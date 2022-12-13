Morgan County taxing bodies are in the midst of multiple truth-in-taxation hearings this month. The taxing bodies are going beyond a 5% increase threshold in their annual tax levy in an attempt to capture every dollar provided by the increase in estimated assessed value of property caused by the Lincoln Land Wind Project and other green energy projects in Morgan County. Morgan County is a Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (PTELL) county. PTELL is designed to limit the increases in property tax extension (total taxes billed) for non-home rule taxing districts. The limit is at 5%. Whenever a taxing body goes beyond that 5% increase, a public hearing must be held explaining why the taxing body is seeking the more than 5% increase.

