-year-old Robert Fisher shouted in the Montgomery County courtroom Wednesday as...
Police in Chester County working to locate bathrooms where people were recorded
The investigation began after a father noticed someone trying to take pictures of his son inside a bathroom by a mall food court.
56-year-old man charged for armed robbery at Delaware Game Stop
WILMINGTON, DE – Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a Game Stop store in Delaware last week. Brian Bishop, 56, of Wilmington, DE, has been arrested for the robbery of a Wilmington area Game Stop last week. At approximately 7:39 p.m. on December 7, 2022, troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery at GameStop, located at 3204 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. In the course of the investigation, it was determined that an unknown male suspect entered the store wearing an unknown type of face covering and dark clothing. Bishop approached two store employees and displayed a firearm in The post 56-year-old man charged for armed robbery at Delaware Game Stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘Courts are not places where one comes to hedge their bets’: Chester County judge dismisses election recount petitions
Judge Jeffrey Sommer wrote, “they cannot enlist this court in their quest to conduct a free-wheeling audit of cherry-picked precincts in Chester County.”. Chester County Court of Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Sommer has denied all of the recount petitions residents filed contesting the validity of the 2022 midterm elections.
wrnjradio.com
VIDEO: NJ state troopers rescue suicidal 18-year-old from overpass in Burlington County
MOUNT LAUREL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Burlington County) – New Jersey State Troopers last month rescued a suicidal woman attempting to jump from an overpass in Mount Laurel Township, state police said. Troopers Michael Basti and Stephen McDonald were dispatched to the State Highway 38 overpass on Interstate 295 on Nov....
firststateupdate.com
Dover Police Identify Bicyclist Struck And Killed Tuesday
The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that left a 36-year-old Mauricio Correa, of Dover, dead and a 37-year-old Dover man injured Tuesday evening according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 6:45 p.m., Dover Police received a call for a crash involving two...
Montco School Admin Embezzled $579K, Opened Cards In Employees' Names: DA
A private school administrator in Montgomery County is accused of embezzling more than half a million dollars, opening credit accounts in her employees' names, and using the money to live a lavish lifestyle, authorities say. Katherine Paprocka, 36, of Paoli, was arraigned on dozens of felony charges Tuesday, Dec. 13...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks DA to announce update in investigation of missing Sellersville woman Thursday
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - The Bucks County District Attorney is set to release new information on the disappearance of a Sellersville woman Thursday afternoon. It comes just over two months since Beth Capaldi went missing, and just a week after investigators were seen at her home in hazmat suits. Bucks County...
