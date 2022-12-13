Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
Related
DNA used to identify Owen County woman found dead in 1988
OWENTON, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have identified a "Jane Doe" in Owen County using new technology more than 30 years after her body was discovered. WHAS11 originally reported on the woman's unsolved case back in 2018. Now KSP's Forensic Lab have partnered with Othram Inc. to use advanced...
Louisville police investigate 'very bizarre' shooting in St. Dennis, 2 killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after an early morning shooting on Sunday left two men dead. According to police, around 9 a.m., Second Division officers responded to assist EMS in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. That in the St. Dennis neighborhood. When officers arrived, they...
Kentucky man, woman charged with attempted murder after alleged 'physical abuse' of 2-month-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mother and father are in jail and facing attempted murder charges after their two-month-old was allegedly physically abused in Brandenberg. Kayla Hayes, 23 of Brandenburg, and Noah Helton, 20 of Elizabethtown, have been taken into custody. On Nov. 9, a child arrived at Norton Children’s...
LMPD: Man arrested, charged with murder, DUI in fatal wrong-way crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal wrong-way crash that happened over the weekend. Porfirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was arrested on Monday and has been charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license. According to...
Police investigating homicide after man found shot in Chickasaw Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in Chickasaw Park. According to Metro Police, Second Division officers responded to the park just off Southwestern Parkway around 4 p.m. Sunday. There, they said officers found an adult male “obviously deceased.” In...
'He would want us to go on': Family, LMPD honors Officer Zachary Cottongim one year after his death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The quiet over Cave Hill Cemetery was symbolic. The somber minds and heavy hearts that came together Sunday remembered a life taken too soon. One year ago, Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim went to check on a car, abandoned on the side of Interstate 64, when a driver hit the 29-year-old. His fellow first responders rushed him to UofL Hospital, but it was too late.
LMPD: Man shot in St. Denis neighborhood, later dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after someone was shot and killed Friday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. police said. Sunset Circle is in the St. Denis neighborhood near Cane Run Road. When officers arrived, police...
Louisville police make arrest in September homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a woman's murder in late September. Jeremy Thompson, 28, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder - domestic violence and wanton endangerment for the death of Kierra Stone-Gonzalez. According to police, Sixth Division...
LMPD: Woman shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street around 8 p.m. police said. West Lee Street is in the Algonquin neighborhood near Algonquin Park. When officers arrived,...
'He's a child': Parents outraged after man assaults 12-year-old near bus stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: LMPD sent a correction to WHAS11 saying that the incident occurred a few blocks away from the bus stop and not at the bus stop. Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a 12-year-old boy that was strangled a few blocks away from a Shawnee bus stop on Wednesday afternoon.
LMPD releases image of 'person of interest' in Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have released an image of a man who they say is a 'person of interest' in a recent shooting at the Jefferson Mall. Police ask that anyone with any information regarding this individual call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online as well.
Louisville mayor-elect anticipates DOJ report 'after the new year'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal report investigating into Louisville's police department, which has been considered imminent for some time, has stretched into a months-long wait now going the holidays. Now, Louisville's mayor-elect Craig Greenberg says he's preparing for the findings of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into...
Authorities identify 19-year-old killed in St. Denis neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been identified after he was shot and killed near the St. Denis neighborhood Friday night. Eric Williams, 19, died from a single gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. Police said the shooting happened in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around...
'Horror maniac', beloved father remembered after deadly crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Dec. 14, Louisville Metro Police reported a truck driver went left onto the Greenbelt Highway from Logistics Drive and collided with an oncoming car, killing the driver of that vehicle. The man behind the wheel was Donald Gregory, the father of his only-son Shawn Ray.
Bardstown Police, ATF investigate after 'suspicious device' found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local and federal agencies are investigating after a 'suspicious device' was found near downtown Bardstown Friday morning. The Bardstown Police Department (BPD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received a call about the device around 8:30 a.m. It was found in the...
'Law enforcement needs to do better;' Domestic violence victim advocates asking for accountability
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A domestic violence case in Louisville is raising red flags for advocates who focus on protecting victims. Now, they're calling for more accountability across the system. "Law enforcement needs to do better. Stop dropping the ball," Summer Dickerson, founder of Women of the Well, said. It...
Marion County man indicted by federal jury on reported drug, gun charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville federal jury indicted a Marion County man on alleged federal drug and gun charges. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the indictment states that 31-year-old Christopher Wiser, of Lebanon, KY, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Clark County police arrest shoplifters during holiday 'Shop with a Cop' event
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Clark County police were able to stop not just one, but two, Grinches from putting a damper on this year's holiday season. Every year, the Clark County Sheriff's Office and Clark County FOP 181 partner for the annual "Corporal Robert Nicholson Shop with a Cop" program.
Woman found suffering from gunshot wound in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville's California neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of South 26th Street, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found...
Fischer, Greenberg light menorah on first night of Hanukkah
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It is the first night of Hanukkah and to celebrate the largest menorah in Kentucky, it was lit by Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg and outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer. The lighting also acted as a symbolic torch passing from one mayor to the next. Both mayors said it...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0