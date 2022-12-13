ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
BreakingAC

Man accused of stealing loaded gun from ex-girlfriend ordered held

A Camden County man accused of stealing his former girlfriend’s gun and ammunition was ordered held in the Atlantic County jail Friday. Matthew Bay, 34, was moving out of his girlfriend’s Hamilton Township home when he allegedly took the weapon that was loaded with hollow-point bullets, along with another magazine of ball ammunition and more than $500, according to the charges.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
FOX 43

Suspect in Lancaster shooting convicted of criminal homicide

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man was convicted on Dec. 15 of criminal homicide and related charges after a shooting that killed one and injured another. A jury found Joshua Luciano, 22, of Lancaster, guilty of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, delivery of a controlled substance, and carrying a firearm without a license after approximately one hour of deliberations.
LANCASTER, PA
nccpdnews.com

SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE FELONY CHARGES RELATED TO VEHICLE THEFTS AND BURGLARIES – SEMAJ LLOYD (18)

(New Castle, DE 19720) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested Semaj Lloyd (18) of Wilmington in reference to numerous felony investigations. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Semaj was taken into custody without incident in reference to six separate investigations involving stolen motor vehicles. Through forensic evidence and investigative measures detectives were able to link Semaj to vehicles that were stolen from the communities of Westhaven, Collins Park, Wilmington Manor, Cleland Heights, and Brookside Park.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Man Struck, Killed by Car on Route 202 in Delaware County

A man was killed when he was struck by a car on Sunday, prompting an early morning investigation that shut down a major roadway for hours in Delaware County. Route 202 southbound was shut down after the crash in Concord Township around 3:30 a.m. Police said one person lost their life.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former administrator stole $500K from Montco private school, DA says

EAST NORRITON TWP., Pa. - The former senior administrator of a private school in Montgomery County is accused of stealing more than a half-million dollars from the school. Katherine Paprocka, 36, is behind bars on multiple felony charges in the theft from Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton Township, the county district attorney said Wednesday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 hospitalized, suspect dead in shooting behind Wyomissing medical office

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Just after 8:30 a.m., Wyomissing Police responded to the Berks Center for Digestive Health in the 1000 block of Reed Avenue for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered three people in a rear parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. One was deceased. According to their preliminary...
WYOMISSING, PA
abc27.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Lancaster County shooting investigation

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is facing charges after a fatal shooting in Lancaster County last month on the 200 block of North Second Street. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, James Pilgrim Jr. 29, was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants by a Pennsylvania State Trooper assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Downingtown Lawyer Stole $169K From Her Own Dad, Jury Finds

A Chester County attorney who is already accused of killing her husband with fentanyl was convicted of bilking her own father for $169,000, authorities say. Diane L. Rohrman, a now-suspended lawyer from Downingtown, was convicted of theft, identity theft, and related counts following a three-day trial in Bucks County, said District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement Wednesday, Dec. 14.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery

An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Main Line Media News

Norristown man convicted of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend in 1980

NORRISTOWN — During an angry outburst, a Norristown man shouted obscenities and called jurors “racists” after they convicted him of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in 1980. “You (expletives) didn’t even deliberate. Racist (expletives),” 76-year-old Robert Fisher shouted in the Montgomery County courtroom Wednesday as...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Shore News Network

56-year-old man charged for armed robbery at Delaware Game Stop

WILMINGTON, DE – Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a Game Stop store in Delaware last week. Brian Bishop, 56, of Wilmington, DE, has been arrested for the robbery of a Wilmington area Game Stop last week. At approximately 7:39 p.m. on December 7, 2022, troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery at GameStop, located at 3204 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. In the course of the investigation, it was determined that an unknown male suspect entered the store wearing an unknown type of face covering and dark clothing.  Bishop approached two store employees and displayed a firearm in The post 56-year-old man charged for armed robbery at Delaware Game Stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Dover Police Identify Bicyclist Struck And Killed Tuesday

The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that left a 36-year-old Mauricio Correa, of Dover, dead and a 37-year-old Dover man injured Tuesday evening according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 6:45 p.m., Dover Police received a call for a crash involving two...
DOVER, DE
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy