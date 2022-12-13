Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Multiple agencies respond to I-65 semi wreck
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Drivers should use caution while heading through Interstate 65 South around 48/6. As of about an hour ago, a semi overturned in the area, according to Marcus Thurman of Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management.
WBKO
Crews responding to I-65 wreck, semi overturned
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Emergency crews are responding to a wreck on I-65 South around the 48/6 where a semi overturned. Glasgow - Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said that two lanes are closed at this time and traffic is still moving in the slow lane.
WBKO
Cave City family loses everything in electrical house fire
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Last Thursday, Dec. 8, a family’s home in Cave City was burned to the ground in an electrical fire, losing just about everything from money, to clothes, and nearly their lives. “It is just amazing that we survived. If we actually had not made...
WBKO
Bowling Green laundromat ”Wishy Washy,” forced to move due to tornado damage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following a year of functioning with boarded windows, Bowling Green’s “Wishy Washy” laundromat and its crew are finally moving to a new location. The store had been planted in the same location since the 1970′s, but the December 2021 tornado took just...
k105.com
2 fugitives with checkbooks, credit cards stolen from 3 states arrested in Edmonson Co. after pursuit
Two suspects have been arrested in Edmonson County on drug and theft charges following a high-speed pursuit. On Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky State Police attempted to stop a Nissan Altima on I-65, according to a report by WBKO.com. The driver, 41-year-old Armalin J. Alexander, of Indianapolis, Indiana, fled police by exiting the interstate onto Hwy 3145 in north Warren County.
WBKO
Allen Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. On December 16 around 2:00 am, 13-year-old Abagail Coffee went missing from her home located in Allen County, officials said. Abagail was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt or hoodie, black pants,...
WBKO
Franklin police investigating armed robbery at pharmacy
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin police are investigating an armed robbery of Franklin Pharmacy. Police said the robbery occurred around 8:49 a.m. on Thursday at 810 North Main Street in Franklin. During initial investigations, police determined two black males entered the pharmacy posing as delivery personnel and at least one...
wnky.com
Baby Box added to Lovers Lane location of Bowling Green Fire Department
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Fire Department on Lovers Lane is now the site of a Baby Box. Starting Dec. 19, the box will be available to women in crisis who need to anonymously and safely surrender their infant. This will be possible after a blessing takes...
Middle TN man arrested on multiple charges in KY
A Middle Tennessee man was arrested on several charges in Kentucky.
wnky.com
Man charged with trespassing at Morgantown Elementary School
MORGANTOWN, Ky. – One man is facing charges related to drug possession and trespassing onto school property. On Thursday around 5 p.m., the Morgantown Police Department received a call to Morgantown Elementary School for a suspicious male subject walking around. Upon arrival, police identified the man as Stephen Bernard,...
wnky.com
Russellville police conducting theft investigation
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department is in search of a man after a recent theft. Authorities say they are looking for the man in the photograph above. No further details have been released at this time. If you have any information about the identity of this man,...
wdrb.com
KSP Foundation raffling off truck honoring trooper killed in the line of duty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is preparing to raffle off a used 1990s truck that was restored by a trooper who was killed in the line of duty. Joseph Cameron Ponder spent countless hours on his truck during his brief visits home from the U.S. Navy.
wnky.com
Franklin police respond to robbery at pharmacy; 2 suspects at large
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Franklin police are searching for two men after responding to a robbery Thursday. This morning around 8:53 a.m., the Franklin Police Department was dispatched for an armed robbery at 810 N. Main St. at Franklin Pharmacy. After an investigation, police say they determined two black males...
WBKO
Indictments returned on Horse Cave man who threatened mass shootings
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green, returned an indictment Wednesday on a Hart County man with transmitting threats in interstate commerce. According to a complaint, Joshua Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, transmitted a threat in interstate commerce on Nov. 20 around 6:20 a.m. when Kentucky State Police received a complaint regarding threats sent through Facebook Messenger.
k105.com
Leitchfield man jailed after breaking into apartment, running from, fighting with police
A Leitchfield man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into an apartment, and attempting to break into multiple units, at Parkway Villa Apartments, in addition to running from and fighting with police. Thursday afternoon at approximately 4:45, Leitchfield Police Officers Missy Skaggs, Todd Oller and Bryan Jennings were dispatched to...
z93country.com
Rear-End Collision Sends Two to the Hospital
According to Monticello Police Chief, Joey Hoover at approximately 6:32 p.m. Tuesday (Dec 13) a two-vehicle, rear-end collision occurred at the temporary traffic light on North Main Street. MPD Officer Josh Smith’s investigation determined a 2017 Volkswagen Passat operated by Vanessa Holman of Monticello was stopped in the southbound lane...
wnky.com
Allen County man indicted on drug trafficking charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – An Allen County man has been indicted on charges dating back to an incident in August. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Timothy E. Austin, 49, of Scottsville received an indictment on charges of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
whvoradio.com
Gas Prices Still Trickling Down In West Kentucky
Gas prices in west central Kentucky continued their welcome descent this week, with average prices down 16 cents from last — now at an average $2.86/gallon. The average price last week was $3.02, and the average price at this time last year was $2.95/gallon. In Bowling Green, it’s hovering...
k105.com
One of Grayson County’s Most Wanted surrenders. Suspect facing additional charges.
One of Grayson County’s Most Wanted suspects has surrendered to police. Tyler Wayne Corbin, 22, of Leitchfield, was wanted on two counts of fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle, on foot), first-degree wanton endangerment and driving on a DUI suspended license. He surrendered to authorities at the Leitchfield Police...
Suspected drug dealer arrested in Putnam County
Jefferey Madewell was taken into custody Sunday following a traffic stop near the Eastwood Inn in Cookeville.
