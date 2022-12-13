Read full article on original website
wlds.com
City Trying Alternatives to Adding Stop Signs at Dangerous West College Intersection
A busy Jacksonville intersection won’t be getting extra stop signs anytime soon. The Jacksonville City Council heard an update Monday night on recent requests from residents in the area of the intersection of West College Avenue and Park Street. A number of residents had come forward requesting that the...
wlds.com
Proposed Cannabis Craft Grow Facility Greenlit by City Council
Jacksonville is set to be the home of a new industry now that the city has approved measures allowing a proposed cannabis craft grow facility to move forward. The Jacksonville City Council approved a pair of measures related to the former AC Humko plant during their only regular December meeting last night.
wmay.com
Horace Mann Purchases Historic Downtown Springfield Building
A major corporate employer in Springfield says it is making an investment in downtown. Horace Mann Educators has purchased the historic Witmer-Schuck Building at 7th and Washington, and will convert it into a mix of commercial and residential use. The three-story structure was built in 1867. It served as home to the Springfield Board of Trade, the city’s first economic development organization, and was also the home of city government offices from 1889 to 1894.
wlds.com
Greenfield Man Airlifted After Water Heater Explosion
A Greenfield man had to be flown from his home after a water heater he was attempting to light the pilot light on exploded. The Journal Courier reports that the Greenfield Fire Department was called to a residence in the city at approximately 7AM this morning after an explosion was reported. Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson told the Journal Courier that an unidentified man was attempting to light the pilot light on a water heater when it exploded in his face.
wlds.com
Morgan Commissioners Passes Tax Levy After Truth-In-Taxation Hearing
The Morgan County Commissioners were the first taxing body in the county to pass their property tax levy Monday night through a truth-in-taxation hearing. Nearly all taxing bodies in the county are holding truth-in-taxation hearings this month in an effort to capture nearly $37.2 million in new growth in the county within the last year. The majority of the new growth has been attributed to the Lincoln Land Wind Project as well as two large solar farms being installed in the county.
wlds.com
School Districts In Area Holding Truth-In-Taxation Hearings To Capture Morgan Co. Growth
Morgan County taxing bodies are in the midst of multiple truth-in-taxation hearings this month. The taxing bodies are going beyond a 5% increase threshold in their annual tax levy in an attempt to capture every dollar provided by the increase in estimated assessed value of property caused by the Lincoln Land Wind Project and other green energy projects in Morgan County. Morgan County is a Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (PTELL) county. PTELL is designed to limit the increases in property tax extension (total taxes billed) for non-home rule taxing districts. The limit is at 5%. Whenever a taxing body goes beyond that 5% increase, a public hearing must be held explaining why the taxing body is seeking the more than 5% increase.
wmay.com
County Vital Records Office Closing Temporarily Ahead Of Move
If you need a copy of a Sangamon County birth, death, or marriage certificate… you may have to wait a few days. The county clerk’s vital records division will be closed from Wednesday through Friday this week as it prepares to move to its new location. Vital records will relocate to the new county annex in the former State Journal-Register building, just south of the main county building on South Ninth Street.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Ambulance Service Again Offering a Free Ride “Home for the Holidays”
LifeStar Ambulance Service of Jacksonville has announced they will again be participating in their annual Home for the Holidays program. LifeStar crews will transport people from skilled care facilities, and other persons who are disabled, bed-ridden or wheel chair bound, to their relative’s homes for the holidays at no charge.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Business Targeted by Vandals- Again
Jacksonville Police are seeking the public’s help in their investigation of some recent instances of property damage. According to Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties, sometime between noon last Friday, December 9th, and 1:45 Monday afternoon, unknown persons used an object to break a window at an undisclosed business in the 1100 block of West Walnut Avenue.
capitolwolf.com
‘Springfield One Stop’ helps in the holidays
The Salvation Army and many other businesses and organizations are sponsoring an event called “Springfield One Stop” tomorrow and qualifying families have been invited to shop with a personal shopper at White Oaks Mall. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois has donated 700 food boxes to the effort.
wlds.com
Fire Damages Occupied Home in Jacksonville Tuesday Morning
No one was injured when a fire broke out in a home on the northeast side of Jacksonville Tuesday morning. The Jacksonville Fire Department was called to the 1000 block of North Clay Avenue at approximately 7:30 am for a report of a structure fire. Jacksonville Fire Department Captain Mike...
wlds.com
Woman Shot in Early Morning Disturbance on North West Street in Jacksonville
Jacksonville Police arrested a man this morning after a woman was shot inside a residence. At approximately 12:43 this morning, Jacksonville Police received a call of a disturbance at a residence in the 600 block of North West Street. Upon arrival, police reports say officers discovered a 36 year old female with an apparent gunshot wound. The female was transported by LifeStar EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and then later transported to a Springfield area hospital.
wlds.com
Beardstown Police Investigating Burglaries of Two Businesses
The Beardstown Police Department is investigating two burglarized businesses from early yesterday morning. Beardstown Police Chief Martin Coad said in a phone message yesterday that Amigo Tire, located at 905 E. 3rd Street and Dairy Queen, located at 817 East 4th Street were broken into at around 7AM Friday by at least one individual.
newschannel20.com
New information in death of woman hit by car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield police continue to investigate the death of a woman who was struck by more than one vehicle on Durkin Drive on Tuesday. Police say that Kanida Phanthourath was lying in the road and was hit by at least two cars. Officials say both vehicles...
wglt.org
Q&A: Bloomington's new state Rep. Dan Caulkins talks about gun control, SAFE-T Act, and post-election resignations
Those living on Bloomington’s south and east side have a new state representative representing them in Springfield. His name is Dan Caulkins, a Republican from Decatur. He’s represented parts of rural McLean County before. But after Democrats redrew Illinois' political maps, Caulkins' new 88th House District now includes parts of Bloomington too.
wmay.com
Sheriff’s Office Announces Holiday Enforcement Detail
The Sangamon County Sheriff’s office is once again planning to get a head start on the holidays. Sheriff Jack Campbell says the department’s holiday enforcement detail will begin this Friday, December 16th, and run through January 2nd. As is usually the case, extra patrols will focus primarily on impaired and distracted drivers, along with speeding and seat belt violations. The department’s message this year is not just “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” but also “Drive High – Get A DUI,” a push to make sure people impaired by drugs don’t get behind the wheel.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for two Fulton County burglaries
LEWISTOWN, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested man allegedly responsible for at least a pair of burglaries more than a month ago. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says Michael Barker, 48 of Cuba, is facing two counts of Residential Burglary and one other count of Burglary after his arrest on December 10.
wlds.com
Beardstown Woman Arrested After Meth Delivery Investigation
Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a woman in a search warrant served on Wednesday at a Beardstown residence. Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn reported that 51 year old Loretta L. Haber of Beardstown was arrested at her residence in the 1000 block of Pine Street after a warrant was served due to an ongoing investigation into methamphetamine delivery.
wlds.com
Three People Arrested After Large Disturbance at Jacksonville Bus Stop
Three people were arrested on Jacksonville’s north side after an argument at a bus stop this morning. Jacksonville Police were called to the 1100 block of King Street at 7:32AM after a caller reported a large physical disturbance at a bus stop. Upon arrival, police separated several individuals from...
wlds.com
OSS Teacher Dismissed For “Inappropriate” Communication With A Student
A teacher at Our Saviour Grade School has been dismissed for what school officials are calling inappropriate and unacceptable communication with a student. The Journal Courier reports that 5th Grade teacher Amanda Martin has been officially dismissed after the student’s parent filed a complaint with the Jacksonville Police Department, according to a statement obtained by the Journal Courier from the Diocese of Springfield.
