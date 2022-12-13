PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the largest corporations to recently headquarter their U.S. operations in North Texas is also trying to become a model company when it comes to helping their massive workforce navigate mental health concerns.Toyota, headquartered in Plano, invited us to their massive 100-acre campus to talk more about their efforts.Toyota's VP of human resources Kim Cockrell said keeping their employees from being consumed by the stresses of work or from home is a top priority for the company.Cockrell added, "We care immensely about the health, the well-being of our employees and their families. So, it's critical that...

