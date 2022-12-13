ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Elm, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Coppell ISD addresses district capacity concerns, ideas for expansion

The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, Dec. 12 to receive an update on the Bond Steering Committee, outlining future goals for the district when it comes to capacity, expansion, and more. Cindy Powell from Cooperative Strategies gave an update on the Bond Steering Committee, stating the district's...
COPPELL, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Keller ISD approves firearms for teachers; Frisco ISD plans for growth

Frisco ISD has undergone rezoning often in recent years, and the district continues to grow. (Community Impact staff) The Dec. 16 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast brings two discussions on local education issues. Reporter Mark Fadden brings an update from Keller ISD, which recently approved a ”guardian program,” allowing teachers and staff to bring firearms to campus in an effort to shore up school security. Plus, editor Miranda Jaimes discusses how Frisco ISD has adjusted to constant growth in recent years with regular rezoning efforts.
FRISCO, TX
CandysDirt.com

Dallas City Council Approves Four New Housing Developments Under Public Facility Corporation Finance Structure

Four housing developments were approved this week under the Public Facility Corporation financing structure, lauded by Dallas City Council members as a mechanism for providing affordable homes for the city’s workforce. “Is there any other way we’re getting affordable housing? Are developers building it for free?” District 1 Councilman...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The Lakeside Journal Briefs: Council appointments, open house, and more

During The Colony City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, The Colony City Council approved a construction services contract in the amount of $3.5 million with Urban Infraconstruction for the Phase 12 Residential Street Reconstruction Project. Roads scheduled to be reconstructed include Alta Oaks Court, Ballard Trail, and Runyon Drive. The project also includes construction of a right-turn lane at West Lake Highlands Drive and Main Street. Phase 12 is scheduled to begin in January 2023, with completion estimated for January 2024.
THE COLONY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Medical offices coming to vacant lot on FM 1171

Medical office buildings are coming soon to a long-vacant lot on FM 1171 in Flower Mound. The land on the southwest corner of FM 1171 and Churchill Drive, a highly visible spot, has remained vacant for years longer than expected. A site plan for a Children’s Learning Adventure daycare was approved in April 2015, and some foundation and underground work was done, but the daycare seemed to be doing just enough to keep its permits from expiring, then-Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos said in 2018. Attempts to reach a CLA representative were unsuccessful, and eventually, all progress ended and the land was sold.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney has updated its development codes. Here's why

Jennifer Arnold sees it as chapters within one broad book. The metaphor is one way to describe the city’s new Unified Development Code, which has revised and compiled multiple major development codes into one resource for the city. The recently-approved code comes as part of a “New Code McKinney” initiative that has been in the works for years.
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

How Toyota North America looks after employees' mental health

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the largest corporations to recently headquarter their U.S. operations in North Texas is also trying to become a model company when it comes to helping their massive workforce navigate mental health concerns.Toyota, headquartered in Plano, invited us to their massive 100-acre campus to talk more about their efforts.Toyota's VP of human resources Kim Cockrell said keeping their employees from being consumed by the stresses of work or from home is a top priority for the company.Cockrell added, "We care immensely about the health, the well-being of our employees and their families. So, it's critical that...
PLANO, TX
inforney.com

Denton-based Links Construction quietly closes, lays off staff

Links Construction closed its doors earlier this month and laid off most of the company’s staff, former employees confirmed this week. Two employees who asked to remain anonymous confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle that the company was closed Dec. 2. Employees were called into an all-staff meeting the morning of the planned company holiday party and informed that Links would close and employees would be let go the same day.
DENTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite celebrates opening of Heritage Plaza

Mesquite community members gathered at 111 S. Broad St. Thursday evening to celebrate the opening of Heritage Plaza. At the event, Mayor Dan Aleman highlighted the efforts of Beverly Abell, Jessica McClellan, city staff and the chamber for their continuing efforts ameliorating downtown Mesquite.
MESQUITE, TX
inforney.com

Payroll, food safety issues persisted until Lone Spur Cafe’s abrupt closure, employee says

Lone Spur Cafe abruptly closed its doors last week and laid off its staff, according to former employees. Former assistant manager Krysta Bell said staff at the cafe, which opened in the former Corner Bakery spot near Golden Triangle Mall this summer, were informed about the closure Dec. 6. Orlando Glass, then general manager of the Denton location, told employees in a group text message that Lone Spur CEO Cory Farley decided to close Texas locations, and final checks would be mailed.
DENTON, TX
Larry Lease

Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with Student

28-year-old Kenrick Burns was arrested for allegedly having a relationship with an 18-year-old female student.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. Police have arrested a 28-year-old teacher and coach from the Grand Prairie ISD for allegedly having an intimate relationship with a student. Fox 4 reports that Kenrick Burns is being charged with improper relations between a teacher and a student.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
KXII.com

Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
BLUE RIDGE, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Details Plan for Permanent Eviction Ordinance

Dallas' City Council is working on an ordinance that would offer permanent protections to tenants facing evictions. A draft of the permanent ordinance was outlined in a Dec. 9 memo to the council from the Office of Equity and Inclusion. While initial plans called for the permanent ordinance to receive...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Fort Worth Residents Say Goodbye to Montgomery Plaza Stores

(WBAP/KLIF) — Fort Worth residents will soon say goodbye to several stores at Montgomery Plaza after a unanimous city council vote, Tuesday. The council approved Kimco Realty’s plan to raze Office Depot, PetSmart, Dollar Tree and Five Below in favor of two new apartment buildings along West 7th Street. According to Kimco Director of Development Chris Herman, the apartment buildings will feature nearly 600 units.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Mapped: The Households Responsible for the Highest Emissions in Dallas-Fort Worth

The New York Times published an interactive map this week that seeks to understand the climate impact of households in metro areas across the country. What it found is fascinating, if not something we knew anecdotally: denser neighborhoods that feature a mix of housing, services, jobs, and retail tend to generate less greenhouse gases than suburbs and neighborhoods far from those things. It also shows that wealthier people account for a larger carbon footprint because of their consumption and travel patterns.
DALLAS, TX

