starlocalmedia.com
Coppell ISD addresses district capacity concerns, ideas for expansion
The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, Dec. 12 to receive an update on the Bond Steering Committee, outlining future goals for the district when it comes to capacity, expansion, and more. Cindy Powell from Cooperative Strategies gave an update on the Bond Steering Committee, stating the district's...
Dallas ISD board of trustees approves academic calendar for 2023-24, 2024-25 school years
Dallas ISD officials finalized the base academic calendars for both the 2023-24 and the 2024-25 school years during a Dec. 15 board of trustees meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dallas ISD officials finalized the base academic calendars for both the 2023-24 and the 2024-25 school years during a Dec. 15 board of trustees meeting.
Keller ISD approves firearms for teachers; Frisco ISD plans for growth
Frisco ISD has undergone rezoning often in recent years, and the district continues to grow. (Community Impact staff) The Dec. 16 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast brings two discussions on local education issues. Reporter Mark Fadden brings an update from Keller ISD, which recently approved a ”guardian program,” allowing teachers and staff to bring firearms to campus in an effort to shore up school security. Plus, editor Miranda Jaimes discusses how Frisco ISD has adjusted to constant growth in recent years with regular rezoning efforts.
CandysDirt.com
Dallas City Council Approves Four New Housing Developments Under Public Facility Corporation Finance Structure
Four housing developments were approved this week under the Public Facility Corporation financing structure, lauded by Dallas City Council members as a mechanism for providing affordable homes for the city’s workforce. “Is there any other way we’re getting affordable housing? Are developers building it for free?” District 1 Councilman...
starlocalmedia.com
See where the Mesquite Chamber is headed with new chamber president Alex Helgar
Alex Helgar has recently joined the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce. Coming from Garland, he brings seven years of experience to the community. What are some of your plans for the Mesquite Chamber?
starlocalmedia.com
The Lakeside Journal Briefs: Council appointments, open house, and more
During The Colony City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, The Colony City Council approved a construction services contract in the amount of $3.5 million with Urban Infraconstruction for the Phase 12 Residential Street Reconstruction Project. Roads scheduled to be reconstructed include Alta Oaks Court, Ballard Trail, and Runyon Drive. The project also includes construction of a right-turn lane at West Lake Highlands Drive and Main Street. Phase 12 is scheduled to begin in January 2023, with completion estimated for January 2024.
Medical offices coming to vacant lot on FM 1171
Medical office buildings are coming soon to a long-vacant lot on FM 1171 in Flower Mound. The land on the southwest corner of FM 1171 and Churchill Drive, a highly visible spot, has remained vacant for years longer than expected. A site plan for a Children’s Learning Adventure daycare was approved in April 2015, and some foundation and underground work was done, but the daycare seemed to be doing just enough to keep its permits from expiring, then-Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos said in 2018. Attempts to reach a CLA representative were unsuccessful, and eventually, all progress ended and the land was sold.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney has updated its development codes. Here's why
Jennifer Arnold sees it as chapters within one broad book. The metaphor is one way to describe the city’s new Unified Development Code, which has revised and compiled multiple major development codes into one resource for the city. The recently-approved code comes as part of a “New Code McKinney” initiative that has been in the works for years.
How Toyota North America looks after employees' mental health
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the largest corporations to recently headquarter their U.S. operations in North Texas is also trying to become a model company when it comes to helping their massive workforce navigate mental health concerns.Toyota, headquartered in Plano, invited us to their massive 100-acre campus to talk more about their efforts.Toyota's VP of human resources Kim Cockrell said keeping their employees from being consumed by the stresses of work or from home is a top priority for the company.Cockrell added, "We care immensely about the health, the well-being of our employees and their families. So, it's critical that...
inforney.com
Denton-based Links Construction quietly closes, lays off staff
Links Construction closed its doors earlier this month and laid off most of the company’s staff, former employees confirmed this week. Two employees who asked to remain anonymous confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle that the company was closed Dec. 2. Employees were called into an all-staff meeting the morning of the planned company holiday party and informed that Links would close and employees would be let go the same day.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite celebrates opening of Heritage Plaza
Mesquite community members gathered at 111 S. Broad St. Thursday evening to celebrate the opening of Heritage Plaza. At the event, Mayor Dan Aleman highlighted the efforts of Beverly Abell, Jessica McClellan, city staff and the chamber for their continuing efforts ameliorating downtown Mesquite.
inforney.com
Payroll, food safety issues persisted until Lone Spur Cafe’s abrupt closure, employee says
Lone Spur Cafe abruptly closed its doors last week and laid off its staff, according to former employees. Former assistant manager Krysta Bell said staff at the cafe, which opened in the former Corner Bakery spot near Golden Triangle Mall this summer, were informed about the closure Dec. 6. Orlando Glass, then general manager of the Denton location, told employees in a group text message that Lone Spur CEO Cory Farley decided to close Texas locations, and final checks would be mailed.
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with Student
28-year-old Kenrick Burns was arrested for allegedly having a relationship with an 18-year-old female student.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. Police have arrested a 28-year-old teacher and coach from the Grand Prairie ISD for allegedly having an intimate relationship with a student. Fox 4 reports that Kenrick Burns is being charged with improper relations between a teacher and a student.
KXII.com
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
CandysDirt.com
Buying a New Home in Dallas-Fort Worth? Don’t Forget a Home Inspection on New Construction
According to the Urban Land Institute’s Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2023 forecast report, Dallas-Fort Worth ranks 6th in the nation for homebuilding prospects in 2023. And depending on whose report you look at, D-FW is ranked somewhere in the top 10 for home building in 2022, though that number slowed in the second half of the year.
Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana.
Residents in five Texas cities overwhelmingly approved ballot measures that sought to ban arrests and citations for carrying less than 4 ounces of marijuana in most instances.
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Details Plan for Permanent Eviction Ordinance
Dallas' City Council is working on an ordinance that would offer permanent protections to tenants facing evictions. A draft of the permanent ordinance was outlined in a Dec. 9 memo to the council from the Office of Equity and Inclusion. While initial plans called for the permanent ordinance to receive...
wbap.com
Fort Worth Residents Say Goodbye to Montgomery Plaza Stores
(WBAP/KLIF) — Fort Worth residents will soon say goodbye to several stores at Montgomery Plaza after a unanimous city council vote, Tuesday. The council approved Kimco Realty’s plan to raze Office Depot, PetSmart, Dollar Tree and Five Below in favor of two new apartment buildings along West 7th Street. According to Kimco Director of Development Chris Herman, the apartment buildings will feature nearly 600 units.
dmagazine.com
Mapped: The Households Responsible for the Highest Emissions in Dallas-Fort Worth
The New York Times published an interactive map this week that seeks to understand the climate impact of households in metro areas across the country. What it found is fascinating, if not something we knew anecdotally: denser neighborhoods that feature a mix of housing, services, jobs, and retail tend to generate less greenhouse gases than suburbs and neighborhoods far from those things. It also shows that wealthier people account for a larger carbon footprint because of their consumption and travel patterns.
