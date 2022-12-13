Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Virginia unemployment rate rises in November: 7,500 lost jobs overall
Unemployment ticked up in Virginia in November, to a 2.8 percent rate, with drops in the labor force and the number of those with jobs overall. The number of Virginians with jobs was down 7,426, and the number of those seeking jobs was down another 519, according to figures from the Virginia Employment Commission.
Augusta Free Press
$1 million allocated to expand 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Virginia
Thanks to the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, an additional $1 million is being directed to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Virginia. The federal funding, awarded through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, will be used to expand and enhance the lifeline. U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner...
Augusta Free Press
Governor’s plan: $230 million for behavioral health, funding for 30 mobile crisis teams
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is proposing $230 million in new funding for behavioral health in his upcoming budget to be released tomorrow. While it is a significant investment in mental health in the state, one state senator says we need to do more. The centerpiece of the proposal will include...
Augusta Free Press
Leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, hardscaping setting up HQ in Virginia
M S International will invest $61.6 million to establish its East Coast distribution facility in the City of Suffolk, a project that will create 80 new jobs in Virginia. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Orange, Calif., MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, S.C., and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Ga.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia seasonal flu rates at highest level with holiday travel on the horizon
This holiday season, it’s not COVID that’s keeping people away from friends and family. It’s actually the flu, or influenza like illness, that has hit Virginia hard since the late summer. Kids started getting the flu in July and August, said Dr. Sam Hostetter, a physician with...
Augusta Free Press
The arrival of winter in Virginia doesn’t mean the end of fresh produce
Not everything we eat needs warm weather to grow and thrive. Several crops last throughout the winter months, like arugula, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, collards, herbs, kale, lettuce and turnips, all of which can withstand temperatures as low as 30 degrees. “Cold season crops are those that are adapted to low...
Augusta Free Press
Black ice, refreeze possible on Virginia’s roadways overnight after ice storm
As the wintry mix of rain and freezing rain starts to move out of Virginia, the Virginia Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to remain alert as lower temperatures could cause wet roads to refreeze creating black ice on roads. Temperatures are forecasted to drop beginning around 8 p.m. in...
Augusta Free Press
White Christmas in Virginia? AccuWeather meteorologist says ‘there is potential’
With temperatures dipping as low as 14 degrees, residents of the Shenandoah Valley are talking about the potential for a white Christmas. Some people dream of snow falling or on the ground on Christmas Day, as portrayed in the Christmas movie “A Christmas Story.”. Other people worry snow and...
