wnky.com

Multiple agencies respond to I-65 semi wreck

BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Crews responding to I-65 wreck, semi overturned

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Emergency crews are responding to a wreck on I-65 South around the 48/6 where a semi overturned. Glasgow - Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said that two lanes are closed at this time and traffic is still moving in the slow lane.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Cave City family loses everything in electrical house fire

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Last Thursday, Dec. 8, a family’s home in Cave City was burned to the ground in an electrical fire, losing just about everything from money, to clothes, and nearly their lives. “It is just amazing that we survived. If we actually had not made...
CAVE CITY, KY
k105.com

2 fugitives with checkbooks, credit cards stolen from 3 states arrested in Edmonson Co. after pursuit

Two suspects have been arrested in Edmonson County on drug and theft charges following a high-speed pursuit. On Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky State Police attempted to stop a Nissan Altima on I-65, according to a report by WBKO.com. The driver, 41-year-old Armalin J. Alexander, of Indianapolis, Indiana, fled police by exiting the interstate onto Hwy 3145 in north Warren County.
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Allen Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. On December 16 around 2:00 am, 13-year-old Abagail Coffee went missing from her home located in Allen County, officials said. Abagail was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt or hoodie, black pants,...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Franklin police investigating armed robbery at pharmacy

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin police are investigating an armed robbery of Franklin Pharmacy. Police said the robbery occurred around 8:49 a.m. on Thursday at 810 North Main Street in Franklin. During initial investigations, police determined two black males entered the pharmacy posing as delivery personnel and at least one...
FRANKLIN, KY
wnky.com

Man charged with trespassing at Morgantown Elementary School

MORGANTOWN, Ky. – One man is facing charges related to drug possession and trespassing onto school property. On Thursday around 5 p.m., the Morgantown Police Department received a call to Morgantown Elementary School for a suspicious male subject walking around. Upon arrival, police identified the man as Stephen Bernard,...
MORGANTOWN, KY
wnky.com

Russellville police conducting theft investigation

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department is in search of a man after a recent theft. Authorities say they are looking for the man in the photograph above. No further details have been released at this time. If you have any information about the identity of this man,...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Franklin police respond to robbery at pharmacy; 2 suspects at large

FRANKLIN, Ky. – Franklin police are searching for two men after responding to a robbery Thursday. This morning around 8:53 a.m., the Franklin Police Department was dispatched for an armed robbery at 810 N. Main St. at Franklin Pharmacy. After an investigation, police say they determined two black males...
FRANKLIN, KY
WBKO

Indictments returned on Horse Cave man who threatened mass shootings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green, returned an indictment Wednesday on a Hart County man with transmitting threats in interstate commerce. According to a complaint, Joshua Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, transmitted a threat in interstate commerce on Nov. 20 around 6:20 a.m. when Kentucky State Police received a complaint regarding threats sent through Facebook Messenger.
HORSE CAVE, KY
z93country.com

Rear-End Collision Sends Two to the Hospital

According to Monticello Police Chief, Joey Hoover at approximately 6:32 p.m. Tuesday (Dec 13) a two-vehicle, rear-end collision occurred at the temporary traffic light on North Main Street. MPD Officer Josh Smith’s investigation determined a 2017 Volkswagen Passat operated by Vanessa Holman of Monticello was stopped in the southbound lane...
MONTICELLO, KY
wnky.com

Allen County man indicted on drug trafficking charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – An Allen County man has been indicted on charges dating back to an incident in August. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Timothy E. Austin, 49, of Scottsville received an indictment on charges of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Gas Prices Still Trickling Down In West Kentucky

Gas prices in west central Kentucky continued their welcome descent this week, with average prices down 16 cents from last — now at an average $2.86/gallon. The average price last week was $3.02, and the average price at this time last year was $2.95/gallon. In Bowling Green, it’s hovering...
KENTUCKY STATE

