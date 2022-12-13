ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia unemployment rate rises in November: 7,500 lost jobs overall

Unemployment ticked up in Virginia in November, to a 2.8 percent rate, with drops in the labor force and the number of those with jobs overall. The number of Virginians with jobs was down 7,426, and the number of those seeking jobs was down another 519, according to figures from the Virginia Employment Commission.
VIRGINIA STATE
$1 million allocated to expand 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Virginia

Thanks to the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, an additional $1 million is being directed to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Virginia. The federal funding, awarded through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, will be used to expand and enhance the lifeline. U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner...
VIRGINIA STATE
Leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, hardscaping setting up HQ in Virginia

M S International will invest $61.6 million to establish its East Coast distribution facility in the City of Suffolk, a project that will create 80 new jobs in Virginia. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Orange, Calif., MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, S.C., and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Ga.
SUFFOLK, VA
The arrival of winter in Virginia doesn’t mean the end of fresh produce

Not everything we eat needs warm weather to grow and thrive. Several crops last throughout the winter months, like arugula, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, collards, herbs, kale, lettuce and turnips, all of which can withstand temperatures as low as 30 degrees. “Cold season crops are those that are adapted to low...
VIRGINIA STATE

